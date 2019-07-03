SINO JET Offers Exclusive Corporate Jet Crew Program

Steps to a Successful Career Change

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 3 July 2019 – SINO JET is one of Asia’s leading and most respected Business Jet Operators. Apart from supporting clients in all areas of aircraft asset acquisition and management, SINO JET Academy is newly formed to meet the growing demand in specialized hospitality training, which impact on social and professional success.





Ms. Jenny Lau, group president of SINO JET points out that there is an increasing demand for private jet service, more professional and higher-level service standard is required for the industry.





“Lots of business jet operators struggle with when looking for Top Notch Corporate Flight Attendants is finding experienced candidates. A three-day, intensive workshop for commercial cabin crew who wishes to transition to work as a Corporate Flight Attendant or for those who are looking for a career change into the luxury business, would definitely help the process and credibility” says Ms. Cindy Tse, founder of the Corporate Jet Crew Program and currently Lead of Cabin Services and Talent Development Manager of Sino Jet.





According to Cindy, there is so much covered in the program, from ordering 5-star catering to in-fight silver service, plating skills, flower arrangement, cabin styling and so much more. On top of this, SINO JET Academy helps all participants on their portfolio with a professional portrait taken in a studio to then adjust the CVs to be targeted and appealing to the industry as possible.





As part of the course, an exclusively 170-page guidebook is developed containing all information you need to know as a Corporate Flight Attendant. They are full of pictures, hints and tips and lots of information which is yours to keep at the end of the course. Also, menu samples, catering resources, menus, planning guides and order forms are compiled in a program book so that you don’t need to be too worrying when you start flying as a Corporate Flight Attendant.





