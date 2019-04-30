20 skin-care gifts your mom will actually use every day — from a $25 sheet mask set to a $325 facial toning device

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Well-intentioned gifts like flowers and chocolates can wilt or be eaten before the actual day of Mother’s Day is over, but a skin-care gift can last longer than you’d think – especially if it serves as part of the recipe for great skin.

As an added bonus, maybe your mom will finally stop moving a mile a minute and take time to indulge herself for once.

Here are 20 skin-care gifts any mom would love. And if she’s not into skin care, well, we’ve got a ton of other gift ideas over here too.

Here are our favorite skin-care gifts to treat and pamper one of the hardest-working women you know:

A facial spray trio to refresh skin any time she wants

She can break apart this trio of refreshing facial sprays and keep one at her desk, night stand, and bathroom for a pick-me-up whenever she wants.

A skin-smoothing essence for brighter skin

Fermented yeast sounds gross, but it’s also a powerful skin-care ingredient that can help smooth, brighten, and refine skin – and is the most potent active in Missha’s Time Revolution essence.

Don’t let a drop go to waste either – instead of saturating a cotton pad, just use your hands to pat the essence on your face.

A revitalizing set that’ll finally make her slow down

Even if she’s always operating a mile a minute, she’ll want to slow down and indulge her skin with these revitalizing products. This set includes two types of face cream, an eye serum, and a lip balm, all of which are intensely rich and loaded with potent rose extracts to rejuvenate and smooth skin.

An exfoliating, radiance-boosting serum

For a supermom like yours, the Captain Marvel-edition of Sunday Riley’s lactic acid serum is only appropriate. It exfoliates and boosts radiance for skin that shines as bright as she does.

An iconic product she’s been using for years and is constantly losing

There’s always that one item we hoard yet somehow always misplace. For your mom, we bet it’s a tube of the iconic Eight Hour balm from Elizabeth Arden, a.k.a. the one with the red door.

A rose-inspired set of best-sellers

This set includes some of Fresh’s best-selling rose-infused products, including the Rose Face Mask which includes real petals for a lovely scent and major hydration.

A facial toning device for firmer skin

Think of it as pilates or barre for your face – this little device tightens, tones, and lifts your jawline, cheeks, and forehead with small, slow movements. Results vary and can be seen immediately or after 60 days, depending on current skin condition.

A hydrating trio that’s almost good enough to eat

Whether used solo or as a streamlined clean skin-care routine, this trio will help keep dryness and fine lines at bay. Formulated with skin-protecting antioxidants, brightening fruit extracts, hydrating coconut and camellia oils, and moisturizing shea butter, the products also come in a floral patterned pouch for portability.

A mini facial that takes less time to use than it takes to brush teeth

No matter how busy your mom is, she definitely has one teeny-tiny minute to spare – which is exactly how long it takes to get radiant skin with this exfoliating mask.

Instead of letting it sit on your face like a traditional wash-off mask, you rub the product into your skin for a full minute. You’ll start seeing the mask pill and roll up into small bits as it sloughs off dull skin, which is kind of gross, but immensely satisfying.

A collagen-boosting cream

Despite it being called a day cream, this works just as well at night. The collagen-boosting formula is made with floral oils and Mediterranean algae to firm and tighten skin.

And a little goes a long way too – the brand says a pea-sized amount is just right, though maybe a dime-sized amount won’t hurt.

A botanical skin-care set she might love more than her plants

Take her love for plants to new heights with a botanical-infused set like this. Cheeky-name aside, the set includes a hydrating facial cream, moisturizing eye serum (which is lighter than cream and great for thin, delicate skin around the eyes), and a deep-cleaning mud mask.

A clean skin-care routine that better represents her lifestyle

If your mom’s been looking to swap her current skin-care routine for something cleaner, try this set from BeautyCounter.

The clean skin-care company doesn’t formulate with questionable ingredients like sulfates, parabens, and more, which doesn’t compromise the efficacy of these revitalizing products.

Mamonde Floral Energy Discovery Set

She’ll appreciate a lovely bouquet, but she might appreciate these floral-infused products more. Rose, honeysuckle, and narcissus extracts power this quad, which includes a foaming cleansing oil, toner, serum, and face cream.

An antioxidant serum that doubles as understated decor on her vanity

A cult-favorite antioxidant-packed formula that comes in a recognizable apothecary-inspired packaging, this serum is great for most skin types, especially combination and oily. Even if your mom has normal skin type, she’ll definitely appreciate the soothing and moisturizing aloe vera, and antioxidant benefits from grape and parsley seed oils.

A clean skin-care set that goes beyond just a routine

Don’t call it a routine – using Tatcha products is like a nightly ritual. This four-piece set includes the clean skin-care brand’s best-selling cleansing oil, exfoliator, essence, and gel-cream all made with clean ingredients like camellia oil, rice powder, and algae.

A cult-favorite brightening serum that sold out in minutes when it launched

Vitamin C brightens skin and lightens dark spots for a radiant complexion. This one is a cult-favorite collab between K-beauty brand CosRx and SokoGlam founder Charlotte Cho (who also has the clearest skin IRL).

When this serum originally launched in 2017, it sold out in minutes, and for good reason – it’s loaded with ascorbic acid, which is one of the most effective types of vitamin C that your skin can absorb.

A French cream that does it all

Calling Embryolisse just a cream is a crime. This beloved French staple moisturizes alligator-dry skin, tamps down frizz, subtly highlights cheeks and under brow bones, and more. The fact that it’s housed in a toothpaste-style tube that doesn’t look like it’s been updated since the ’80s just adds to that French je ne sais quois.

A sheet mask challenge that’ll make her actually use them

If your mom loves a good challenge, have her try out a new sheet mask every day for a whole week. There won’t be any losers here, just winners with hydrated, glowing skin.

An exfoliating treatment for radiant, smooth skin

This exfoliating treatment will give your mom a total skin refresh that won’t require a derm or aesthetician. Super-fine aluminum oxide crystals help slough off dead, dull skin while jojoba and camellia oils, and shea butter provide major hydration.

There’s also the added bonus that any serums or creams your mom uses after exfoliating can penetrate skin better because they don’t have to go through layers of dead skin.

A high-tech skin-care gadget even she can use

Parents and tech don’t always go hand in hand, but this skin tool is easy enough for anyone to use.

It’s a little sensor that scans moisture levels in your skin and provides a report in the free app (which you’ll inevitably have to download for your mom first, of course) – she just holds it up to her skin and let it do its thing. If it indicates low moisture levels, she can fill the device with water (or decant a Mario Badescu spray) and spritz, spritz, spritz.