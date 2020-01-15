I spent $140 on Kim Kardashian’s fuzzy loungewear items and found out the hard way they are not easy to wear

caption The entire SKIMS Cozy Collection retails for $326. source Celia Fernandez/Insider/SKIMS

A few months after launching her shapewear line SKIMS, Kim Kardashian West announced that the brand was expanding to include loungewear and pajamas.

caption The SKIMS Cozy Collection launched on December 9, 2019. source Jackie Nickerson/SKIMS

When the 39-year-old reality star first launched her SKIMS line in September 2019, it was limited to just shapewear pieces, such as a pair of lopsided shorts designed to be worn with a thigh-high slit.

But a few months later, in December, Kardashian West announced that the brand was expanding to include comfortable loungewear and pajamas as part of a line called the Cozy Collection.

I signed up for the waitlist after Kardashian West announced the launch date of the Cozy Collection, which turned out to be a smart decision.

caption Signing up for the waitlist gave me access to the Cozy Collection an hour before everyone else. source SKIMS

On December 4, 2019, Kardashian West revealed on her Instagram that the Cozy Collection would be going live at 9 a.m PT (12 p.m. ET) on December 9. I set a reminder for noon since I’m based in New York City.

I was fully prepared for the loungewear line to sell out quickly because I was familiar with the hype surrounding Kardashian-Jenner product releases from my days buying Kylie Cosmetics products.

I decided I would sign up for the waitlist just as an extra precaution, and it was the smartest thing I could have done. I got an email at 11:01 a.m. on launch day telling me that I had been given “waitlist early access” to shop the Cozy Collection.

I opened the SKIMS website and immediately looked for the size guide, as I had never ordered anything from the brand before.

caption The guide showed me that I was a size 2X/3X. source SKIMS

As someone who has never bought anything from SKIMS, I didn’t know what to expect when it came to sizing. Since I normally fall between a size 14 to 16, I decided to go for the 2X/3X so that I wouldn’t run the risk of anything being too small.

Thanks to Kardashian West’s Instagram posts and stories promoting the line, I knew I wanted to get my hands on the Cozy Knit Tank ($52) and the Cozy Knit Pant ($88).

caption Both items come in four different colors. source SKIMS

I was originally looking to purchase the set in the color “Onyx,” but when I tried to add it to my cart it didn’t work, so I decided to go for the “Cocoa” color instead.

I opted for the pants over the shorts because I have big thighs, which admittedly is something I feel insecure about, and I didn’t want to run the risk of the shorts potentially riding up and having to deal with pulling them down all of the time.

I skipped buying the robe because I couldn’t justify spending $128 on a clothing item that wasn’t coming from a brand known for its loungewear.

After deciding on the 2X/3X size, I added the two loungewear pieces to my cart, which brought my total to $140.

caption All of the items in the Cozy Collection come in four different colors. source SKIMS

As someone who usually just hangs out in her apartment in a white T-shirt, pajama pants, or boxers, spending that much money on two loungewear pieces seemed like a bit much to me, so my expectations were very high.

Unlike when SKIMS launched its shapewear, I didn’t have any trouble checking out and was happy I got free domestic shipping for spending at least $75.

Just minutes after making my purchase, I received an email that my order had been received.

caption I was done with my purchase in under 10 minutes. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

I was done with my entire purchase in under 10 minutes.

As the fine print says, customers should allow two to four business days for the “order to be processed and shipped out” from their warehouse. All I could do at that point was wait patiently for the shipping notification to show up in my inbox.

My order was shipped out two days later, and it took an additional two days before the items arrived at my door.

caption Customers are asked to wait two to four business days for orders to be processed and shipped out. source SKIMS

It only took four days to receive the items I purchased. During that time, I was constantly updating the shipping link because I wanted to make sure I didn’t miss the delivery.

I was expecting to receive a cardboard box filled with tons of unnecessary packaging, so I was happy to find that it was just the items I ordered and the receipt.

caption I liked that the box came with only the items I ordered and my receipt. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

Each item in the box was individually wrapped in plastic and my receipt was tucked underneath the clothing.

When Insider’s senior lifestyle editor, Chloe Pantazi, ordered shapewear items from the line in October, they came wrapped in a matte paper sleeve decorated with Kardashian West, or models who look like her, wearing SKIMS. I was excepting something similar for the Cozy Collection but was happy to see there was nothing of the sort, as it feels less wasteful.

The first thing I noticed about the cozy set was how soft it was, and I immediately wanted to try the tank and pants on.

caption The items are made from a breathable and stretchy boucle yarn, according to the SKIMS website. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

When I opened each item, I realized the tank didn’t have a label on the inside, just a small tag toward the bottom. This made it difficult to figure out which side is actually considered the front of the top.

The leg of the pant was also a lot wider than I anticipated, and I was mentally preparing myself to get my feet caught, or even trip, as I’ve had the same problem in the past with wide-leg pajamas.

I will say that I was extremely impressed at how soft the items were. They are made from “a breathable and stretchy boucle yarn,” according to the SKIMS website. The minute I put the set on, I felt like I was covered in a cloud, and wished I had also ordered the robe just so I could feel that extra layer of softness against my skin.

I finally got the chance to try the set on, and the first thing my partner said when he saw me in it was that I “looked like a bear.”

caption I was blown away at how soft the SKIMS set was. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

Since I was going to spend the night at my partner’s house, I figured I would try the tank and pant out there since we tend to lounge around for a few hours before going to bed.

After about an hour in the set, I started to feel hot, and I was ready to change out of the pants completely by the time the second hour came around.

caption I got too warm in the SKIMS set after a while and wanted to take it off. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

Admittedly, I am someone who tends to get overheated when I’m wearing fuzzy clothing items like sweaters or, in this case, the cozy set.

After an hour of watching TV in the set, I started to feel warm and could feel the boob sweat starting to form. By hour two of lounging, I was feeling so hot that I decided to change out of the pants and just leave the tank on for a few minutes so I could cool off.

Eventually, I put the pants back on and went back to hanging around my partner’s apartment in both pieces.

I had a bra on underneath the tank when I first put it on, which helped keep the straps up. However, it was a totally different story when I decided to take my bra off.

caption After taking off my bra, the strap of the tank kept falling off. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

After wearing the tank for a while, I decided to take my bra off so that I could get even more comfortable. I quickly realized that was a mistake because the left strap of the top would not stay up.

Just as I predicted, I got my feet caught in the wide-leg pant multiple times.

caption The SKIMS wide-leg pant was just too wide for me. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

I tend to stay away from wide-leg pants because I am prone to tripping, and wearing these was no exception. Whenever I would stand up after sitting with my legs crossed, my feet would get caught in the pant leg. I also found myself tripping on them as I was walking around the apartment.

The Cozy Knit Tank was my least favorite of the two pieces I ordered, mostly because the strap would not stop falling down.

caption I wanted to like it but the straps constantly falling down was a bit annoying. source SKIMS

The fact that the strap kept falling down was a bit frustrating, especially considering the tank cost $52.

It’s also a bit cropped in the front, which I didn’t care about this time around because of the high-waisted pants. However, if I would have worn the tank with different bottoms, I would not have liked that it was cropped because I’m personally not a fan of the style.

I liked that the pants fit me like a glove, but I could only lounge around in them for a short amount of time before I felt like I needed to change into something a bit cooler.

caption The pants were the coziest of the two, but definitely not worth the $88 price tag. source SKIMS

I really appreciated that the pants were high-waisted. They sat right above my belly button, which is why you can’t tell that the tank is actually cropped. The pants also fit like a glove, which was a plus, but I couldn’t get past how wide the leg is. As I mentioned before, I tripped on them several times, and also had to take them off because I got too hot.

While the tank top and pants from SKIMS’ Cozy Collection are extremely soft, I would prefer to stick to more practical loungewear that doesn’t cost $140.

caption Kim Kardashian West wearing the SKIMS Cozy Collection. source Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Owning anything from the SKIMS loungewear line is going to require an extra step when it comes to washing each item, as the website says the pieces should be hand-washed and that you should not tumble dry. As someone who is always running around, I don’t have the time to sit and wash the tank and pant by hand.

I also found that a string came off from the inside of the pants while I was wearing them, which leads me to believe that with time, they might start to shed.

While there’s no denying that the Cozy Collection is comfortable, having to constantly pull the strap of my tank top up and feeling like I needed to change because I was too hot convinced me that it’s not worth the money.

If you are a fan of splurging on loungewear, however, I suggest skipping the tank and going straight for the pants. I promise that you’re going to fall in love with how soft they are just like I did.