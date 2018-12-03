30 trusted skincare gifts you can get on Amazon — just in time for Christmas

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Amazon

Skincare had a major moment in 2018. Our collective curiosity about skincare may seem new, but it makes sense – we all want to try to be the best version of ourselves.

With 2019 (and inevitable New Year’s resolutions) on the horizon, skincare makes a great gift. Gifting skincare is a thoughtful way to show someone you care about them by giving them products that help them take better care of themselves.

Whether they already have a drawer that’s as stocked as Sephora or a more modest collection on their countertop, we rounded up skincare products that anyone will love. Plus, they’re all from Amazon so you can be sure they’ll arrive just in time for the holidays. Keep scrolling for 30 great skincare gifts they’ll be excited to add to their routine.

Looking for more gift ideas? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.

Moisturizer made from ingredients from the Dead Sea

source Amazon

The minerals in the Dead Sea have proven to be especially healing, relieving skin of irritations, acne, and even eczema and psoriasis. You don’t need to go to the Dead Sea though to get the benefits of the salty water and mud. Ahava combines Dead Sea minerals with soothing aloe vera and vitamins E and B5 for a rich body cream that dry skin will soak up.

A bunch of goodies for avocado lovers

source Amazon

They love avocados on toast, salads, and sandwiches, but what about on their face? These avocado sheet masks and hand creams are super hydrating, and they’re a thoughtful way to show the avocado lover in your life that you get it.

Shampoo that gently cleanses lashes and brows

source Amazon

Scrubbing off eye makeup can be very harsh on eyebrows and lashes. This is a much more gentle approach. All they have to do is wet their face then swipe this brush across their lashes and brows to whisk away makeup. Their lashes will thank you.

A clarifying mask for dull skin

source Amazon

Gingerbread houses, potluck dinners, and lots of cookies make the holiday time very fun, but can leave skin feeling pretty blah. This bright blue blend of BHA, AHAs, aloe, and powerful anti-inflammatory blue tansy oil will exfoliate and smooth – giving their skin the clarity they need.

A set of classic, natural skincare essentials

source Amazon

The natural scents and ingredients used in Burt’s Bees products are appealing to everyone, regardless of age or gender. That’s why we love this gift set, which comes with hand cream, foot cream, and some of its most popular salves.

Treatment pads that tighten pores and tone

source Amazon

These pads are pre-soaked in a mixture of powerful alpha and beta hydroxy acids, among other ingredients. The first pad acts as a surface refiner and the second pad delivers a deeper treatment. They exfoliate and then work to minimize most skin concerns, like clearing up acne and evening texture. At almost $90, it’s a pricey pick that they’ll definitely appreciate receiving as a gift.

A simple moisturizer that works for everyone

source Amazon

A great skincare routine needs a great moisturizer. This one is super simple, but has nourishing ingredients that will keep even the most dry and sensitive skin hydrated.

A brightening eye cream for tired eyes

source Amazon

You know she’s not giving up her late-night Netflix binges anytime soon, but this eye cream might be the next best thing to help her look like she’s had a little more sleep. Just a small pump delivers five forms of vitamin C to brighten up her tired peepers.

A light and protective sunscreen

source Amazon

In the winter, when it seems like there is no sign of any actual sunlight, it’s easy to forget to apply sunscreen. Help them say goodbye to Banana Boat with this sunblock upgrade. Farmacy’s mineral sunscreen is light enough for everyday use and has a special variant of echinacea to help even out their skin tone with each swoop.

A French eye cream that makes eyes look fresh

source Amazon

The French are known for their high-quality skin care and this Parisian product is a great one. Not only does the cream work to diminish dark circles, but it has a lifting complex to make eyes look more wide and awake.

An activated charcoal mask to clear congested skin

source Amazon

In order to let their best skin be seen, they need to slough off what’s dull, dry, and flaky. Any charcoal mask can do that to some degree, but we’re partial to GlamGlow’s, which is super fun to put on and comes in a cute package too.

An all-natural replenishing facial oil

source Amazon

Dry winter skin is no match for this all-natural oil made with nourishing ingredients like avocado and apricot kernel. Each drop delivers a boost of organic ingredients that restore skin’s moisture. The oil can even be applied after makeup to create a dewy glow.

A set of moisturizing and refreshing skincare products

source Amazon

Transport them to the markets in Provence, where the refreshing and citrusy scent of fresh verbena intoxicates everyone around and lingers in the streets. They’ll get a shower gel, eau de toilette, gentle soap, body lotion, and hand cream all with the signature verbena scent.

A smart device that gently exfoliates

source Amazon

If they love technology just as much as they love serums and toners, the Luna Fofo will make a great gift. The smart facial brush analyzes their skin for a cleansing routine that’s personalized to their needs. It’s a super gentle way to slough off dead skin, so it even works for those with very sensitive skin.

A set of refreshing facial sprays

source Amazon

Whether they want to mist before they moisturize, during the day to energize skin, or after they apply their makeup for a dewy glow, these sprays provide a refreshing burst of natural ingredients like aloe, lavender, rosewater, cucumber, and more.

Absorbent patches that minimize pesky pimples

source Amazon

Nobody likes waking up with a pesky pimple, especially after trying multiple methods to get rid of it. These little stickers cover the blemish and give the skin a heavy dose of hydrocolloid, a fluid-absorbing agent, to draw out impurities and reduce the size of the blemish overnight.

A bubbling face mask

source Amazon

If they just like having fun and trying out the newest trends in skincare, they’ll love this clay mask. While it goes on seemingly normal, the mask bubbles up the longer they leave it on. If you’re having trouble imagining that, check out this video for reference.

A clean retinol cream for skin that needs a boost

source Amazon

This retinol cream has no bad stuff in it – it’s in the name. With so many skincare options out there, transparency is important. That’s the mission of No B.S., which makes it a great gift for someone who’s looking for products that still deliver great results without any questions. This night cream with retinol is particularly beloved by our editor.

A moisturizer that keeps oily skin at bay

source Amazon

If they have oily skin, they might be tempted to skip moisturizing. Whether oily or not, all skin needs daily hydration. This one has a mattifying effect that hydrates without adding any extra grease or shine.

A scrub for seriously smooth lips

source Amazon

Help them prep their pucker with this luxe lip scrub, which also happens to have a deliciously sweet hint of brown sugar .

An exfoliating body scrub for soft arms and legs

source Amazon

After a long day, there’s nothing more relaxing than literally washing the day away. This scrub lets them exfoliate to reveal their smoothest skin and it comes in refreshing scents like cucumber, peppermint, and citrus.

A firming mask that’s fun to use

source Amazon

These masks from Dr. Jart+ have made themselves known on the scene for their fun packaging and process. All they have to do is mix up the ingredients until they’ve achieved a rubbery texture, place on their face, and wait for firmer, bouncier skin in no time.

A multitasking facial essence

source Amazon

They deserve the best – skincare is no exception. While pricey, this cult-favorite serum delivers on pretty much all of their major skin woes – leaving skin brighter, smoother, suppler, and minimizing dark spots and fine lines.

A super hydrating sheet mask

source Amazon

If they’re looking for a quick fix for dull skin – they need this sheet mask. Just 10 to 15 minutes of wear will leave their skin soft and supple for 24 hours.

An all-in-one rejuvenating skin serum with proven results

source Amazon

There are many ways to go about curating a skincare routine. One option is to get different products to address different skin concerns, but the other, possibly more efficient approach is to get one product that can do it all – like this TNS serum. TNS is a mixture of growth factors, antioxidants, and proteins that works together to support the skin’s natural rejuvenation process. If they’re a more pragmatic type, they’ll love this one-and-done approach.

Makeup with light coverage and heavier SPF

source Amazon

If they can’t bear the thought of putting on sunscreen under their makeup, give them sunscreen that actually is makeup. This CC cream provides a light coverage and also has SPF 35, so their skin is always protected.

Gel patches that rescue under-eye circles and bags

source Amazon

With these Rescue Patches, the fun of sheet masks is made smaller to deliver moisture where it’s needed most: their under-eyes. These are a great gift for someone who likes to keep up with their beauty routine while traveling, as they’re single-use and easy to apply.

A tightening, brightening, and affordable serum

source Amazon

With over 7,600 5-star reviews, it’s clear this TruSkin serum is doing something right. This serum targets aging signs by minimizing fine lines, plumping skin, and lessening dark spots. At just about $20, it’s a great place for them to start, especially if they have little experience with serums.

A set of serums for their biggest skincare concerns

source Amazon

Sometimes they want to hydrate, sometimes their skin needs a little bounce, and sometimes they just want a glow that an Instagram model would envy. Whatever the need, one of these serums – meant to hydrate, firm, and glow – can help them.

Hydrating moisturizer that’s light as a cloud

source Amazon

If the name gives any indication, this cream is super hydrating. With 30% hyaluronic acid, this moisturizer locks in hydration for up to 72 hours so they can truly drench their skin and never worry about it being dry (at least not for 72 hours).