This stylish blogger recreates iconic fashion moments — and she’s only 6 years old

A 6-year-old blogger is giving the fashion world a run for its money.

Detroit native Aili Adalia and her mother Kanaya Monet are getting the attention of some big celebrities after recreating their most iconic fashion moments. From Zendaya to Tracee Ellis Ross, Aili is turning heads with her perfectly crafted gowns and runway-ready poses.

INSIDER spoke with Aili’s mother to learn more about what it takes to create these homemade replicas. Keep scrolling to see some of Aili’s best recreations.

It all started in 2017 when they recreated Zendaya’s look from the Met Gala.

“Last year, during the 2017 Met Gala ball, Aili accompanied me while watching it,” Monet said. “Zendaya’s Yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress captured Aili’s eyes and she literally went bonkers over it!”

After mostly teaching herself about fashion design, Monet decided to recreate the dress for her daughter and took a picture for social media. The next day the “Greatest Showman” actress posted the picture of Aili on her page, so they decided to try to create more iconic looks.

The next year, the mother-daughter duo recreated Cardi B’s gown from the 2018 Met Gala.

The pair loved Cardi B’s look from this year’s gala, so they decided to make their own version of the “Heavenly Body” dress. The result was a perfectly crafted white gown and headpiece adorned with jewels.

Monet said it typically takes two to five hours to create a look like this, and it only takes Aili “literally like five minutes to nail the shot – not fair!”

They both love Tracee Ellis Ross, so the duo knew they had to recreate one the actress’ most memorable looks.

“Our family loves her entire existence, especially on ‘Black-ish,'” Monet said.

For Halloween, Monet and Aili decided to make an almost exact replica of Ross’ outfit from an InStyle photo shoot. Ross immediately reposted the photo of Aili, praising Aili for the recreation.

Read more: A teen with 8 siblings dressed as a ‘tired mom’ for Halloween and completely nailed it

Most recently they recreated a look from Karrueche Tran’s PAPER Magazine photoshoot.

They chose to put their own twist on one of Trans’ looks because the “CLAWS” actress believes in the importance of confidence.

But it also comes down to one simple fact: “All these women have a love for fashion just like us,” Monet told INSIDER.

When they’re not recreating celebrity looks, they are crafting original looks for Aili.

“I teach her to wear whatever makes her feel confident, happy, and great inside,” Monet said. “Confidence comes from within – not from the clothing that you wear. She knows to wear whatever makes her feel free.”

Now, they hope their fashion photos will help inspire other girls to feel confident in their own skin.

“We wish to inspire and encourage young girls around the world to believe in themselves, to practice self-care and love daily, and to go after their dreams,” Monet said. “No matter what your age is, anything is possible.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.