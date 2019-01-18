6 skin-care products with SPF that make everyday skin protection simple

source Sephora

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

If you ask any of the experts, putting on sunscreen is one of the best things you can do for your skin.

Not only does daily SPF help prevent more serious forms of sun damage like skin cancer, but it can also prevent wrinkles and fine lines.

You can easily add more SPF to your skincare routine without using the regular, heavy duty sunscreen you might need at the beach during the summer.

We gathered six great skincare products that help you add SPF into your daily routine with ease.

When it comes to skincare, there’s always a new trend or product promising to solve your woes. But when you ask the experts they all have the same very important tip – wear sunscreen! Protecting your skin with SPF is the ultimate trick in wrinkle prevention, as well as for preventing the more serious side effects from sun damage.

You should be wearing sunscreen every day, not just in the heat of summer. Any time you go outside, you put yourself at risk of damage from sun exposure. And, even though you may not be getting a sunburn in January, your skin still is still left to deal with the effects of those UV rays. Don’t worry though – you don’t need to lather on Banana Boat in the dead of winter to get your daily dose of SPF. Plenty of skincare products have SPF built right in, so you can seamlessly incorporate sunscreen into your morning routine.

Keep reading for six great skin-care products that make everyday skin protection simple:

A dermatologist-recommended tinted sunscreen

source Amazon

If you only have time to put one thing on your face in the morning, make it this face primer. Not only does this correcting primer blur wrinkles and fine lines, it’s also tinted for some light coverage and boasts broad-spectrum SPF 50. Dermatologists love the brand’s sunscreens because they’re non-comedogenic, so they won’t clog your pores – they’ll just protect them.

An SPF moisturizer for sensitive skin

source Jet.com

If you worry that sunscreen will make your sensitive skin break out, try this light moisturizer from Simple. Their products are made without harsh chemicals, artificial perfumes, or dyes, so your risk of having an adverse reaction is greatly lowered. This particular moisturizer has SPF 15 added for extra protection from UVA/UVB rays without the greasy feeling that accompanies many sunscreens – meaning you can feel good about wearing it every day.

A refreshing, skin-protecting mist

source Supergoop!

Once you’ve already put a face of makeup on, reapplying your sunscreen may seem like a lost cause. This setting spray from Supergoop! offers the protection of SPF 50 in a light, refreshing mist. Spritz it over your makeup or a clean face to refresh your SPF throughout the day – it’ll also help keep your makeup in tact. Plus, this mini size is perfect for throwing in your purse and taking with you on the go.

A matte mineral sunscreen for oily skin

source Sephora

If you’re prone to oily skin, a layer of slick sunscreen may make your skin look greasy. Not this Coola mineral sunscreen, though – it’s lightly tinted with a matte finish for coverage that controls shine throughout the day. SPF 30 will protect your skin from harmful UV rays, while ingredients like rose hip oil and vitamin C will keep it moisturized.

A correcting cream that adds SPF for a flawless finish

source Sephora

This is the product I personally swear by. I use it in place of sunscreen and foundation. The name “Your Skin But Better” holds true here – the cream blends right into your skin, creating a natural but even coverage while also providing some heavy duty SPF. I even wear this at night, when the sun is far gone, because it’s gives my skin a flawless finish – the SPF is just an added bonus for daytime.

A moisturizing lip balm with added SPF

source Sephora

Don’t forget about your lips! This lip balm has become a cult-favorite beauty product for good reason – it’s super hydrating, comes in 15 fun colors, and has SPF 15 to protect your pout.