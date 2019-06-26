Singtel’s CEO earned S$3.5 million last year – a drop of over 40% from before

Singtel CEO Chua Sock Koong earned slightly over S$3.5 million in the year ending March 31, 2019. Singtel

Singtel’s CEO may have earned a total of S$3.5 million in the company’s last financial year, but the number is a far cry from her total earnings just a year before.

In its annual report released on Wednesday (June 26), Singtel revealed that its chief Chua Sock Koong’s total earnings – including a fixed remuneration of S$1.6 million, a S$1.8 million variable bonus and other benefits – came up to a grand total of S$3,537,301.

While this may seem like a large amount, her total pay for the financial year, which ended on March 31, was actually 42 per cent down from S$6.1 million the year before. According to the financial report for Singtel’s 2017/2018 financial year, Chua’s pay then had come with a variable bonus of close to S$4.4 million.

The other five key management employees at Singtel earned a total of S$10.7 million in the year ending March 31, 2019.

Of them, Allen Lew, CEO of Consumer Australia, was the top earner with a total of A$3,656,790 (S$3,457,494) in total cash and benefits. He earned roughly A$5.3 million in 2018.

Consumer Australia’s portfolio includes Optus, the second largest telco in Australia.

Singtel said in its financial report that its operating revenue stood at S$17.4 billion, slightly higher than the previous year’s S$17.3 billion.

However, underlying net profit was S$2.8 billion for 2018/2019, down from S$3.6 billion in 2017/2018.

In her address to shareholders within the report, Chua said the year was “far from business as usual“.

Chua said results were affected by carriage pricing erosion in the enterprise segment and challenging conditions in India and Indonesia. She also said there was increasing competition “across virtually all our markets as operators jostled for market share while advances in technology continued to disrupt the telco industry, putting more pressure on prices and return on investment”.

The CEO also noted in her message that while Singtel’s cyber security business Trustwave and digital marketing arm Amobee are not yet profitable, the company expects them to “continue their revenue growth momentum to become leading players”.

“As governments race to build smart cities and enterprises future-proof their operations, we will leverage this rising tide of digitalisation to drive growth in our ICT and digital businesses,” she wrote.