Singularity University announces winners of the first APAC Global Impact Challenge, organized and hosted in partnership with Taiwan Tech Arena.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – August 10th, 2018 – Singularity University (SU) has announced the winners of the first ever APAC Global Impact Challenge (SingularityU GIC), a competition in partnership with Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) in Taiwan.





The SingularityU GIC was open to applicants throughout the Asia-Pacific region with the challenge focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI) application on the global grand challenges of energy, environment, food, shelter, space, water, disaster resilience, governance, health, learning, prosperity and security. Winners include:

SU Ventures Incubator Program Winner: Vibrasee (TW), WeavAir (TW)

TIEC Special Award Winner: aetherAI (TW)

TTA Special Award Winner: BeamAndGo (SG)

TTA Special Award Winner: FaceHeart (TW)

TTA Special Award Winner: RehaPal (TW)

TTA Special Award Winner: Rumarocket (PH)

TTA serves as the sponsor and organizer of the APAC GIC and as such enables the SU Ventures Award winners to attend SU’s Ventures Incubator Program in Silicon Valley in fall 2018, which will be from September 3rd to November 9th.

The winner of TIEC Special Award will get sponsorship and support from the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) of Taiwan to development business in Silicon Valley, and the winners of TTA Special Award will grant teams to access to TTA connection platform in deep tech venture ecosystem and access to the newly renovated co-working of TTA in Taipei.

“We are truly amazed by the diversity and quality of the participants in SingularityU APAC GIC, it is really great to see the regional joint efforts to get the top minds together to solve big problems with advanced technology,” said Melissa Gonzales, program manager of SingularityU GIC. “We are looking forward to having the winners to join SU Ventures Incubator program; also look forward to the future collaboration with TTA.”

“TTA program carries the charter to work with innovators to use innovative intelligence and capabilities to build a better world for human society,” said Dr. Yu-Chin Hsu, Deputy Minister of Ministry of Science and Technology of Taiwan. “The Ministry and TTA will be willing to support talents and entrepreneurs from all over the world to make AI-focused, moonshot innovation ideas come true.”

ABOUT SINGULARITY UNIVERSITY

Singularity University (SU) is a global learning and innovation community using exponential technologies to tackle the world’s biggest challenges and build an abundant future for all. SU’s collaborative platform empowers individuals and organizations across the globe to learn, connect, and innovate breakthrough solutions using accelerating technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and digital biology. A certified benefit corporation headquartered at NASA Research Park in Silicon Valley, SU was founded in 2008 by renowned innovators Ray Kurzweil and Peter H. Diamandis with program funding from leading organizations including Google, Deloitte, and UNICEF. To learn more, visit SU.org, join us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @SingularityU, and download the SingularityU Hub mobile app.

SU has successfully launched GICs in scores of countries since the program began in 2010, to help drive solutions for local and global challenges. These challenges act as a platform to identify outstanding local entrepreneurs, leaders in science, engineering and business with the most innovative ideas for positively impacting millions of lives, both locally and globally through the use of technology.

2018 SingularityU APAC GIC Website: https://su.org/gic/apac-2018/

Singularity University: su.org

ABOUT The SingularityU Global Impact Challenge (GIC)

GIC are annual competitions held in partnership with sponsor organizations worldwide and organized by geography and theme. These challenges identify outstanding entrepreneurs, leaders, scientists, and engineers with the most innovative ideas for moonshot innovations and startups that can positively impact a billion people in 10 years. The winner of each challenge receives a full sponsorship to attend our transformational Global Solutions Program .

ABOUT SPONSOR: TAIWAN TECH ARENA (TTA)

TTA is a tech innovation and entrepreneurship program which aims to connect the whole tech startup ecosystem under one dome. Its main mission is to foster tech entrepreneurship, innovation, and build a vibrant international tech startup ecosystem in Taiwan.

TTA hopes to attract global and domestic talents and actively foster the innovation of technology industries by building a co-creation platform for startups, accelerators, venture capital, and corporate partners under one dome.

Through sponsorship of SingularityU APAC GIC 2018, TTA is seeking to cultivate and work with innovators who have the ambition and passion to solve the main social problems with new technologies such as artificial intelligence and IoT; and have the vision to positively impact the lives of millions of people around the world.

Launched in 2018, TTA is funded and executed by Taiwan’s Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) with Industrial Technology and Research Institute (ITRI) as the main operator of the program.

To learn more, visit taiwanarena.tech, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @TaiwanTechArena.









APPENDIX

1. Jury Panel of 2018 SingularityU APAC Global Impact Challenge





A. Dr. Ted Kuo , CEO of Pervasive AI Research Labs (PAIR Labs), sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Taiwan

Dr. Ted Kuo is an expert in IoT, Cloud application and Network. He is a serial entrepreneur in Silicon Valley who has founded companies like Vovtel Networks, Janusys Networks, Airespider Networks and PowerCommand System. Used to work in IBM, Bay Networks, Cisco, Redback, Xerox PARC and D-Link. Dr. Kuo is currently a visiting professor of Department of Computer Science, National Chiao Tung University.





B. Dr. Arthur Huang , CEO of MOST Joint Research Center for AI Technology and All Vista Healthcare (AINTU)

Dr. Huang has a computer science and information engineering and biotechnology academic background. He is now focusing on leading domestic research teams specialized in Bio and Medicine to advance the current level of domestic medicine, and in turn to improve the health and well-being of our fellow people.





C. Dr. Hod Lipson , Professor of Engineering and Data Science, Columbia University; Singularity University Faculty

Dr. Hod Lipson is a professor of Engineering and Data Science at Columbia University in New York. His work on self-aware and self-replicating robots challenges conventional views of robotics, and has enjoyed widespread media coverage. Dr. Lipson directs the Creative Machines Lab, which pioneers new ways to make machines that create, and machines that are creative.





D. Dr. Chun-Hao Huang , Founder and CEO of Clinicai; Singularity University Alumnus of 2015

Dr. Chun-Hao Huang is a cancer biologist, genetic engineer and AI entrepreneur. He is also an UNLEASH Sustainable Development Goals Talent and Winner and a Fellow of the 64th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting. Dr. Huang pioneered the establishment of fast and flexible genetically engineered mouse models using gene silencing and editing technologies, and led the discovery of therapeutic strategies for treating liver cancer and inflammatory bowel disease.





E. Ms. Melissa Gonzales , Program Manager of Singularity University Global Impact Challenge

Ms. Melissa Gonzales is a collaborative professional with a background in program management, operations, customer service, data analytics, and event coordination with experience in nonprofit organizations, benefit corporations, and startup settings within the fields of art, film/media, culture, education, entrepreneurship, and science and technology.

2. Finalists of 2018 SingularityU APAC Global Impact Challenge



