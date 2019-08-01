15 products that use fruit and vegetable extracts to nourish skin and strengthen hair

source Sephora

You probably eat and enjoy fruits and vegetables for their many nutritional benefits. Filled with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, they also have many benefits for your skin and hair.

A thick avocado mask, for example, makes for a highly effective moisturizer, while eye gels that contain cucumber help reduce under-eye puffiness.

These 15 products contain extracts from fruits and vegetables, such as watermelon, pomegranate, and mushroom, to improve the health of your skin and hair.

The use of nature’s crops to treat our bodies goes back to the days of our ancestors, and while we may have more advanced skin-care techniques now, the basics of natural skin-care and beauty aren’t any less effective.

15 skin-care and hair-care products containing fruits and vegetables:

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist

The fruit or vegetable: Watermelon

What it does: Watermelon contains vitamins A, C, and B, as well as potassium, giving your face a fresh dose of nutrients. It also soothes and hydrates irritated skin.

Briogeo Apple Superfoods Shampoo & Conditioner

The fruit or vegetable: Kale, spinach, broccoli, apple, cucumber, lemon, grapefruit, beet, orange, seaberry

What it does: The greens your parents were always pushing you to eat do wonders for your hair, strengthening the roots and hair shaft and supporting a healthy scalp. The health drink-inspired products cleanse, nourish, and hydrate hair without stripping it of moisture.

Fresh Sugar Strawberry Exfoliating Face Wash

The fruit or vegetable: Strawberry, black currant

What it does: Real strawberry juice is mixed with sugar crystals to immediately remove your skin’s impurities and help your complexion look healthier. The berries also make the face wash smell amazing (like candy or jam), which is a nice wake-up call as you wash your face in the morning.

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Vitamin C Day Serum

The fruit or vegetable: Pumpkin, pomegranate

What it does: The pumpkin ferment extract and pomegranate enzyme work together to dissolve dead surface skin cells. This product has a “reservoir effect,” meaning it’ll be active on your skin for up to 72 hours.

Youth to the People Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser

The fruit or vegetable: Kale, spinach

What it does: These leafy greens deliver phytonutrients and vitamins C, E, and K to strengthen, cool, and condition the skin. Combined with the antioxidant-packed green tea, they make a gentle and powerful daily cleanser.

Origins Mega-Mushroom Skin Relief Micellar Cleanser

The fruit or vegetable: Reishi, cordyceps, fermented chaga mushrooms

What it does: The most important ingredient to know here is reishi, a mushroom often used in traditional Chinese medicine to promote longevity. It calms and reduces visible redness on the skin and protects against environmental stressors.

Primera Alpine Berry Water Cream

The fruit or vegetable: Blackberry, strawberry leaf

What it does: The cream’s Alpine Berry Complex is made up of naturally moisturizing wild strawberry sprouts and hydrating, environmental damage-protecting blackberries.

Origins Dragon Fruit Brightening Superfruit Mask

The fruit or vegetable: Dragonfruit, tangerine, black currant, lemon

What it does: The antioxidants in the dragonfruit help your skin look brighter and more clear while the other fruits refresh and hydrate your face.

Herbivore Moon Fruit Superfruit Night Treatment

The fruit or vegetable: Prickly pear, goji berry, red raspberry, orange, papaya, lemon

What it does: The first half of the ingredient list above offer antioxidant benefits, while the second half, present in enzyme form, exfoliate and resurfaces the skin. The night cream must be fully massaged into the skin, not just applied on top, for full effects

Kiehl’s Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask

The fruit or vegetable: Avocado

What it does: Whether in your salad and toast or your nightly face mask, rich and creamy avocado is an indispensable ingredient. The thick mask moisturizes and softens skin while also preventing water loss.

Estee Lauder Super-Pomegranate Moisture Crème

The fruit or vegetable: Pomegranate

What it does: Harvested from the Mediterranean, the pomegranate has been found to have three times the antioxidants as red wine and green tea. It’s anti-inflammatory and it helps detoxify your skin.

Glow Recipe Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser

The fruit or vegetable: Blueberry

What it does: The blueberries in this bouncy and hydrating cleanser protect against environmental damage and make it smell delicious. You can even see tiny remnants of blueberry floating around inside.

Glamglow Berryglow Probiotic Recovery Face Mask

The fruit or vegetable: Blueberry, cranberry, goji berry

What it does: This berry blend feels soothing on the skin and is combined with a probiotic that supports a healthy skin microbiome.

Sephora Collection Pineapple Face Mask

The fruit or vegetable: Pineapple

What it does: The enzymes in pineapple revive and restore radiance to dull skin in this affordable and efficient sheet mask.

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

The fruit or vegetable: Cucumber

What it does: Remember the classic spa treatment of putting cucumbers over your eyes? These eye patches containing cucumber extract have the same idea, using cucumber to reduce under-eye puffiness.