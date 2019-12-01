I tried out Dubai’s indoor ski slope in the desert — but while it’s undeniably a technical marvel, the novelty doesn’t last long

caption I went to Ski Dubai in the Mall of the Emirates in November. source Sinéad Baker

I recently went skiing inside one of Dubai’s huge malls, home to the Middle East’s first indoor ski slope.

It was $57 for two hours on the slopes, which included ski clothes, skis, poles, and a helmet.

The feeling of walking from the desert heat, into the mall, and on to the snow was bizarre. I was also very conscious of being in a shopping mall – rather than on a mountain.

The experience was thrilling and the snow was smooth, but there was only really one slope, which meant that I was actually considering leaving a quarter of the time into my session.

Dubai is known as an over-the-top city. That being the case, its desert ski slope inside a shopping center, with real snow, is pretty on-brand.

I decided to check it out on a recent trip, to find out what it’s like to go from desert heat of more than 85 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius) to a sub-zero fake mountain.

It was certainly an interesting comparison between regular Alpine skiing somewhere like France, and the way Dubai has managed to create an artificial equivalent in one of the least snowy places on earth.

However, the novelty of this marvel wore off quicker than I expected. Here’s what it was like.

Ski Dubai is part of its Mall of the Emirates, one of several enormous shopping centers in the country. The mall itself is pretty fancy, filled with designer brands and decorated with artworks and the flag of the United Arab Emirates.

caption The mall has more than 600 retail outlets. source Sinéad Baker

The ski slope itself looks pretty strange as you approach, sticking out and up into the air.

From the general mall you can see insider its wintery zone through huge windows. Lots of people were taking pictures.

Here’s the way in.

I had a heap of options for how to spend my day there, including bobsledding, meeting penguins, and skiing or snowboarding lessons. I went for the simplest one: a pass for two hours of skiing, which cost $57.

caption Information screens told me what was on offer. source Sinéad Baker

I was handed my ski pass, which again included some promotion for the penguins. Because I wasn’t doing lessons, I had to sign a form to say I knew how to ski.

The entrance area was filled with gift shops and a winter sports store. This part felt like being in the mountains.

You can bring your own gear — but Ski Dubai assumes you won’t have it, and equipment rental is part of the price.

Everyone gets the same type general type of ski, with different types to match your height, ability, and style of skiing.

I was asked for my shoe size, and an attendant got my boots and fitted them to a pair of skis for me.

If the boots don’t fit well, you can switch them. Mine felt a little too large, but not so much that I felt like I needed to change them.

caption The boots were by Rossignol, a well-known ski equipment brand. source Ski Dubai

Then I gave my sizes for jackets, pants, and socks and got changed.

A weird point is that the outfit had no proper pockets. I kept my phone, somewhat awkwardly, in a wrist pocket meant for your ski pass, which interfered a little with scanning the pass when I needed it.

Then it was up an escalator and out into the snow. The slope stretched up above me, turning slightly so that I couldn’t see the very top.

The temperature insider was around 25 F (-4 C).

I considered wearing a hoodie as an extra layer between my t-shirt and the Ski Dubai jacket, but it turned out that I didn’t need it.

I took the chair lift up, and checked out the slopes below. There was a mix of skill levels — some people were clearly first-timers, alongside some really competent skiers and boarders.

I went on Friday — the start of the UAE’s weekend. However, the slope turned out to not be very busy. Here is the longest line I saw for the lift.

I often had a comfy, 4-person chair to myself.

There are two stops: an easy slope from the middle station, or a longer run from the top.

caption The bar lifted up and you could ski off to the right, or stay seated to keep going up. source Sinéad Baker

Finally, it was time to ski!

The slopes definitely looked bigger from up here. The track starts as one wide slope, which splits into two further down.

The snow was really smooth and had none of the problems that come with outdoor conditions, like icy patches and rocks.

I was a little concerned, and guilty, about the environmental impact of the place. Ski Dubai says the facility “only consumes as little energy as an average sized hotel.”

At the split in the slope, “experts” were meant to go down one side…

… with a slow lane on the other. In practice they did not seem that different.

The skiing felt great — I’d not been on a ski slope for almost a year, and it was both fun and surreal to get to do so in the Middle East.

However — the run is pretty short, nothing compared to a real mountain. It takes about a minute to get up. For a reasonably experienced skier, it will take much less than that to get down.

I also tried Ski Dubai’s two drag lifts — a different type of life that pulls you up via a pole. They are quicker than using the chairlift, but not as relaxing.

One lift takes you right past a TGI Fridays.

I went in later: here is the same view from the other side.

After about 30 minutes, another skier asked me aloud what there was to do for the other 90 minutes. It was a good point

One part of the slope had a snow park, with ramps and jumps. I spent some time there, but it was quite busy with younger kids. Instead I worked on my technique and tried to see how fast I could go.

After a few more runs, I still had 80 minutes to go, and was stuck for ideas for how to spend my time.

However, skiing like I did was not the only option. Ski Dubai has fenced-off areas where beginners can take lessons.

caption The sign made it pretty clear this area was not for me. source Sinéad Baker

There are lots of options, but a one-hour group lesson for beginners cost 255 AED ($69) per person – again with equipment included.

There was also another area where people could have fun inside a plastic Zorb Ball. I avoided that.

I even spotted people with no skis or boards who were just there to ride the lifts and check out the snow.

This invigorated me to get back on the slopes.

I ultimately left with about 20 minutes to go, after pretty thoroughly doing all the skiing I could. I changed, got my stuff out of my locker, and put Ski Dubai’s clothes and equipment in their bins.

Going back to the desert heat from the mall felt even stranger than going in. It’s easy to spend your time in taxis, metros, and shops that have air conditioning in Dubai, completely forgetting the heat around you.

I was happy with my skiing experience, though I think Ski Dubai should considering offering a one-hour pass for lots of people. For first-timers, the novelty definitely makes it worth a trip.