Six Flags paid couples $600 to spend 30 hours in a coffin and 2 people ended up getting engaged

caption The couples coffin challenge took place in a few locations around the globe. source Facebook/Six Flags America/Courtesy of Anthony Hobbs

Insider spoke to five people who participated in Six Flags’ couples coffin challenges, which involved staying in a coffin for 30 hours straight with their partner.

Participants said they also had to compete in mini-challenges, which involved things like riding roller-coasters while wearing nausea-inducing goggles and eating cockroaches.

One winning couple, who shared an extra-wide coffin for 30 hours straight, got engaged at the end of the challenge.

The pairs said the coffins were more comfortable than they expected and they’d probably participate in the challenge again.

This year, Six Flags’ coffin challenge had participants spending 30 hours straight in a coffin in order to win $600.

The kicker? They had to work with a partner and also complete a series of difficult (and sometimes disgusting) mini-challenges.

Here’s what the couples coffin challenge is really like according to five participants who would probably do it all over again.

At Six Flags America in Bowie, Maryland, couples had to share an extra-wide coffin for 30 hours straight

caption Anthony Hobbs and Shanell Hawkins competed in the challenge that featured double-wide coffins. source Courtesy of Anthony Hobbs

Anthony Hobbs told Insider he initially entered the competition so he could surprise his girlfriend, Shanell Hawkins.

For this particular couples’ coffin challenge, which took place in Bowie, Maryland, pairs were required to share a coffin that was roughly 65 inches wide and 72 inches long.

The 30-hour feat began on Friday, September 27, and lasted through the following night.

“The hardest part would probably have to be the lack of sleep and the uncomfortableness,” Hobbs told Insider.

He said what they lacked in comfort, the wooden boxes almost made up for in interior space. “The coffins were actually quite spacious and had a lot more room then we expected,” Hobbs said.

But it turns out that winning the $600 prize takes a lot more than lying in a stiff coffin for more than a day.

The competition had limited phone and bathroom breaks and featured plenty of gross and difficult challenges

caption The coffins were just big enough for two people. source Facebook/Six Flags America

While in the coffins, couples were presented with mini-challenges that ranged from unpleasant to uncomfortable.

“We had to eat a special hot sauce called ‘The End’ [that] literally burned my mouth off,” Hobbs told Insider, adding that mealworms, baby food, and something called “Stinky Fish” were also on the menu.

He said the smell of some of these dishes, particularly “Stinky Fish,” almost made him “throw up in [his] mouth.”

caption Hobbs and Hawkins were able to sit up in their coffin. source Facebook/Six Flags America

And although all of these challenges were tough, Hobbs said he wasn’t really worried about himself and his partner until game officials brought out the Madagascar hissing cockroaches.

“Shanell was and still is terrified of cockroaches so I instantly thought it was over when they brought them out for us,” said Hobbs.

He said he was surprised and proud when his girlfriend followed his lead and “faced her fears” by eating the cockroaches.

“It was an amazing thing to see – to know that nothing can stop us from being great as long as we are together,” he told Insider.

There were also physical challenges the couples had to complete in, like completing a scavenger hunt inside a haunted house and riding Six Flag America’s Firebird roller-coaster six times in a row while wearing goggles that blurred their vision and made them feel nauseous.

That said, the contestants were given six-minute bathroom breaks every few hours, as well as periodic six-minute phone breaks.

Hobbs told Insider that he and Hawkins spent their phone breaks checking in on their kids back home and live-streaming their experience on social media.

For Hobbs and Hawkins, the competition ended with prize money and a wedding proposal

caption Anthony Hobbs and Shanell Hawkins were crowned the winners at the Maryland park. source Courtesy of Anthony Hobbs

After winning the entire challenge, Hobbs stood on a casket, pulled out a ring, and proposed to Hawkins.

He told Insider that, for a while, he’d been looking for a public way to propose to Hawkins so she could feel special. And, in his application, he vowed to pop the question during the coffin challenge whether they won or not.

“Needless to say it was very deep and emotional for us and had so much meaning,” Hobbs told Insider.

He said the coffin challenge paired with a proposal was symbolic for him and his girlfriend – it represented the death of their past and the beginning of their new life together as a soon-to-be-married couple.

On the other side of the country, participants prepared themselves for a similar challenge, which involved standing up in separate coffins for 30 hours straight

caption In California, the coffins were only meant for one person. source Courtesy of Carmen Vilchis

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, California, hosted its own version of the couples coffin challenge, this time without shared, extra-wide coffins.

Here, the participating pairs were placed side-by-side in separate, single coffins. To make things worse, their coffins were placed on an incline instead of flat on the ground, which meant they had to sort of stand for the full 30 hours.

And although many joined the competition as a close pair, Ashlee Crouch of Sacramento, California, and Andee Ramirez of Antelope, California, were strangers prior to the coffin challenge.

caption A selfie Ashley Crouch and Andee Ramirez took while in their coffins. source Courtesy of Andee Ramirez

Both were selected as alternates and initially applied with different partners, but when the couple that was originally selected dropped out, Crouch was bumped into the contest.

Her partner and her backup partner fell through, so when she put out the call for a replacement on Facebook, Ramirez answered.

“We actually met for the first time the morning of the competition when I picked her up to drive over,” Crouch told Insider. “So we got to know each other pretty quickly and ended up having to rely on each other during the competition for support.”

Also competing in the Discovery Kingdom couples coffin challenge were Carmen Vilchis and Vidal Alvarado, who are both college students from Oakland, California.

caption Carmen Vilchis and Vidal Alvarado shortly before the Coffin Challenge began. source Courtesy of Carmen Vilchis

Vilchis said she and Alvarado have been dating for a little over a year, and it was her idea to sign them up for the challenge.

“I decided to do this because I love Halloween and the idea of staying in a coffin for 30 hours sounded like a fun new experience,” Vilchis told Insider.

She said that they were pretty “nonchalant” about the challenge because they never expected to be chosen, but their excitement kicked in when they found out they were competing.

According to participants, this challenge featured somewhat inconsistent phone breaks and surprisingly comfortable coffins

Vilchis said the most surprising part of the experience was the brief and sometimes inconsistent phone breaks.

Crouch agreed, adding that the frequency of the phone breaks depended on who the official was at the time and that sometimes they “skipped it completely.”

“We had a phone break every six hours for six minutes,” Alvarado added. “While most people were texting and calling loved ones, I was busy playing Pokémon Go.”

Competitors were only allowed to use the restroom every three hours, so Crouch and Ramirez told Insider they avoiding drinking too many liquids so they could adapt.

“We were allowed one six-minute bathroom break every three hours. If someone didn’t make it back by that time, their team was eliminated,” Crouch said.

Overall, the competitors we spoke to said standing in the coffin for 30 hours was not as uncomfortable as they thought it would be.

Crouch told Insider the coffin was “more comfortable” than she expected, likely because participants were able to deck out her coffins with a few personal items.

caption Contestants were allowed to put a few comfort items in their coffins. source Courtesy of Carmen Vilchis

She told Insider that contestants were allowed to bring four “comfort items” each – she brought a sleeping bag, a padded sleeping mat that’s meant for camping, a large stuffed animal to use as a pillow, and a throw blanket

“I think that the camping mat really made all the difference. My back was in pain a little bit, so it’s easy to imagine how bad my back would feel without my comfort items,” Crouch said.

Ramirez said the coffin was “actually pretty warm” and cozy at night, but it was hard to stand in one place and hardly move, especially because they didn’t want to accidentally bump the coffin lid off.

Participants in California faced different challenges, which involved more rollercoasters, quiz games, and spicy foods

The California park’s lineup included some food-focused challenges, like seeing how many boneless hot wings contestants could eat in five minutes without using their hands.

They also played a game to see how well participants knew their respective partners – Crouch said she and Ramirez actually came in second place even though they had only met a few hours prior.

In addition, contestants competed in a game that involved guessing whether or not certain celebrities were alive or dead, were challenged to ride the Medusa roller-coaster with a cup of water without spilling it, and were tasked with feeding their partner loaded French fries while blindfolded.

At one point, contestants were blindfolded and told to guess which objects officials were placing inside their coffins.

Vilchis said they were initially told that real snakes were put inside their coffin, but game officials later revealed they’d actually used rubber snakes instead.

In the end, Alvarado and Vilchis were victorious in the California couples coffin challenge, and they walked away with a prize pack and $600 to split.

And, although they didn’t win, Ramirez and Crouch walked away from the competition with a new friend. They both told Insider that they still keep in touch and text and Snapchat all the time.

Overall, the participants we spoke to had a pretty great experience, although one challenger wishes it was scarier and more challenging

caption Most contestants we spoke to said they’d probably do this again. source Courtesy of Carmen Vilchis

Participants who spoke to Insider said that the Six Flags couples coffin challenge brought them closer to their partner and that, overall, it was an enjoyable experience that they probably would do again.

That said, Ramirez said she would only do this competition again if it was scarier and more difficult.

“The only way I could see myself doing it again is if they made the challenges more challenging and scarier,” she told Insider. “I thought I was going to be terrified but it was actually just fun rather than challenging.”

