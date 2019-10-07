I tried the viral lopsided shapewear shorts from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line and they did not live up to the hype

caption SKIMS’ Solution Short comes in a fancy box. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

In September, Kim Kardashian West released her solutionwear line, SKIMS, previously named Kimono. Following scrutiny over the brand’s initial name, Kardashian West apologized and changed the name.

The brand’s name aside, its products seemed cleverly designed, so I tried a couple of them: the Solution Short ($42), a one-sided item designed to be worn with a thigh-high slit, and the Bandeau Bra ($20), a seamless strapless bra.

The Solution Short’s lopsided concept made it easy to wear with a slitted skirt, but I wished it was reversible; depending on which version you buy (#1 or #2), it can only be worn with a slit on one leg.

In my experience, the short also felt flimsy and too tight; if you’re between sizes like me, I’d go up a size.

I didn’t expect to love the bra, but ended up preferring it to the Solution Short. While I wouldn’t wear it every day, or rely on it for support, it’s a cozy alternative to wearing an underwire bra for lounging.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When Kim Kardashian West announced she would release a solutionwear line, I couldn’t wait to try it.

caption Creative items like the Solution Short (right) caught my eye. source Vanessa Beecroft

Kardashian West’s shapewear collection seemed unique. Products like the Solution Short, a one-sided piece designed to be worn with a thigh-high slit, looked to me unlike any other shapewear offerings on the market. Even Chrissy Teigen was impressed.

The only problem was the name, Kimono, which many found disrespectful given that the products connect in no way to Japanese culture. Following scrutiny over Kimono, Kardashian West apologized and later changed the name to SKIMS.

Kardashian West’s line seemed like it might do things a little differently compared to mainstream shapewear brands.

caption Kardashian West models the Bandeau Bra on the SKIMS website. source SKIMS

When Kardashian West announced that her brand’s name would be changed to SKIMS – another, less controversial play on Kim – I liked the name. I personally respected that Kardashian West had admitted failure and rebranded, and felt more comfortable about ordering pieces from the line when it came out.

It looked as though Kardashian West had taken other criticism to heart, sharing images of women with an array of body types wearing the shapewear.

caption A diverse group of models are shown wearing SKIMS on the site. source SKIMS

When the line was first announced, promotional imagery featured models with a variety of skin tones – but with similar slim figures – wearing the shapewear. On rebranding the collection, Kardashian West shared an image that showed models with a more inclusive range of body types.

The brand also appears to value diversity beyond the casting of its models, with products available in up to nine shades, and sizes ranging from XXS to 4XL; some styles go up to 5XL.

I set a reminder on my phone to alert me when the collection dropped on September 10 so I could order the products I had my eye on: the Solution Short ($42), and the Bandeau Bra ($20).

caption I hate wearing strapless bras, so I wanted to try SKIMS’ seamless version. source SKIMS

I was intrigued by the Solution Short, which lets you wear the shapewear with pieces that have a thigh-high slit. I also wanted to try the Bandeau Bra as an alternative to traditional strapless bras, which I hate wearing.

But I had to wait a little longer than anticipated to shop. The products were expected to be available on the SKIMS website at 9 a.m. PT, but the launch had to be delayed by an hour. Kardashian West kept fans updated on Twitter, where she wrote that “enormous traffic” had caused “a tech issue” that interfered with the launch.

Within minutes of SKIMS.com being back up and running, Kardashian West’s brand made $2 million, TMZ reported, citing sources connected to SKIMS’ launch.

Before I’d even ordered it, the Solution Short presented me with a problem: Finding two versions of the product on the website, I quickly realized the short isn’t reversible.

caption The Solution Short is available in two styles. source SKIMS

There are two kinds: the Solution Short #1 that’s designed to be worn with the left leg exposed, and the Solution Short #2, which is intended for wearing with the right leg out. With each priced at $42, it would be considerably expensive to buy both.

In a rush, I chose the Solution Short that would work with the right leg exposed, assuming this would be easiest to work with.

I chose the Solution Short and Bandeau Bra in the shade “Mica,” which I thought looked closest to my skin tone. But, in my experience, sizing was less straightforward.

caption This is one of a few sizing guides on SKIMS. source SKIMS

I went for a S/M in the short, as I’m usually between those sizes in my regular clothes.

Without underwires, the bra wasn’t available in traditional cup or band sizes, so I wound up going with a M. It was a gamble, as I never buy bras with letter sizing and personally find shopping for bras quite stressful.

Shopping felt like a game of virtual tug of war with other Kardashian fans. After refreshing the page multiple times, I considered it a victory when I successfully checked out.

caption Thankfully, I was able to get these items before they were out of stock. source Chloe Pantazi/Insider

At one point, the Solution Short disappeared from my basket altogether. This was likely related to another technical issue; according to Kardashian West, some items mistakenly appeared to be sold out due to the influx of traffic.

After refreshing the SKIMS site multiple times, I was finally able to make my purchase. The total came to $70 – more than I’d be inclined to spend on shapewear, but less than I’m used to spending on a single bra.

Compared to options from other shapewear brands, I found SKIMS affordable; while Spanx doesn’t offer anything like the Solution Short, its mid-thigh products range in price from $30 to $128. Two items for $70 felt like a good deal.

While I waited for my SKIMS to arrive, I looked for a dress on Rent the Runway to wear with the Solution Short. Sadly, I’m not the kind of person who owns many dresses with a slit, let alone a thigh-high one.

caption I rented Laundry by Shelli Segal’s Black High Neck Gown to wear over the short. source Rent the Runway

I was wrong about it being easy to find a dress with a right-side slit, and spent a long time on the Rent the Runway app scrolling through gowns until I came across one that would work.

I ended up ordering a slinky Laundry by Shelli Segal high-neck dress that usually retails for $195 (I got it for “free” through my $159 monthly membership). It’s not something I’d usually wear, but it vaguely reminded me of something Kardashian West might have had in her closet circa 2016, which was good enough for me.

My SKIMS arrived days later in a small cardboard box. I opened it to find sleek, stylish packaging.

caption I felt a little like a Kardashian while opening this box. source Chloe Pantazi/Insider

The items inside were wrapped in a matte paper sleeve decorated with Kim, or at least models who look like her, wearing SKIMS. The aesthetic felt very on-brand for Kardashian West.

It’s clear the brand prides itself on the Solution Short, which comes in a compact box with “SKIMS” printed on it.

caption I liked the look of the box, but the extra packaging didn’t feel necessary. source Chloe Pantazi/Insider

The two items were packaged a little differently. The Bandeau Bra arrived in a no-frills plastic sleeve, which felt less wasteful.

My first impression of the Solution Short was that it was tiny, even for shapewear, and had little give. To me, it also didn’t feel all that well made.

caption It took some maneuvering to get the Solution Short on. source Crystal Cox/Insider

The elastic waistband felt sturdy, but the bottom seemed flimsy. I wasn’t sure the fabric – made out of 78% nylon and 22% spandex, according to the product page on SKIMS – would hold up for very long.

Described on the website as “Kim’s sculpting solution to high-slit skirts,” the item description promises that the “soft and seamless micro short holds in your core, smooths your thigh, and lifts and shapes your butt.”

First, I tried the Solution Short with the Laundry by Shelli Segal dress I’d rented. It felt a little odd wearing the short since one side is longer than the other, but I got used to it after a while.

caption I felt like I was hiding a secret while wearing the Solution Short. source Crystal Cox/Insider

The short didn’t feel that comfortable underneath, but, in my experience, cozy isn’t a defining characteristic of most shapewear. And I liked that the short, which sits high at the waist, made my stomach look a little slimmer in this dress. It held in my core, as SKIMS said it would.

Though I got used to the lopsided legs, I was worried the long side of the short would be visible at times. But this was probably down to the dress I was wearing.

caption The short might have been better suited to a dress with a narrower slit. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Though the dress has a figure-skimming fit, the skirt is a bit flowier. I was concerned that from a certain angle the short might be visible under the longer side of the dress.

Trying a different dress with a narrower slit, I didn’t have this problem.

caption The short felt fine underneath this dress. source Crystal Cox/Insider

I felt a lot more confident wearing the short under the Dahlia Midi Dress from The Fifth Label, which had a thinner slit.

I also liked how the short cinched in my stomach to make it look a little smoother.

caption The short gave my stomach a slightly more sculpted look. source Crystal Cox/Insider

As in the other dress, I felt the Solution Short lived up to its promise of holding in my core.

The short certainly felt snug, but it might have been a bit too tight in my experience.

caption The fit wasn’t what I expected. source Crystal Cox/Insider

The fit was OK on my left leg, but where it cut off beneath my butt on the right side felt too small and didn’t leave me with a smooth shape.

Thankfully, the dresses I wore with the short were mostly forgiving, so you couldn’t really tell, but I’d probably feel self-conscious in anything more formfitting.

Still, compared to the two other shapewear garments I own, I didn’t feel that secure in the SKIMS Solution Short.

caption It fit me well on the left leg, but it felt tight on the right side. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

I don’t often put on shapewear, unless I plan to wear a close-fitted outfit for an event. On those rare occasions, I’ll throw on the trusty pair of Spanx shorts I own or the cheaper version I picked up from the British retailer Marks and Spencer. Though these options wouldn’t work with a thigh-high slit, like the Solution Short, they’re slightly more comfortable.

Next, I tried the Bandeau Bra. It felt as soft as butter, but without any underwire, I was initially skeptical that it could offer me support.

caption I had some reservations about how supportive the bra would be. source Crystal Cox/Insider

The Bandeau Bra is made from 79% nylon and 21% spandex, according to the product description on SKIMS, which says it offers “zero cutting” and “a second-skin softness.”

Unfortunately, I couldn’t wear it with this dress as the bra’s tube top-like shape could be seen underneath.

The bra worked much better with this dress and felt comfortable. It didn’t provide groundbreaking support, but it gave me just enough and made me feel like I wasn’t wearing a bra.

caption The Bandeau Bra was a nice break from strapless underwire bras. source Crystal Cox/Insider

For me, the Bandeau Bra isn’t supportive enough for everyday wear but I’d put it on under a high-neck top or dress like this one.

It was a welcome break from wearing strapless underwire bras under strappy tops and dresses all summer. The Bandeau Bra may not give the support that a more structured strapless bra can, but I liked having some support without the bulky scaffolding of bra cups and a metal underwire.

I also found that wearing the Bandeau Bra at home was ideal for lounging, and was a comfy alternative to a bra if I wanted to feel somewhat put-together while still relaxed.

I thought the idea of the Solution Short was clever in theory, but I probably wouldn’t wear it again. On the flip side, I didn’t think there’d be anything special about the Bandeau Bra, but it surprised me.

caption My predictions were way off. source Crystal Cox/Insider

SKIMS describes itself as “Kim’s answer to shapewear that actually works,” and says its pieces are “designed to smooth, enhance, lift and tone” and offer “a solution for every body.”

I didn’t try every piece in the line, and others might have a different experience, but the two that I did try gave me a glimpse of what the collection has to offer.

The Solution Short may be one of the more talked-about pieces in the range — and, yes, it works with skirts that have a slit — but it didn’t blow me away.

caption I wanted to love it, but the Solution Short was just OK. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

I liked that it held in my stomach, but I found the fit unflattering over the butt and thighs – it wasn’t exactly smoothing or sculpting all over, in my opinion – and the quality of the fabric poor.

My biggest complaint is that the product isn’t reversible, so you can’t easily alternate it to wear with different outfits. When asked if SKIMS plans to offer a reversible alternative, representatives for the brand did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Unless I wanted to wear a slim-fitted dress with a thigh-high slit for an occasion, I probably wouldn’t wear the Solution Short again – and if I did, it would be in a larger size.

The Bandeau Bra proves that looks can be deceiving.

caption The Bandeau Bra may not look like much, but it’s comfy and discreet. source Chloe Pantazi/Insider

The Bandeau Bra surprised me. I wouldn’t wear it with every outfit, but I love that it offers a cozy compromise between wearing a bra and not wearing one. I could just as easily wear it under a dress as I would under my favorite sweater.

It’s nothing fancy, but for me – someone who didn’t think they could wear a strapless bra without underwires – it feels like a real game changer.

Read more:

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line has a new name after facing backlash for originally being called ‘Kimono’

More than one fan suggested Kim Kardashian call her shapewear line SKIM over a month before the star announced its new name

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line now sells waist trainers, but doctors say they’re terrible for your health

Kim Kardashian says she never meant to ‘intentionally disrespect’ Japanese culture by naming her shapewear line ‘Kimono’