Beauty lovers are buying mini fridges to keep their skin-care products cold, but it’s unclear if it makes much of a difference

caption Skin-care refrigerators are extremely popular within the beauty community. source Urban Outfitters

On Friday, YouTuber Safiya Nygaard told her Twitter followers that she’d purchased a skin-care fridge.

The tweet started an online debate about whether or not it’s necessary to purchase a separate fridge solely for beauty products.

The practice has existed for years, though more brands have begun selling beauty fridges within the last year.

According to some beauty gurus, skin-care products can work more effectively when kept cold. But rather than storing serums and face masks next to produce, some people prefer to keep their beauty regimens inside “skin-care fridges.”

Beauty and style YouTuber Safiya Nygaard is one of them. On Friday, Nygaard took to Twitter to share that she’d purchased a designated beauty fridge for her skin-care products.

While many fans loved the YouTuber’s dedication to her skin-care routine, others were confused as to what she meant by her tweet.

i just bought a skincare fridge have i gone too far pic.twitter.com/uNrT5kzrdQ — Safiya Nygaard (@safiyajn) April 5, 2019

Many people were shocked to learn that skin-care fridges exist.

There’s a skincare fridge????? — Jovine ✨ (@JovineYong) April 5, 2019

Skincare fridge? Please explain — Nene (@NeneG99) April 5, 2019

This skincare fridge thing got me like pic.twitter.com/4Vr9QdoI4p — Style Files (@ZendayaStyleFil) April 5, 2019

What is a “skincare fridge” and why do I need one????? What does it do?? Be careful not to be too convincing because I WILL buy one — Future President of the United States (@futureprescoley) April 5, 2019

Others felt that Nygaard made a smart decision by purchasing the fridge, and explained why they loved their own.

@gabrielzamora been living the mini fridge life for years! Welcome! It is truly the best for skincare ???? pic.twitter.com/01wOiMMDvy — Elena DiGiandomenico (@DiGianMustard) April 5, 2019

I’ve had one for YEARS NOW and feel nothing but PRIDE for how extra I am… so…. pic.twitter.com/fdlVtiH7Fy — Sterling Ellis (@m0onlightlegend) April 5, 2019

I’m sooooo in love with my skincare fridge ???????? like very obsessed ???? — Monique. ❁ (@lilcolombia13) April 3, 2019

Other Twitter users argued that buying an extra fridge solely for beauty products might be unnecessary.

I barely buy food to go in my one actual fridge… and there’s people out here with mini skin care fridges?! Madness and luxuriating to the max — BATSAM (@My_blonde_life) April 5, 2019

Skincare fridge? It’s just a simple fridge! All makeup can be held in a fridge too …. you all call yaselfs beauty Gurus and didn’t know any of that? pic.twitter.com/a3Q2mqsppa — Aløna (@AlonaBilunka) April 5, 2019

Technically, skin-care fridges aren’t a new concept. As one Twitter user stated, many people have been storing their beauty products in cold climates for decades.

my grandma has legit been doing this since I’ve had life on earth and the fact people are JUST discovering it makes me feel like a knowledge guru ????????‍♀️ — ♥️ (@Bbyluv96) April 5, 2019

However, the practice has become extremely popular over the last year. Currently, retailers like Urban Outfitters, Macy’s, and Nordstrom all offer miniature refrigerators designed specifically to store beauty products.

As for whether or not skin-care fridges actually work, that depends on who you ask. While many beauty enthusiasts swear by the practice, many dermatologists say that there’s actually no benefit to cooling your moisturizers and facial oils.

In a 2018 interview with Shape, Dr. Howard Sobel said keeping skin-care products cold “is not really necessary” because there is “no difference in the actual properties and benefits.”

However, some professionals say that de-puffing creams and gels can work better when chilled. In a 2017 interview with Allure, Elizabeth Tanzi, the founder and director of Capital Laser & Skin Care, said cold temperatures can help eye products “to vasoconstrict,” or constrict blood vessels, “and may help with puffiness.”

Dr. Joshua Zeichner also told Allure that refrigerating products can “help extend their shelf life,” as most beauty products are not intended to be kept at high room temperatures.

Of course, the one thing that everyone can agree on is that regular refrigerators work just fine.

Safiya Nygaard did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.