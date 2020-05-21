‘Riverdale’ star Skeet Ulrich seemingly confirmed that Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse broke up

“Riverdale” star Skeet Ulrich implied that Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse were no longer together.

During an Instagram live with girlfriend Megan Blake Irwin, Ulrich said: “I think they were a very cute couple.”

His use of the past tense led fans to assume that the stars broke up.

Reinhart and Sprouse reportedly started dating in 2017 and have previously slammed breakup reports.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Riverdale” actor Skeet Ulrich seemingly confirmed that costars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse ended their relationship.

Ulrich, who stars as FP Jones (Sprouse’s on-screen father) on the CW show, recently answered questions from fans during an Instagram live with girlfriend Megan Blake Irwin.

One person asked the 50-year-old actor: “Do you think that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are a cute couple?”

“I think they were a very cute couple,” Skeet said in response.

Then, Irwin chimed in and said, “They were a very cute couple,” emphasizing the word “were.”

“They’re both beautiful people,” she added.

Their use of the past tense led fans to believe that Reinhart and Sprouse, who star as on-screen couple Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones, ended their relationship.

You can see the moment, which was captured by a fan account on Twitter, in the video below.

For anyone looking for the video where skeet says Cole and lili "were" a cute couple ????????????

I honestly dont know what to think. They look high lol. pic.twitter.com/UTXzbdKTO6 — S (@juggybettybabe) May 17, 2020

This isn’t the first time the two stars have faced breakup speculation.

Reinhart and Sprouse reportedly started dating in 2017, the same year that “Riverdale” premiered on The CW. In July 2019, Us Weekly reported that they broke up. An unnamed source also told E! News that the actors split “earlier this summer.”

Reinhart went on to slam reports and “vile” sources commenting on her relationship.

“Don’t believe everything you read on the internet, kids. And news sources should try a little harder to be less vile. ‘Reliable sources’ can kiss my a–,” she wrote on Twitter.

Around that time, Reinhart and the former Disney Channel star also appeared in a joint cover story for W magazine to promote “Riverdale,” and both stars declined to be interviewed together for the issue.

In September 2019, Reinhart low-key confirmed that she and Sprouse were together. During an interview with Coveteur, the “Hustlers” star referred to Sprouse as her boyfriend while discussing her plans for Halloween.

caption Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse reportedly started dating in 2017. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In more recent months, their relationship status has been unclear.

In April 2020, Sprouse reacted to speculation that he cheated on his costar with model Kaia Gerber.

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being [clowns].”

caption Cole Sprouse slammed fans who had been “attacking my friends” and “sending death threats.” source Cole Sprouse/Instagram

He continued: “When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.”

Reinhart also shared a message on her Instagram, writing: “Dear everyone on social media, don’t put people down for the sake of putting them down. Don’t be a f—ing a–hole. The world doesn’t need any more of that s—.”

At the time, E! News reported that they were still together, despite fans thinking otherwise.

Weeks later, the actress also seemingly reacted to fans on social media trying to cancel Sprouse with the hashtag #ColeSprouseIsOverParty in a series of tweets that have since been deleted.

caption Cole Sprouse and Lili have addressed breakup speculation several times. source Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images

“Twitter is such a vile place,” she wrote. “It’s so easy to say s— behind your f—ing phone, isn’t it? This is why people choose to keep their relationships private… this is why people don’t have social media.. because of this bullying.”

She added that “attacking someone for literally no reason, just for the sake of a f—ing twitter trend” is unnecessary.

Representatives for Reinhart and Sprouse didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.