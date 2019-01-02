Singtel’s CEO Chua Sock Koong is the first woman appointed to Council of Presidential Advisers

Singtel Group CEO Chua Sock Koong was appointed by President Halimah Yacob to the Council of Presidential Advisers on Jan 2. She is the first woman to be on the council. Singtel

Apart from heading up the national telco, Chua Sock Koong now has an extra hat to wear: she will be part of a team advising President Halimah Yacob on the national reserves and appointments for the country.

Chua was appointed by President Halimah to the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA) on Wednesday (Jan 2), according to a statement from the President’s office.

Chua is the first woman to be on the CPA and will sit on the council for four years, from Jan 2, 2019, to Jan 1, 2023.

The CPA is a group of 10 individuals nominated by the President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice and Chairman of the Public Service Commission to advise the President on fiscal matters and the appointment of key roles in the public service.

The President must consult the CPA before making decisions on these matters.

The CPA members were formally appointed in a ceremony at the Istana on Jan 2, the statement added.

Chua, a CFA charterholder, graduated with a first class in Accountancy from the University of Singapore (now the National University of Singapore).

She first joined Singtel in 1989 as treasurer, before becoming CFO in 1999. She rose to deputy Group CEO in 2006, and finally Group CEO in 2007.

Chua is also a board member on the Indonesia-Singapore Business Council, the Public Service Commission and the Defence Science and Technology Agency.

In addition, she is a member of the Research, Innovation and Enterprise Council, and the Singapore Management University Board of Trustees.

Other newly-appointed CPA members include Eddie Teo, MINDEF’s former Security and Intelligence Division director, and Chua Thian Poh, honorary President of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

