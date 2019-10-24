Hotel review: We loved the boutique Sister City in the Lower East Side, an affordable spin-off of the Ace Hotel with self-serve features

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Sister City New York is a new boutique hotel on Bowery in the Lower East Side from the folks behind Ace Hotels.

With a pared-down design and minimal look, Sister City is a more affordable option than its parent hotel, and caters to independent, budget-conscious travelers with self-service check-in and help-yourself amenities.

I spent the night in a Terrace Room, which typically starts at $259 per night. Nightly rates for smaller rooms start at $159 on Booking.com, depending on the time of year. Many offer incredible views.

When you’ve just arrived at your hotel after a long flight, the sight of a long, slow-moving check-in line can feel pretty disheartening.

Sister City, the new spin-off property from the creative studio behind the Ace Hotel, eliminates that problem with self-service features catered to the experienced, and busy, traveler.

Instead of a more traditional lobby, individual tablets guide guests through the check-in process, issuing room keys and saving sacred time on the ground.

The stripped-down concept helps make the hotel more affordable. Additionally, instead of the Ace’s signature quirky art or flashy furniture, Sister City features just a few beautiful essentials. The design is minimal and Scandinavian-inspired, with calming muted colors, lush green plants, and simple but elegant bedding.

I loved the design-forward, but budget-conscious approach, and booked a Terrace Room, which starts at $259 on Booking. It wasn’t backpacker-cheap but felt like a steal by New York City standards, great for a quick getaway with my boyfriend.

Between the self-serve amenities, cool design, great views, and trendy location, Sister City provided a level of independence not typically available at hotels.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by Sister City Hotel in New York.

The first impression

caption Sister City doesn’t look like much from the outside. The hotel is tucked behind a nondescript door on the Bowery. source Booking.com

Lower East Side speakeasy, or stunning hotel? At first glance, it’s hard to tell. But like most cool concepts in New York, the first impression is meant to be deceiving. Hidden behind an unassuming door, I discovered a polished lobby filled with plants, mismatched chairs, white-washed brick walls, and shiny tiled floors.

caption The lobby and public spaces are cozy yet sleek, decked in wood and geometric designs. source Booking.com

I went straight to the check-in area lined with self-serve tablets to complete the process and collect my room keys. The entire process couldn’t have been simpler. The screen guided me through less than half a dozen steps to collect identification, find my booking, and activate a key card.

This was a new experience for me, but I felt reassured by staff members who were available nearby in case there were hiccups.

caption My room was small, but stylish, with knockout views. source Booking.com

Upon walking into my Deluxe Terrace Room on the 13th floor, it was hard to notice anything other than the million-dollar view of Manhattan. Floor-to-ceiling windows framed the iconic skyline, complemented by gauzy white curtains.

I ditched my bag and went right outside to the balcony to snap a few selfies with my boyfriend. The balcony was a tight squeeze for two (likely why it only had one chair), but considering the reasonable price of the room, it felt generous.

Back inside, neutral walls and furniture gave a tranquil overall feel. There was a quaint wooden stool, flat-screen TV, and nightstand with a glass water bottle and bed lamp. A Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker hanging from the wall was a nice touch. The room had everything I needed for a short stay – nothing more, nothing less.

One of my favorite perks, however, was the self-serve amenity closet and on-demand request capability. I loved being able to grab as much shampoo and conditioner as I needed from the closet without feeling judged or waiting for housekeeping. There were also extra towels, an iron and ironing board, and other essentials available. Why doesn’t every hotel offer this?

And when I knew two pillows wouldn’t be enough, I was able to make a request for more and had extra pillows in my room in a matter of minutes.

caption Like most trendy and compact New York hotels, storage and space in guest rooms are quite limited. source Booking.com

There was no closet, so I tucked my bag into a nook by the bed, while my partner’s duffel went beneath the TV. This slightly interrupted what was otherwise a streamlined space. There was a fold-out valet on the wall though, which allowed us to hang a couple of jackets and shirts.

I found the room to be quiet, comfortable and inviting, minus one quirk. The bathroom sink was outside of the bathroom. And while it was nearly a design piece itself with a terrazzo vanity, copper fixtures, and luxe Malin+Goetz toiletries, the sound of my partner running water in the morning woke me up earlier than my alarm. This is a non-issue if traveling solo, but as a couple, I would have preferred it in the bathroom, where it belongs.

This room type is the most expensive at Sister City, so if you’re hoping to save a few more bucks, opt for a Corner Room, which is typically around $199 on Booking. You lose the balcony, but some still have great views. Other cost-effective options include Single, Queen, King and Double Bunk rooms.

caption The 11th floor bar, Last Light, had even better views than my room, and incredible cocktails to boot. source Booking.com

There’s a mini boutique downstairs for a midnight snack or impromptu souvenir, and the lobby restaurant Floret is fantastic for a meal. I dined on-site for dinner and was blown away by simple, yet surprising dishes such as a Japanese eggplant that came floating in a tangy broth. I was also impressed by the service, which struck the right balance between hands-off and attentive.

After dinner, I grabbed a nightcap at the 11th-floor bar, Last Light, with cozy outdoor nooks. I’m still dreaming about their frozen Moscow Mule.

Sister City is right next door to Freeman’s, one of the best restaurants in the Lower East Side. Staying here means you’ll also be near Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream, and a close walk to “have what she’s having” at the iconic Katz’s Deli, or the fascinating Tenement Museum.

When you’re ready to explore other parts of Manhattan, hop onto any of the six Subway lines near the hotel.

Sister City holds a four-and-a-half out of five-star rating on Trip Advisor, ranking 36 out of 507 hotels in New York City. On Booking.com, Sister City is rated 8.8 out of 10.

One guest called it an “island of tranquility,” while others raved about the beautiful design, convenient location, amazing views, and fair prices. However, some guests complained about the small size of rooms, and the lack of front desk.

Who stays here: Younger, design-minded travelers who want a boutique, but budget-friendly experience in a trendy New York neighborhood.

We like: The self-serve check-in kiosks and amenity closets for instant gratification.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The incredible views of the Manhattan skyline from the comfortable, streamlined Terrace Room. It’s rare to get such a view at a relatively affordable price point in this city.

We think you should know: Don’t overpack. Storage, and space, in any Sister City room will be limited, even for a solo traveler. Stick to small bags or risk climbing over suitcases for the majority of your stay.

We’d do this differently next time: Try breakfast at Floret. Dinner was phenomenal, and I’d like to see if the morning meal is just as delicious.

Sister City is a fantastic boutique option for travelers who want to stay in a trendy neighborhood without breaking the bank. You’ll be hard-pressed to find another hotel in Manhattan with designs as thoughtful and prices as sensible.

The self-service philosophy feels fresh, and might even make you resentful when other hotels you stay at in the future don’t offer a similar level of independence.