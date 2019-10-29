Sino Jet Celebrates Elegance and Style With La Perla

Asia’s leading private jet operator hosts the fashion community in Hong Kong with iconic brand for 65th year anniversary

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 October 2019 – Sino Jet Ltd, Asia’s leading business jet operator, partnered with fashion brand, La Perla, in celebration of the iconic fashion house’s 65th anniversary. Sino Jet’s clients were invited as the first privileged customers in Hong Kong to preview La Perla’s 65th anniversary collection at their 8,000 sq. ft flagship boutique on Russell Street, Hong Kong.









Sino Jet VIPs are the first privileged guests to get exclusive access to La Perla 65th anniversary event at La Perla flagship store on Russell Street, Hong Kong

Italian brand, La Perla, founded in 1954, is one of the few historical fashion houses with a truly timeless sense of style and elegance. Over the past six decades, whilst the international clientele seeks to achieve more with less time, the obsession with style has not changed. During the event, Sino Jet’s guests explored the latest and finest collections from La Perla at the flagship store in Hong Kong. Guests also enjoyed beautifully created fine patisserie from Dalloyau, a Paris-based food company founded in 1682.





Busy lives call for bespoke services to bring “moments of happiness”

In 2019, Sino Jet was awarded as “Asia’s Leading Private Jet Operator” at the World Travel Awards in recognition of its innovative, creative approach to personalised travel. Jenny Lau, Group President of Sino Jet said, “Asia’s consumers are discerning in their expectations. This sets our requirement to lead the market and deliver bespoke, omni-personal services. Our collaborations with leading luxury brands and special events help to set Sino Jet apart and ensure an unforgettable experience for our loyal clients. It’s been our honour to invite our guests to experience La Perla’s heritage.”









Sino Jet and La Perla share the same obsession for the finest quality.





Jeremy Lim, Managing Director Asia Pacific of La Perla shared “We are happy to collaborate with Sino Jet to offer premium tailormade wear to their clients. Travellers and entrepreneurs with busy schedules often look for bespoke services and products to help set balance, bringing moments of happiness throughout the hectic day.”









Sino Jet VIPs preview La Perla 65th anniversary collection with Jeremy Lim, Managing Director of La Perla (Asia Pacific) (second left).

A celebration of craftsmanship and personalised services

Sino Jet, La Perla and Dalloyau share a common commitment to the finest quality products and services. Jenny Lau said, “Sino Jet’s clients are international corporations, individuals, and entrepreneurs. Our clients love fashion, style, and bespoke craftmanship. From our fine dining to our commitment to personalisation, we believe in delivering services with our signature style. The opportunity to host our guests at this exclusive showcase of La Perla’s anniversary collection was too good to miss!”





About Sino Jet

Sino Jet, founded in 2011, is a business aviation operator, management and charter company and provider of bespoke travel services. Sino Jet manages and operates approximately 40 business jets in Greater China and around the world. Sino Jet’s approach to safety is continually re-evaluated and developed with the industry’s leading safety and training experts. It is the fastest growing business aviation management company in Greater China, characterised by its industry leading one-stop business jet-travel suite of solutions. Sino Jet has dual headquarters in Beijing and Hong Kong. The company is also rapidly expanding in Mainland China with bases in Shanghai; Shenzhen; Guangzhou; Xiamen; Zhuhai; and Chengdu. In 2018, Sino Jet operated 2380 flights, with more than 6687 flying hours. Sino Jet holds OTAR part 39 Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization (CAMO) approved by Cayman Island CAA (CAACI), to provide comprehensive maintenance oversight and was the first operator in mainland China to achieve IS-BAO III.