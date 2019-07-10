The UK’s ambassador to the US Kim Darroch resigns over leaked memo branding Trump ‘incompetent’

The UK’s ambassador to the US has resigned after his comments labeling Trump “dysfunctional” were leaked to the press.

Darroch entered the eye of a diplomatic storm this week after remarks he made disparaging the Trump administration were leaked to the Mail on Sunday newspaper over the weekend.

In the notes, the UK ambassador to the US said that Trump’s government was “uniquely dysfunctional” and added: “We don’t really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal.

He also described Trump’s presidency as “incompetent,” and “inept.”

Trump on Tuesday tweeted that Darroch was a “very stupid guy” and a “pompous fool.”

Following the row Darroch said it was now “impossible” for him to remain in post.

“Since the leak of official documents from this Embassy there has been a great deal of speculation surrounding my position and the duration of my remaining term as ambassador. I want to put an end to that speculation. The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like,” he said.

“Although my posting is not due to end until the end of this year, I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador.

“I am grateful to all those in the UK and the US, who have offered their support during this difficult few days. This has brought home to me the depth of friendship and close ties between our two countries. I have been deeply touched.”

“I am also grateful to all those with whom I have worked over the last four decades, particularly my team here in the US. The professionalism and integrity of the British civil service is the envy of the world. I will leave it full of confidence that its values remain in safe hands.”

More follows…