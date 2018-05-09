Sino Group and China Mobile Hong Kong sign a strategic memorandum of understanding to deploy Narrowband Internet of Things and 5G technologies to build Hong Kong into a smart city

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9th May 2018 – Sino Group and China Mobile Hong Kong Limited (CMHK) today signed a strategic memorandum of understanding to develop a pre-5G infrastructure across Sino Group’s residential and commercial properties, using CMHK’s Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) technology. This partnership, initially encompassing Smart Home, Smart Shopping Mall, and Smart Property Management, supports Hong Kong’s transformation into a “smart city” and allows its citizens to enjoy a better quality of life.





Representatives from China Mobile Hong Kong: Mr Sean Lee, Director & Chief Executive Officer (Right 3) , Mr Max Ma, Director & Executive Vice President (Right 2), Mr Ge Jianbao, Director & Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (Right 1) Representatives from Sing Group: Mr Daryl Ng, JP, Deputy Chairman (Left 3), Mr David Ng, Group General Manager (Left 1), Mr Sunny Yeung, Executive Director (Left 2)





According to Daryl Ng, JP, Deputy Chairman of Sino Group, the strategic partnership with CMHK will not only provide greater convenience and quality experience to Sino Group’s customers, it also supports Mainland China and Hong Kong’s vision to accelerate societal development through the use of technology.

“As many countries have already established their innovation and technology development blueprints, Hong Kong must accelerate its pace of technological development in order to maintain its competitiveness. Sino Group will do our part to implement various technological solutions across our properties in support of Hong Kong’s move into a smart city,” continued Mr Ng.

Under the partnership with CMHK, IoT and big data technologies will be applied to enhance the experience of Sino Group’s commercial tenants, enhance its property management efficiency and facilitate environmental protection.

Sean Lee, Director & Chief Executive Officer of CMHK, said the society will undergo rapid digitization within the next five years, and that Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) present new opportunities for the future.

“The 5G evolution is crucial to shaping Hong Kong into a smart city, and CMHK is imperative to proactively develop 5G mobile service applications towards advancing the development of Hong Kong’s 5G mobile communication network. With plans to upgrade our existing base station equipment, we are well poised for the arrival of 5G and the future Internet of Things. We are extremely excited about our partnership with Sino Group to further its property network coverage, and support its future development,” added Mr Lee.





In March this year, CMHK became the first mobile operator to successfully obtain the “Trial Permit for 5G Test” from the Office of Communications Authority (OFCA). The company will commence the lab tests with 5G commercial equipment at the assigned 5G trial spectrum in the second quarter.

Sino Group and CMHK plan to create a Smart Home showcase in Olympian City. The NB-IoT solutions and other smart application solutions applicable for commercial, industrial and car-park purposes will also be showcased to enable visitors to see how these new technologies could enhance both residential and workplace experiences.

The planned NB-IoT solution and other smart application solutions include:

Smart Shopping Mall Provide customers with a smart shopping experience Smart Car Park System: when a vehicle enters the parking lot, the system will automatically recognize the license plate and use the recognition result to automatically charge for the parking time. In addition, car owners can quickly find parking spaces through a mobile app and on-site guidance screens, which will enhance the overall operational efficiency of the management back office.

Send out promotion and discount information of nearby stores based on the customers’ current location

Provide customers with the location of family members or their belongings using GPS

Provide customers with information on their surroundings including traffic condition and marketing promotion, using an integrated wireless internet, sensor, and camera monitoring functions

Evaluate the sales of goods and suggest plans to improve sales for new stores Smart Property Management Improve management efficiency Environmentally Friendly and Energy-saving: monitor electricity consumption by lighting and air conditioning

Clubhouse Management System: using and reserving of facilities in residential properties

Communications System and Mobile Office Solution: a communications system for employees in the workplace

Property Monitoring: monitor water leakage, temperature and air quality Smart Home Smart technology applied to homes and hotels Smart Door Lock: connect with smartphone or tablet to open and lock doors anytime

Smart Living Room: curtains and the lamp near sofa are equipped with automatic switch sensor

Security Monitoring Facility: customers can monitor activities and abnormalities at home via smartphone anytime, anywhere





About Sino Group

Sino Group is one of the leading property developers in Hong Kong with its core business in developing residential, office, industrial and retail properties for sale and investment. The Group is also a major player in hotel investment and management, club management, property management, and car park operations as well as environmental and security services. With a team of over 10,000 dedicated professionals, Sino Group strives to consistently deliver quality properties and services that surpass the expectations of customers.

As a committed corporate citizen, Sino Group has been actively participating in community services and green activities as well as art and culture events over the years. The Group focuses its corporate social responsibility efforts on four areas: Sino Care, Sino Green, Sino Art and Sino Heritage. Sino Land Company Limited (083) has been a constituent member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series since September 2012 for its continuous efforts in promoting sustainability.

Website: www.sino.com

About China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited (“CMHK”) is the wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited (HKEx: 941) (NYSE: CHL), which ranks 47th on the Fortune Global 500. CMHK was incepted in January 1997 and was the first mobile network operator to launch PCS services in Hong Kong.

CMHK’s 4G LTE service covers two major standards LTE FDD and TD-LTE, and launched the world’s first converged commercial LTE network in 2012 and in November 2016, CMHK has successfully launched 4.5G mobile network. The Company offers innovative and comprehensive communications services, including voice, data, IDD and international roaming through 4G LTE, 3GHSPA, GPRS, EDGE and other technologies. In 2016, CMHK became the first mobile operator* to provide 4G network coverage in 16 tunnels throughout Hong Kong. In February 2017,

CMHK became Hong Kong’s 1st mobile operator to cloudify its core network; in August, it became world’s 1st first operator to launch commercial 2.3GHz TDD Massive MIMO technology and in September, it is the first operator to announce and activate NB-IoT commercial service.

In May 2014, CMHK became the first service provider in Hong Kong to provide 4G data roaming service in Mainland China, creating a new era for cross-border mobile services. In May 2016, CMHK launched “Supreme Greater China” Service Plan; customers can enjoy data roaming service in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan inclusive in one monthly fee, enabling the best advantages in Greater China communications. With focus on expanding international roaming services, CMHK unveiled “Supreme” service plan series in March 2017. The “Supreme Global” and “Supreme Asia” Service Plans extensively cover the most frequented destinations of business and leisure travelers in Hong Kong, bringing added convenience to customers and allowing them to enjoy worry-free data roaming service with one single monthly fee. With these roaming service plans, CMHK subscribers can reap the benefits of the superior experience of true global communications across different countries and regions. In September, 2017, CMHK 4G data roaming coverage covers over 120 destinations. In December, the “Supreme Greater Bay Area” service plan was launched to empower customers with the advantages of cross-border communications between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau.

The Company has been named as a “Caring Company” for 15 years consecutively since 2002, and a recognized merchant under the “Quality Tourism Service” scheme since 2004.

For more information, please visit: www.hk.chinamobile.com

*According to the “Test Report on Mobile Networks in Hong Kong Tunnels Available for Customer Use” (as of 26th May, 2016).

#The 4G data roaming service coverage is measured against a designated list of destinations, please visit the China mobile Hong Kong website for details. The data was retrieved as of September 1st, 2017.