This personalized tea subscription delivers 4 unique teas every month — here’s why a devout tea drinker recommends it

As someone who loves tea and has a tea for every ailment and mood imaginable, I love discovering new teas.

Sips by subscription tea box ($15/month), the only multi-brand, personalized tea subscription box, is a great way to try something new or gift to someone who loves tea.

Tea experts will consider your preferences for flavors and steep style to curate a personalized box of four teas for you every month.

I love tea and drink it just about every day. I have a cabinet stocked with so many boxes of tea you probably couldn’t differentiate my cabinet from the tea section in your local grocery store.

In the summer, there’s nothing more refreshing than an ice-cold drink, even better if it’s tea. In the winter, though, there’s nothing quite like a hot cup of tea to warm you up or ease your cold symptoms. I have a tea for every mood and ailment from sleep-inducing tea to sore-throat-soothing tea.

While I would never want to cut down on my current tea supply, I am always interested in trying new teas. So, to fuel my love for tea, I looked to female-founded, Austin-based startup Sips by, the only multi-brand personalized tea subscription box. Whether you’re like me and want to discover new teas or want to gift a subscription box to someone else, Sips by is a great way to do so.

Sips by customizes your monthly tea box according to your personal taste

For $15 a month, you’ll receive a personalized box of teas curated especially for you according to your tea preferences. Sips by tea experts will make selections based on the preferences you indicate in your initial tea profile quiz.

You can help the tea experts decide which teas you might enjoy the most by marking your preferences on your profile. Choose your preferred caffeine levels, whether or not you want flavored teas, or even if you want bagged or loose leaf teas. You can be as specific as which brew style you prefer.

Although there isn’t a tea that I don’t like, there are some types and flavors of tea that I enjoy more than others. It was nice to be able to provide such detailed information to get teas I was bound to love.

I’m not overly reliant on caffeine, so as far as my caffeine-level preference, I opted for teas without caffeine or with low caffeine. When it came to flavors, I selected some of my favorites such as minty and fruity teas but shied away from chocolate-flavored teas. I was also able to pick green tea, my all-time favorite kind, as one of my tea preferences.

Sips by’s personalized tea boxes come with 4 different types and brands of tea to make 15-plus cups

A few weeks after taking the tea profile quiz, my box arrived with four different teas to make 15-plus cups, as well as a sweet personalized card describing the teas and the best way to steep them.

My box included The Republic of Tea’s Ginger Peach Green Tea ($10.50/tin), Ahmad Tea’s Rosehip, Hibiscus & Cherry Tea ($20.50/box), Pukka’s Supreme Matcha Green Tea (8.53/box), and Stash Tea’s Super Mint Tea ($13.22/box). Each of these teas can be found on Amazon, and I’ve seen The Republic of Tea in Whole Foods, but I’d never heard of British brand Ahmad Tea.

The green teas and the mint tea were not unlike any other I currently have, save for the ginger peach green tea, which I enjoyed the most of the green teas for its unique taste. The tea that I liked the best of them all, though, was the raspberry tea because it was something I typically wouldn’t buy for myself and had a refreshing fruity taste.

You can indicate your preferred tea-steeping style when you make your profile; my preferred style is to heat water, usually with an electric kettle, and then steep the tea for as long as I drink it. None of the teas were too strong, something I appreciated, because there are some, particularly black teas, that become far too bitter if you steep them for too long.

Rating your teas will help the tea experts make better recommendations in the future

You can view all the teas you receive in your online account to learn more about them and purchase them if you find something you love.

After trying each of your teas, you can (and should) rate them online using the five-heart rating system for individual teas and boxes as a whole. You can also provide comments in a feedback box. This way, when the tea experts curate your next monthly box, they’ll be able to better tailor their selections.

In the next month, Sips by will launch a more detailed rating system that lets users indicate what they did or didn’t like about specific attributes of each tea.

Whether you’re a devout tea drinker or a newbie, Sips by is a great option

This subscription tea box will by no means replace the boxes of tea in my cabinet, but Sips by a great way to discover teas.

I did expect my first box of tea to come within a week or so and grew a bit impatient when it took a little over three weeks, which is typical for the company, probably because your teas are curated for you. I also wished that the first box had more unique teas and a better mix, but more variety came in my second box.

Whether you’re a dedicated tea lover like I am or more of a coffee person who wants to try out some teas, Sips by’s personalized tea subscription box is the perfect way to discover teas that you might enjoy.