SK Jewellery Launches Lab Grown Diamond Brand, Star Carat Shop with Diamonds for Millenials

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 December 2019 – SK Jewellery Group announces the launch of their lab grown diamond series under their Star Carat Shop with diamond ranges designed with millennials in mind.





Everyone knows about the decades old conundrum that a diamond is forever. With today’s technological advancements and Science, one can now obtain a 1 carat diamond that is unparalleled in beauty, and quality at a fraction of the original price.









SK Jewellery Group has recently launched the new era of diamonds — Star Carat Diamond. This new generation of diamond is the real diamond deal and it is your one stop shop to getting the perfect greater sparkle that comes with a smaller price tag.

Because Star Carat Diamonds are in fact, diamonds! They have the same chemical, physical and optical properties as a mined diamond. With over 60 years of research and development, and state-of-the-art technology, lab created diamonds have now achieved its optimum quality and output, at a fraction of the time required by Mother Nature. This essentially translates to quite a substantial savings — more than 50% lower than mined diamond of equivalent size and specifications. Simply put, they are the real deal, just at a fraction of the price you would pay for a mined diamond.









Star Carat Diamonds are internationally certified, and graded on the exact same standards as mined diamonds. Besides, the SK Jewellery Group is one of the largest jewellery chain retailers in the region; with over 60 outlets in Asia, and more than 30 years in making women shine. Luxury is now even more affordable, accompanied with prices ever-so accessible.

A diamond is forever indeed. So don’t compromise on its size and quality. Check out the Star Carat diamonds at any SK Jewellery, Love & Co, and Star Carat Shop outlets. For more information, please visit www.starcaratshop.com.



