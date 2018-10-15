Six Flags paid 6 people $300 to lie in a coffin for 30 hours — and all of them made it to the end

caption The six people who took on the 30-hour coffin challenge. source Six Flags St. Louis/Facebook

Six Flags paid six people $300 each to lie in a coffin for 30 hours.

All six people made it to the end of the challenge this weekend.

The winners got to keep their coffins.

In September, the Six Flags theme park in St. Louis announced it would pay people $300 to lie in a coffin for 30 hours.

The “30-Hour Coffin Challenge,” as it was known, went viral. And in then end, six people took it on.

From a 1 p.m. “laying to rest ceremony” Saturday to a 7 p.m. “raising from the dead” event Sunday, Brian Johnson, Keith Richter, Matt Daley, Olivia Crabtree, Stacey Wagner, and Stevi Rogers stayed in their coffins.

According to the Saint Louis Post-Dispatch, the contestants had six-minute breaks once per hour to use the bathroom and only a brief break for food.

“It was very difficult. Cold as hell. Bathrooms were so far away you had to run to get there and back in the 6 minutes,” Johnson wrote in a Facebook post after the challenge. “The open top was brutal. Lights everywhere, people talking, you could barely sleep.”

But in the end, all of them won the challenge. They were awarded with season passes and other perks at the park in addition to the $300. They were also allowed to keep the coffins.