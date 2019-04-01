SK Magic Announces Halal Certification for Malaysia’s Consumer

• Innovative water purifier wins The Brand Laureate SMEs BestBrands Awards 2018-2019 in Consumer – water purifier category.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 1 April 2019 – SK Magic Co Ltd. leading home business in kitchen and home appliances from Korea receives Halal certification for its six product of water purifier. The Halal certification has been issued by Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia (JAKIM) with serial number of A109262, A109263, A109264 along with Halal Malaysia logo at each product. The certification confirms that the ingredients and compartments used in the SK Magic products are full compliance with Halal standard.









(Three from right) Nam Su Park, Managing Director, SK Networks Retails Malaysia Sdn Bhd receives recognition as the Best Brands in Consumer for water purifier category at The Brand Laureate SMEs BestBrands Award 2018-2019.





“At SK Magic, we are committed to serve quality products and services that are certified in accordance to the required Malaysian standards. With the Halal certification, SK Magic will be able to provide all Malaysian consumers with the confidence and assurance in using our products. JIK.SOO is the latest water purifying technology. It is innovative because it is always flowing and never stagnant, producing fresh water that is clean, pure and full of minerals”, said Nam Su Park, Managing Director, SK Networks Retails Malaysia.





SK Magic has over 30 years of experiences in providing kitchen and home appliances and it is expanding its reach into the growing market of rental home appliances. The range of product SK Magic offering are JIK.SOO HYPER, JIK.SOO RAPI, JIK.SOO MINI, WIZ C, WIZ S, and WIZ R. Except the WIZ range, the key product, JIK.SOO has no water tank and allows zero contamination that offers various water temperature instantly. SK Magic also introduced a series of Air Purifiers, Air MOTION, Air TOP and Air TWIN with IoT smart control system providing air quality monitoring, reporting and maintenance service from your smartphones.





In addition, SK Magic recently received recognition as the Best Brands in Consumer for water purifier category through The Brand Laureate SMEs BestBrands Award 2018-2019. The appreciation ceremony is organized by Asia Pacific Brand Foundation (APBF), the world’s only branding foundation to recognize brand excellence amongst small medium enterprises in Malaysia and the region.





“SK Magic has had a long business presence in Korea, which has played host to our operations for more than 30 years. It is an honour to continue our strategic investment in the South East Asia countries especially Malaysia. We are very grateful and looking to create more achievement in the near future while focusing to put endless effort in the pursuit of ultimate consumer satisfaction”, shared Nam Su Park, Managing Director, SK Networks Retails Malaysia.





For more information about SK Magic product, please visit our website at https://www.skmagic.com.my/ or call us at 1800-18-7878 or visit our booth at the Home Design & Interior Exhibition (HOMEDEC) in Setia Spice Convention Centre Penang from 12 to 14 April 2019.





About SK Magic

Established in 1985, SK Magic became the first business in Korea to produce gas ovens and has been a trendsetter in Korea’s home appliances industry. As one of SK network subsidiaries, SK Magic has grown as a leading business in the kitchen & home appliances sector based on differentiated advanced technology and optimum quality management. In Malaysia, as the first in South East Asia country launched the home appliance arm in December 2018. SK Magic exports to 60 countries and was awarded the ‘Trade Achievement Tower’ for export revenue of $70 million worth of exports at the 48th Trade Day in 2012. SK Magic is harnessing its more than 30 years of experience to make greater in roads into the growing appliances rental market.





About SK networks

With over 60 years of global business experience, SK networks has a strong diverse and outstanding capabilities in global sourcing, market intelligence and strategic networking in trading chemicals, steel, automotive, coal and other industrial commodities. SK networks operates in 40 countries with more than 100 subsidiaries throughout the world. The business overview consists ICT marketing, car life service, hotel and resort and rental appliances. SK networks plans to maintain close ties with international customers as continuing efforts to discover a new growth engine through multifaced partnership with major global customers.









About SK Group

SK Group has grown into global corporation by persistently pursuing innovation. Top three largest in South Korea, the corporation earn sales revenue of $US 138 billion and assets of $US170.7 billion. SK Group ranked as 57th on Fortune Global 500 with 101 subsidiaries and affiliate companies, 270 offices worldwide with about 85,000 employees. SK Group affiliates are SK networks, SKC, SK Energy, SK Global Chemical, SK Lubricants, SK E&C, SK Gas, SK Broadband, SK Materials, SK Holdings, SK Innovation, SK Telecom, SK E&S, SK Hynix and SK Chemicals.



