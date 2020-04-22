caption The estimated 150-foot long siphonophore is thought to be the largest animal ever recorded source Schmidt Ocean Institute

An approximately 150-foot long siphonophore – possibly the longest ocean creature ever recorded – was recently discovered off the coast of Australia.

Siphonophores are made up of tiny individual zooids, or clusters of cells that can clone themselves thousands of times and string together as one large, floating creature.

The discovery was made by the Schmidt Ocean Institute using an underwater robot that’s able to explore parts of the sea that have never been touched.

Scientists were amazed when the massive creature floated beneath their research vessel in the depths of the ocean near Western Australia. Some compared it to a UFO, while others thought it looked like a giant heap of silly-string.

The discovery was breathtaking on many counts – it was the first siphonophore sighting in that area, and possibly the longest ocean creature ever recorded.

At an estimated 150-feet long, the creature is made up of thousands of individual cells that string together to form one, holistic living animal.

Check out this beautiful *giant* siphonophore Apolemia recorded on #NingalooCanyons expedition. It seems likely that this specimen is the largest ever recorded, and in strange UFO-like feeding posture. Thanks @Caseywdunn for info @wamuseum @GeoscienceAus @CurtinUni @Scripps_Ocean pic.twitter.com/QirkIWDu6S — Schmidt Ocean (@SchmidtOcean) April 6, 2020

Researchers at the Schmidt Ocean Institute were able to discover this floating creature with the help of a remotely piloted underwater robot called SuBastian.

The team has set out on a year-long expedition to explore Australia and the Pacific Ocean in order to discover unidentified species and understand new ways to protect fragile marine ecosystems.

These incredible photos from Schmidt Ocean Institute and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration give a deeper look into the fascinating world of these diverse, underwater species.

Siphonophores are made up of colonies of zooids, or clusters of individual cells that clone themselves thousands of times to form one large, connected being. There are thought to be roughly 180 different species of siphonophores.

caption Image of the 150-foot long siphonophore. source Schmidt Ocean Institute

Source: New York Times, National Geographic

Like other animals, siphonophores begin with a single fertilized egg, which develops into a small larva that forms functions such as a mouth and tentacles. Then, as it continues to evolve and elongate, smaller buds begin growing off of it to create different functional parts.

source National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Source: Wired

Each zooid that makes up a siphonophore is an individual animal. But when formed together, each part of a siphonophore adapts to fill a specialized role — whether it be for eating, reproduction, or attracting prey.

caption A dandelion-like siphonophore. source National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Source: National Geographic, Monterey Bay Aquarium

However, each individual zooid would not be able to reproduce or survive on its own. In this way, it’s helpful to think of these individual organisms as smaller organs that make up a greater body.

source National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Source: National Geographic

Because siphonophores function as multiple parts of a whole, they challenge the notion of individuality. Though the entire colony looks like one animal, it’s tricky to classify siphonophores as one organism since they’re comprised of so many different living individuals.

caption A beautiful siphonophore seen with tentacles extended. source National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Source: Wired, Siphonophores.org

Siphonophores are members of the animal group Cnidaria, which includes jellyfish, corals, and other stinging creatures. Though siphonophores aren’t actually types of jellyfish, they’re commonly mistaken to be.

caption Siphonophore source National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Source: University of California, Berkeley Museum of Paleontology

A good example of this is The Portuguese Man-of-War, a famously venomous siphonophore that’s commonly mistaken for a jellyfish. These creatures are made up of four polyps that work together.

source Wild Horizons/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Source: National Geographic

Though the Cnidaria group evolved half a billion years ago, siphonophores have a very simple nervous system. Scientists are still perplexed about how each zooid is able to colonize to act as one cohesive animal.

source National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Source: Wired

Siphonophores “have along the stem one long axon, which probably propagates signals from one end of the colony to the other,” marine biologist Stefan Siebert told Wired. “But how they coordinate all this and how the whole colony appears to act as an animal, it’s really not well understood.”

caption A siphonophore seen in the water column source National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Source: Wired

While most siphonophores consist of a long, gelatinous material, some are transparent with beautiful bright colors. Some species can even be bioluminescent, meaning they can illuminate and glow blue or green when disturbed.

source National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Sources: Siphonophores.org, Monterey Bay Aquarium

In 2005, one species of siphonophore was discovered to transmit a glowing red light, which allows it to resemble a type of crustacean that lures in numerous types of deep-sea fish.

source National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Source: Wired

Siphonophores are thought to be among the longest creatures on earth. The most recent discovery by Schmidt Ocean Institute suggests that the siphonophore found off the coast of Australia is the longest recorded marine creature, at an estimated 150 feet.

source National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Source: New York Times

For perspective, blue whales, which are considered the largest living animals, are roughly only 100 feet long.

source National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Source: New York Times

Some siphonophores, such as the Portuguese man-of-war can live at the surface of the ocean, while others remain at the sea floor. However, most siphonophores exist as active swimmers in the open ocean.

source National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Source: Siphonophores.org

All species of siphonophores are predatory creatures, and some are able to sting their prey. They typically feed through tentacles, which dangle in the water and catch small fish or crustaceans.

caption A siphonophore hovering above the bottom with tentacles extended. source National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Source: Wired, Siphonophores.org

Since they’re made up of many parts, siphonophores are incredibly fragile creatures. In rough seas, their colonies may be torn apart.

source National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Sources: Siphonophores.org, Wired

Siphonophores can come in numerous shapes and sizes. This orange siphonophore is known as a “dandelion animal,” which gets its name for its glowing flower-like appearance as it hovers above the ocean floor.

caption A dandelion siphonophore. source National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Source: NOAA

The siphonophore found off of the coast of Western Australia was an Apolemia Siphonophore, which is found in the deep sea. This giant one was documented with the help of an underwater robot named SuBastian.

Source: Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, New York Times

Using this underwater technology, the Schmidt Ocean Institute is able to explore areas around Australia — including deep-sea canyons and coral reefs — that have never been observed before.

caption Researchers gather around to view the siphonophore on a screen.

Source: Schmidt Ocean Institute

The siphonophore was found some 2,000 feet below the research vessel and left the scientists astounded. “It looked like an incredible U.F.O.,” Dr. Wilson, a senior research scientist at the Western Australian Museum told the New York Times.

Source: The New York Times

As part of a year-long initiative to explore Australia and the Pacific Ocean, the research team made the discovery on a one month journey to explore the submarine canyons near Ningaloo, a World Heritage site off the West Coast of Australia.

caption Researchers aboard the R/V Falkor, the research vessel which discovered the siphonophore.

Source: Schmidt Ocean Institute, Ningaloo

In addition to the siphonophore, the team also discovered up to 30 new species and collected over 180 hours of underwater footage.

caption Images of new species identified by the Schmidt Ocean Institute.

Source: Schmidt Ocean Institute, New York Times

“We suspected these deep-sea areas would be diverse but we have been blown away by the significance of what we have seen,” Chief Scientist Dr. Nerida Wilson said in a press release.

caption Nerida Wilson, left, observes a rare deep-sea hydroid spotted by the remote-operated vehicle SuBastian in the Cape Range Canyon off Australia’s west coast.

Source: Schmidt Ocean Institute