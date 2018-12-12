30 amazing skincare gifts they’ll use every day — from $5 pimple patches to $280 LED face masks

source Samantha Lee / Business Insider

Does anyone else feel like their skin is at their worst during the holidays? Between endless cocktails, plates of cookies, and serious lack of sleep, skin can look tired, dull, puffy, or worse – littered with annoying breakouts.

Which is why a skincare gift is a super thoughtful idea, if you’re still looking for the perfect present. Not only are you reminding them to take care of themselves, but good skin lasts way longer than a sweater or novelty shot glass.

Here are 30 masks, serums, creams, and more that they’ll use every day even after the holidays are over; prices are arranged in our list from low to high for easy scrolling.

Invisible acne patches for annoying breakouts

Everyone gets breakouts. These stick-on acne patches help deal with pimples and spots overnight, so breakouts are gone by morning. Since the patches are clear, they can even dab some concealer on top and use them during the day.

A sheet mask clinically tested to provide up to 24 hours of hydration

Not all face masks can say they’ve been clinically tested to hydrate skin up to 24 hours after just one use and minimize fine lines in as little as two hours. Good news – this one can.

A hydrating oil that also reduces the appearance of scars

This multi-purpose oil might not look fancy, but it’s effective at hydrating, reducing the appearance of scars and stretch marks, and evening out skin tone.

Multi-tasking cream that offers 24-hour hydration

This cult-fave French cream pulls triple-duty as a primer, moisturizer, and makeup remover. The magic is in the concentrated shea butter and aloe formula that offers 24 hours of hydration and, of course, some of that French je ne sais quoi.

An organic scrub for their softest skin ever

Made with matcha to reduce inflammation, even out texture, and fight off free radicals that can prematurely age skin, this organic scrub does it all while still being super gentle.

An organic facial oil that will make their skin glow like Jessica Alba’s

Those with dry skin will be so thankful for this ultra-hydrating facial oil. It’s made with organic botanical and fruit oils that impart a serious movie star glow.

A concentrated essence that nourishes skin

Every skincare-obsessee knows about the cult-fave May Coop essence, made with maple tree sap to deeply nourish skin from within. Just remind them to splash the essence directly onto their skin with their hands instead of using a cotton pad to avoid wasting precious product.

A micro-roller to help treat hyperpigmentation and uneven texture

For those who are into beauty tools, this micro-roller will became a new staple in their routine. When used solo, it can help rejuvenate skin; when used with serums or oils, it can also help skin absorb products better.

Watermelon-infused skincare that hydrates and soothes

Glow Recipe’s cult-favorite line of watermelon-based products are constantly sold out, so don’t wait on this set. It includes a daytime moisturizer, sleeping mask, and sheet mask so their skin stays hydrated all winter long. The pink transparent tote is a sweet bonus, and perfect for future warm-weather travels.

A total skin makeover in one week

Miracles do come true – if they stick with this one-week program, that is. This set includes one rice-based ampoule packed with ingredients like niacinamide to even out hyperpigmentation and Job’s tear extract to brighten skin, and six tomato-based ampoules with macadamia seed oil to hydrate, titanium dioxide to protect from UVA/UVB rays, and more.

A skincare set that aligns with their clean lifestyle

If they’ve been trying to live a healthier lifestyle, this clean skincare set is a perfect addition. It includes a cleansing oil, antioxidant mask, and moisturizer, all powered by botanicals and formulated without sulfates, parabens, synthetic fragrances, and more. The brand’s new look also makes for an Instagrammable shelfie moment.

Radiance in a bottle

They’ll think of you every time they pick up this heavenly Eve Lom face mist, which is basically 12 times a day. The rose-based facial spray will wake up dry skin and leave behind a dewy glow.

Meghan Markle-approved skincare

In several interviews, the Duchess of Sussex has said that she loves Tatcha products, like the Classic Rice Enzyme Powder. Good thing it’s in this set along with other best sellers.

An Instagram-ready pink clay mask

Australian brand Sand&Sky first popped up on Instagram as influencers posted pics with the brand’s pink clay mask, but the powerful mask is more than just selfie-ready. The mask draws out impurities and oil from clogged pores, while licorice evens out skin tone and vitamin C brightens. This set also thoughtfully includes a brush for easy application and a mitt to help wash off the mask.

The closest thing to the Fountain of Youth that money can buy

These acid-packed peels exfoliate, calm, and brighten skin in just a few swipes. They’re gentle enough to use every day but powerful enough to truly take skin from 0 to 100 fast.

An on-the-go glow

Made with oils and natural butters, this purse-friendly stick is the secret weapon to instant hydration and a fresh glow. Don’t worry – the stick formula won’t melt into a pool of oil even if you leave it next to the radiator.

A de-puffing eye cream to hide the late-night holiday parties

For the person who’s always down to party, try gifting a caffeine-infused eye cream. It’ll help awaken tired eyes, while hyaluronic acid and vitamins A, C, and E help smooth and moisturize.

A refreshing and hydrating toner

Help minimize the appearance of redness, pores, and fine lines instantly with a hydrating and plumping toner mist. Antioxidants help prevent long-term damage from free radicals too.

A daily chemical peel that takes two minutes

These two-step treatment pads are loaded with alpha hydroxy acids like lactic, citric, and malic, and beta hydroxy acids like willow bark to exfoliate, nourish, and even out skin tone.

A waterless, reusable face mask

If they’ve already tried every sheet mask out there, this one will definitely pique their interest – it’s waterless, reuseable, and has ear loops so it won’t slip off their face. The innovative dry mask uses a special textile that helps deliver powerful botanical and marine extracts to hydrate, brighten, and boost collagen without a single drop of water. They can also toss the mask back into into the resealable bag and reuse it up to three times. It’s pricey for a sheet mask, but it’s technically a three-in-one gift and the results are definitely worth the splurge.

Dermatologist-formulated masks that don’t require them to leave their house

No need to buy a plane ticket to the East Coast to visit Dr. Lancer’s swanky Beverly Hills office – these sheet masks are literally the same ones he uses on clients when they go in for a red carpet-worthy facial.

A face mask set for literally any skin concern they have

This set is like the skincare version of ordering one of everything on the menu. The 21-piece mask set addresses any skin concern they could possibly have, from acne and dryness to loss of firmness.

A powerful anti-aging serum

For those who don’t play around with their anti-aging routine, try this powerful serum. It’s formulated with a high concentration of naturally occurring growth factors that help improve the appearance of fine lines and uneven skin tone and texture.

A skincare set that’s anything but basic

If they’re into low-maintenance, high-quality products, this trio from Chanel should do the trick. There’s a nourishing cream, protective sunscreen, and hydrating lip treatment, all housed in a chic pouch.

A five-star serum reviewed by almost 900 happy Amazon customers

Almost 900 Amazon customers have raved about this serum, and it’s easy to see why. The concentrated serum is formulated with natural extracts like olive leaf, vitamins A, C, and E, and antioxidants to help deal with acne, rosacea, insect bites, and contact dermatitis, aka skin irritation.

A cheerful version of a beloved essence

One splash of SK-II’s iconic essence will help lighten dark spots, improve radiance, and reduce the appearance of fine lines. The bottle might’ve gotten a colorful makeover from artist Karan Singh, but you’ll get a squeal of gratitude once they unwrap this potent essence.

A K-beauty anti-aging starter pack that’ll get them hooked

If they still haven’t hopped on the K-beauty train, this set will convince them. It includes five of AmorePacific’s efficacious anti-aging products, all formulated with powerful botanicals.

An anti-aging cream for tired skin

Rich but lightweight, this cream has been 30 years in the making. Loaded with vitamins A, B, C, and E to brighten and fight off damaging free radicals, and formulated without parabens, fragrances, and mineral oils, this cream has all of the good things your skin needs and none of the bad stuff.

A Bluetooth-enabled LED mask

When used with the brand’s masks, this innovative Bluetooth-enabled LED tool helps ingredients penetrate deeper into the skin for more efficacious results.