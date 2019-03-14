23 skin-care products with near-perfect Amazon reviews

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

There are plenty of standout products hiding in plain sight on Amazon.

Below, I’ve compiled a list of 23 skin care products with near-perfect reviews, plus their overall Amazon rating and what they’re built to do for your skin.

Have you – or anyone you’ve ever met – ever reached the end of Amazon page results?

To me, it sounds more like the riddle of what would happen if you were to finally reach the ends of the Earth, or beat an unbeatable video game. Does the internet break? Does time cease and then, rapidly, ominously, move backward?

Guessing by Amazon’s selection size, we aren’t going to find out any time soon. Put that existential dread to bed.

The online behemoth’s sheer plethora of options makes it both the most convenient place to buy what you already know you love, and one of the tougher places to apply its frequent discounts to new worthwhile buys – like skin care, which can be more expensive than it warrants thanks to beauty industry markups.

Below, I’ve compiled a list of 23 solid skin-care products flying under the radar on Amazon that you may want to check out the next time you need a Vitamin C Serum and don’t want to drop $100 or more on one. The following cult-favorites have hundreds – if not thousands – of five-star reviews you can vet yourself before buying, too.

23 under-the-radar skin-care products with hundreds of near-perfect Amazon reviews:

Thayers Facial Toner

Overall rating: 4.5/5 stars

Five-star reviews: 8,000+

Thayers’ witch hazel toner is a cult favorite of the online beauty community. It has over 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and is consistently one of the site’s most popular skin-care products under $25. Rose water, aloe vera, and a proprietary witch hazel extract work gently and efficiently to cleanse and hydrate skin, tighten pores, and control oil production.

Thayers supposedly creates the only witch hazel products made of non-distilled extract from the witch hazel shrub, meaning they should maintain the highest levels of therapeutic tannins (mild antioxidants that nourish the skin).

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay

Overall rating: 4.4/5 stars

Five-star reviews: 13,000+

This underground beauty community Holy Grail has shown up everywhere from the Sephora beauty blog to Youtube vlogs. I wrote my own love letter to it after receiving a glowing recommendation from a colleague.

It’s been called the ‘world’s most powerful mask’ and with good reason: the 100% natural calcium bentonite clay draws out all the impurities deep in your skin, and, especially if mixed with apple cider vinegar, effectively exfoliates the surface of the skin for a smoother, more even texture.

Esarora Ice Roller

Overall rating: 4.6/5 stars

Five-star reviews: 1,400+

The Esarora Ice Roller is designed to shrink pores and puffiness and act as minor pain relief for migraines, sunburns, and sinus discomfort.

Dermal 16-Pack Sheet Mask Set

Overall rating: 4.3/5 stars

Five-star reviews: 2,500+

This combo pack is designed to cover pretty much every common skin concern, with each sheet mask using a different specialized ingredient – from snail extract to hyaluronate to cucumber.

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

Overall rating: 4.1/5

Five-star reviews: 1,650+

The powerful drying lotion has been described as “magic” for zapping whiteheads overnight. Dab a bit on your whitehead and it should be gone in the morning. A little goes a long way and the bottle can last you half a year.

Insta Natural Vitamin C Gel Facial Cleanser

Overall rating: 4.4/5

Five-star reviews: 2,000+

Insta Natural’s gel facial cleanser combines vitamin C, organic aloe, and green tea extract for a gentle face wash that works to remove dull cells, fade sun spots and discoloration, and leave skin feeling hydrated and clean.

New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask

Overall rating: 4.1/5 stars

Five-star reviews: 1,000+

New York Biology’s Dead Sea Mask is designed for all skin types. It’s infused with minerals, aloe-vera, chamomile extract, vitamin A, sunflower seed oil, and jojoba oil, and claims to leave you with a clean, refreshed feeling.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water

Overall rating: 4.3/5 stars

Five-star reviews: 3,200+

Micellar waters are beloved for their ability to refresh and cleanse skin while respecting its natural moisture barrier , and they’re often used as the first step in a dual-cleansing routine. Garnier’s version has racked up thousands of glowing reviews for its gentle, effective cleansing.

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer

Overall rating: 4.1/5 stars

Five-star reviews: 3,000+

LilyAna Naturals’ Retinol Cream Moisturizer works to fade sun damage, dark spots, and acne scars, and to reduce fine lines. It also contains a hydrating combination of hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, green tea, shea butter, and jojoba oil to balance the dryness of retinol with prescription strength effectiveness.

EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen

Overall rating: 4.3/5

Five-star reviews: 2,400+

EltaMD UV is an oil-free facial sunscreen has zinc oxide with broad-spectrum coverage to protect against UVA and UVB rays. It’s lightweight, silky, and good for sensitive- and acne-prone skin as well as those dealing with rosacea and discoloration.

Mario Badescu Rosewater and Green Tea Facial Spray Duo

Overall rating: 4.4/5 stars

Five-star reviews: 840+

Mario Badescu’s best-selling duo includes two of its cult-favorite facial sprays: Rosewater and Green Tea. Both combine gentle and non-irritating aloe and herbal extracts to serve as a “pick-me-up” for dry, tired skin – either on its own or to set makeup.

Humane Benzoyl Peroxide 10% Acne Treatment

Overall rating: 4.3/5 stars

Five-star reviews: 1,800+

This Benzoyl Peroxide wash is one of Amazon’s best sellers for dealing with cystic acne. Simply apply it to the affected areas for one to three minutes (or three to five if you can tolerate it) and then rinse off. However, you may see some initial irritation or dryness, and it shouldn’t be used on sensitive skin.

CeraVe Hydrating Face Wash

Overall rating: 4.3/5

Five-star reviews: 1,500+

CeraVe’s best-selling cleanser is formulated with essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid that cleanses, hydrates, and helps build up the skin’s own protective barrier. It’s fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, and non-drying to aid the skin’s natural moisture levels.

LilyAna Naturals Vitamin C Serum

Overall rating: 4.3/5 stars

Five-star reviews: 2,600+

This fast-absorbing vitamin C Serum works to brighten and even skin tone as well as boost its collagen production. Vitamins E and C fade hyper pigmentation, fade scars, and reduce fine lines, and it should be gentle enough for all-over use. LilyAna Naturals also has a 100% money-back guarantee, in case it’s not a fit for you.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Overall rating: 4.6/5

Five-star reviews: 4,500+

CeraVe is a trusted drugstore brand with a dedicated band of followers. This face and body cream for normal-to-dry skin moisturizes, restores, and maintains a protective skin barrier to keep skin looking and feeling rejuvenated.

M3 Naturals Vitamin C Serum

Overall rating: 4.6/5 stars

Five-star reviews: 990+

M3’s vitamin C serum works to exfoliate the skin, reduce fine lines, and lighten hyperpigmentation and sun spots using antioxidants. Vitamin C also helps counteract “invisible aggressors” like pollution.

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Overall rating: 4/5 stars

Five-star reviews: 650+

Paula’s Choice is best-known for its gentle, transparent skin-care products, and this Skin Perfecting 2% BHA is a good example. It has 2% Beta Hydroxy Acid to unclog and minimize enlarged pores, exfoliate dead skin, and reduce fine lines. The exfoliation should also brighten and even out skin tone.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream

Overall rating: 4.3/5 stars

Five-star reviews: 1,500+

Neutrogena’s 1.7-ounce, non-comedogenic gel face cream is a godsend for ultra-dry skin. It’s packed with hyaluronic acid, a substance naturally found in the skin, that can absorb up to 1,000 times its weight in water.

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

Overall rating: 4.4/5

Five-star reviews: 1,100+

Some vitamin C serums go for $150 and up, but this one has garnered a loyal following for much less (you should also check out Maelove’s $28 Glow Maker). It lightens dark spots, reduces fine lines, and improves clarity with a blend of nutrients designed to aid collagen production.You’ll find ingredients like vitamin C, botanical hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and aloe vera, witch hazel, and organic jojoba oil to nourish skin.

Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub & Face Exfoliator

Overall rating: 4.3/5

Five-star reviews: 900+

Exfoliate dead and dull skin cells and moisturize your skin’s base with this microdermabrasion facial scrub. It’s designed to buff away dirt, grime, and tired skin cells to reveal brighter, healthier skin underneath. Afterward, the skin should appear more even and feel softer and smoother to the touch. Aloe vera and manuka honey help replace moisture.

Aria Starr Dead Sea Mud Mask

Overall rating: 4.3/5

Five-star reviews: 1,800+

Exfoliate, deep cleanse, and detoxify the skin with a dead sea mud mask built to address oily skin and blackheads. Mud, with its natural mix of minerals like magnesium, calcium, and zinc, absorbs excess oil, while ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, and jojoba oil help balance the skin’s hydration levels.

LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream Moisturizer

Overall rating: 4.1/5 stars

Five-star reviews: 2,500+

Vitamin C, vitamin E, rosehip seed oil, and organic hibiscus flower extract work to brighten, firm, and tighten the delicate skin around your eyes.

M3 Naturals Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Overall rating: 4.6/5

Five-star reviews: 1,100+

M3’s Hyaluronic Acid serum helps bring dry, dull skin back to a comfortable, glowing hydration level. The antioxidant-rich formula also defends the skin against free radical damage.