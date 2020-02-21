Photos of abandoned ski lifts and snow-less slopes reveal the toll that rising temperatures are taking on winter resorts

source Colin Court/Getty Images

Climate change is leading to warmer winters, which threatens winter tourism around the world.

Local economies in towns with ski resorts depend on snowy ski seasons.

Photos from France, Chile, Japan, and Norway clearly reveal the threat climate change poses to winter tourism.

This has been the mildest winter in over a century at Le Mourtis, a small ski resort in the French Pyrenees.

“There’s no snow,” French tourist Frederic Foltran told Reuters.

Like many other ski resorts around the world, Le Mourtis is scrambling to figure out how to keep customers coming as climate change causes increasingly unpredictable weather, unseasonable warmth, depressed snowfall, and more extreme storms.

For now, the resort is relying on fake snow from snow guns. Another French ski resort, Luchon-Superbagnères, reportedly helicoptered in fresh snow, prompting criticism from environmentalists over the fossil-fuel consumption of helicopters.

Local economies in many mountain towns rely on winter tourism for revenue and employment. But a lack of snow during has led to hours cuts for staff at Le Mourtis and forced ski resorts in Minamiuonuma, Japan, to shut down entirely.

The following photographs of ski resorts around the world show them barren of snow and, consequently, of people as the ski season shrinks.

Unseasonably warm and dry winters are forcing ski resorts to close during what should be their busiest times.

caption Chairlifts over empty ski slopes at Le Mourtis in Boutx, France, February 10, 2020. source Regis Duvignau/Reuters

During the 2019 season, the San Giacomo ski resort in Italy’s Montagna dei Fiori mountains only opened on the weekends and rented sleds but no skis, The New Republic reported.

The nearby Alpe Giumello Resort could not open until February last year due to lack of snow. The San Simone Ski Resort in the Apls shuttered in 2017 due to bankruptcy.

January 2020 was Earth’s hottest recorded January. The four warmest Januaries on record came in the last four years.

caption Ski slopes are closed at the Le Mourtis resort in Boutx, France, due to lack of snow on February 10, 2020. source Regis Duvignau/Reuters

The National Resource Defence Council estimates that in the US, winter tourism is a $12.2 billion dollar industry, but it’s already feeling the economic the impacts of a shrinking snowpack.

Winter warming has tripled in the western US since 1970, according to one paper. The length of the winter season is expected to shrink considerably at downhill skiing areas across the country, with some locations seeing a 50% decrease by 2050 and 80% by 2090.

Europe saw a 50% reduction in extreme winter cold days between 1950 and 2018, one team of climate scientists found.

caption The shuttered ski resort of Le Mourtis in Boutx, France, on February 10, 2020. source Regis Duvignau/Reuters

“Even at this regional scale over Europe, we can see that these trends are much larger than what we would expect from natural variability,” Ruth Lorenz, a climate scientist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, said in a statement.

Restaurants, hotels, bars, gas stations, equipment shops, and other businesses near suffering ski resorts are also losing revenue.

caption Pairs of skis are displayed and untouched in a ski-equipment rental store at the ski resort Le Mourtis in Boutx, France, on February 10, 2020. source Regis Duvignau/Reuters

Up to 90% of local economies in mountain towns in the European Alps rely on winter tourism.

François Gillaizeau, manager of the Tuc de l’Etang hotel and restaurant near Le Mourtis, told Reuters that he has already had to reduce staff hours this season.

caption Tourists walk up ski slopes closed due to a lack of snow at Le Mourtis ski resort in Boutx, France, February 10, 2020. source Regis Duvignau/Reuters

Tuc de l’Etang also has a shop that rents out gear. Gillaizeau told Reuters that the expected revenue across his businesses this year is down between 10-15% from the year before.

Some ski resorts are starting to offer outdoor recreation activities that don’t rely on snow, like downhill scooters.

caption Snow groomers attempt to move little amounts of snow at Le Mourtis ski resort in Boutx, France, on February 10, 2020. source Regis Duvignau/Reuters

“If the snow is not there, we have to sell something else,” Gillaizeau said.

He told Reuters that he has started renting out scooters that come with skids for gliding on snow but can also be fitted with bicycle wheels for use on dirt.

Many resorts, including Le Mourtis, make artificial snow. But it’s an expensive process that involves pumping cold water up the mountain, combining it with compressed air in a gun-like machine, and shooting it out onto the slopes.

caption A snow gun near ski slopes closed due to lack of snow at Le Mourtis in Boutx, France, on February 10, 2020. source Regis Duvignau/Reuters

By the 2009-2010 ski season, 88% of resorts in the US’ National Ski Areas Association were using snow-making to supplement natural snow cover.

Ski resorts in Chile also used artificial snow during a tough 2019 season.

caption Snow cannons spray artificial snow on a ski slope at El Colorado skiing center in the Andes mountains, August 8, 2019. source Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images

Chile just had its driest winter in six decades. The El Colorado skiing center only operated at 70% capacity during its ski season, The Santiago Times reported, even while producing artificial snow.

Making fake snow uses a significant amount of energy, so it’s not environmentally friendly, and the process still requires cold temperatures.

Snow shortages affect more than skiers — less snowfall also means less long-term snow cover, which is crucial in helping to regulate Earth’s temperature.

caption An aerial view of El Colorado skiing center in the Andes mountains, August 8, 2019. source Martin BernettiI/AFP via Getty Images

Snow cover is the area of land that’s blanketed by accumulated snow. It reflects sunlight away from Earth’s surface, thereby reducing the amount of heat absorbed.

In the Andes, snow cover has diminished by 5% to 10% each decade for the past few decades, according to Raul Cordero, a physics professor at the University of Santiago.

caption The El Colorado skiing center in the Andes mountains, August 8, 2019. source John Ferndetti/AFP via Getty Images

Source: The Santiago Times

Japan is also experiencing the impacts of climate change. December’s snowfall was the lowest recorded since the country’s meteorological agency began keeping track in 1961.

caption Skiers pause near restaurants at the Tainai ski resort, which had to close a number of slopes because of a lack of snow in Minamiuonuma, Japan. source Carl Court/Getty Images

Japan’s average annual snow depth decreased by between 12.3% and 14.6% each decade from 1962 to 2016.

caption A woman and child remove their snowboards next to patches of grass at a ski resort in Minamiuonuma, Japan. source Colin Court/Getty Images

Source: Japanese Ministry of the Environment

What’s more, extreme winter storms that would have occurred about once every 10 years in the past are expected to become more frequent in Japan’s Honshu and Hokkaido islands.

caption Ski slopes that have had to close because of a lack of snow in traditional winter tourism hotspot, Minamiuonuma, in Northern Japan, on January 30, 2020. source Carl Court/Getty Images

Source: Japanese Ministry of the Environment

In Sapporo, the biggest city in Hokkaido, ski competitions were canceled in February and the city had to truck in snow for its annual snow festival.

caption Trucks hauled snow for the Sapporo Snow Festival on January 7, 2018. The festival featured more than 200 snow and ice sculptures. source Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images

The city also had to bring in snow from other locations during other similarly warm winters.

In Norway, real-estate developers created an indoor ski resort.

caption Sno, Norway’s first indoor skiing center, opened in Lorenskog near Oslo, Norway January 15, 2020. source Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB Scanpix via Reuters

The facility was originally intended for use during bad winter weather and in summer months. But the warmer winter has led people to visit it during the regular ski season.

Temperatures in some areas of northeastern Europe were up to 6 degrees Celsius above the average for the month of January from 1981 to 2010, according to Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

caption Inside Sno, Norway’s first indoor skiing center, which opened in Lorenskog near Oslo, on January 15, 2020. source Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB Scanpix via Reuters

“Skiing? No one today can guarantee it,” Gillaizeau told Reuters.