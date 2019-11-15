25 skin-care gifts they’ll use every day — from hydrating sheet masks to cult-favorite serums

source Glow Recipe Facebook

The holidays always seem to bring out the worst in our skin but throw in rough winds and dry air, and you’ve got the perfect storm for a dull, stressed, and sallow complexion.

That’s why a skin-care gift like a moisturizing face mask or a set of travel-friendly oils is so thoughtful – they’re the gifts that keep on giving.

Here are 25 skin-care gifts they’ll love using. And if you’re still stuck on gift ideas, check out all our gift guides over here.

Travel-friendly oils and serums

Once they get past how gorgeous the oils and serums are, they’ll realize just how effective they are at moisturizing, brightening, and nourishing skin. I personally like to use the oils on top of the serum, but this set lets them mix and layer products however they want.

A gorgeous set of clean skin-care products

This set includes four popular clean skin-care products – a cleanser made with moisturizing camellia oil, a gel moisturizer that intensely hydrates, a hydrating mist that imparts a dewy finish, and a primer for a smooth canvas.

Sheet masks clinically tested to provide up to 24 hours of hydration

If they get regular laser facial treatments at Skin Laundry, help them keep their skin in tip-top shape between sessions with an intensely hydrating sheet mask.

This is also the same mask they get after doing an Ultra Fractional facial; according to the brand, they’ve been tested to hydrate skin up to 24 hours after just one use and help minimize fine lines in as little as two hours.

A go-bag with all their favorite products

This set includes some of Drunk Elephant’s best-selling skin-care products, including the T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial, which we reviewed here. The zippered carrying case makes it easy to transport all the products too.

Best-selling Korean skin-care products

This starter set includes Soko Glam’s 10 most innovative and beloved skin-care products of 2019. The reusable tote comes with hydrating moisturizers, brightening serums, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown of each item.

A microcurrent device to help tone and lift their skin

This microcurrent device can help lift and tone skin, especially around the jawline and cheeks. If you follow the brand’s instructions and use it on your forehead, cheeks, and jawline, it takes around 10 minutes.

I personally used this in the months leading up to my wedding and noticed that my jaw was much more defined than usual.

A set of masks they’ll use within a week

They can do a sheet mask every night with this set. Each one has a different purpose like hydrating, brightening, clearing pores, and more.

An exfoliating set that helps get rid of dull skin

A full 2-ounce bottle of Kate Somerville’s cult-favorite exfoliating treatment usually costs $85 so this is an extremely good deal.

Here’s a full review of the exfoliating treatment.

Invisible acne patches for breakouts

Everyone gets breakouts. These stick-on acne patches help deal with pimples and spots overnight, so they’re gone by morning. Since the patches are clear, they can even dab some concealer on top and use them during the day.

Watermelon-infused skin-care that hydrates and soothes

Glow Recipe’s cult-favorite line of watermelon-based products are constantly sold out, so don’t wait on this set. It includes a cleanser, moisturizer, and overnight mask so their skin will stay hydrated all winter long.

A trio of masks they can use on-the-go

This set includes three different masks that hydrate, exfoliate, and plump skin. They can use them separately or together for major TLC.

Overnight hydrating lip masks

These overnight masks are thick, but they’ll bring your lips back to life. In fact, I use a light layer during the day to keep my lips smooth and nourished; here’s a full review.

A K-beauty anti-aging starter pack

If they still haven’t hopped on the K-beauty train, this set will convince them. It includes five of AmorePacific’s efficacious anti-aging products, all formulated with powerful botanicals.

Hydrating oil that also helps even out their skin

This multi-purpose oil might not look fancy, but it’s effective at hydrating, reducing the appearance of scars and stretch marks, and evening out skin tone.

Multi-tasking cream that offers 24-hour hydration

This cult-fave French cream pulls triple-duty as a primer, moisturizer, and makeup remover. The magic is in the concentrated shea butter and aloe formula that offers 24 hours of hydration and, of course, some of that French je ne sais quoi.

An Instagram-ready pink clay mask

Sand&Sky’s pink clay mask may be Instagram-famous, but it’s more than just selfie-ready.

The mask helps draw out impurities and oil from clogged pores, while licorice evens out skin tone and vitamin C brightens. This set also thoughtfully includes a brush for easy application, a mitt to help wash off the mask, and an exfoliating treatment for extra-clogged skin.

A complete skin-care routine

If they’re looking for a whole new skin-care routine, this is a great starter set. I

t comes with a smart cleansing brush from Clarisonic (the OG of cleansing devices) and three best-selling Mario Badescu products – a cleansing gel, facial spray, and my personal favorite – a nourishing night cream.

A cult-favorite daily chemical peel

These two-step treatment pads are loaded with alpha-hydroxy acids like lactic, citric, and malic, and beta hydroxy acids like willow bark to exfoliate, nourish, and even out skin tone.

Here’s a review of why we love it so much.

A powerful anti-aging serum

For those who don’t play around with their anti-aging routine, try this powerful serum.

It’s formulated with a high concentration of naturally occurring growth factors that help improve the appearance of fine lines and uneven skin tone and texture.

An anti-aging duo for tired skin

Rich but lightweight, this cream has been 30 years in the making. It’s loaded with vitamins A, B, C, and E to help brighten and fight off damaging free radicals, and formulated without parabens, fragrances, and mineral oils.

A micro-roller to help treat hyperpigmentation and uneven texture

For those who are into beauty tools, this micro-roller will become a new staple in their routine. When used solo, it can help rejuvenate skin; when used with serums or oils, it can help skin absorb products better and deeper.

A cult-favorite serum

One splash of SK-II’s iconic essence will help lighten dark spots, improve radiance, and reduce the appearance of fine lines. This kit includes a brightening serum and cleanser too.

Multi-tasking creams they’ll want to keep in every bag

I use this multipurpose balm everywhere – face, hands, cuticles, even the ends of my hair. It’s super hydrating and doesn’t leave behind a heavy scent or tacky feeling. In fact, I might buy a second one for myself this year.

A Bluetooth-enabled LED mask

When used with the brand’s masks, this innovative Bluetooth-enabled LED tool helps ingredients penetrate deeper into the skin for more efficacious results.

A colorful mask that’s fun to use

This bright blue mask exfoliates and makes for great self-care selfies. It’s made with walnut shells, papaya enzymes, bentonite clay, and kaolin clay to help get rid of dead skin and congested pores.

