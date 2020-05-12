I found a product that actually delivers on its promise to make bath time easier and more comfortable for parents — and its whale theme is a hit with my daughter

source Skip Hop Moby Bath Time Set; Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Love it or hate it, bath time is a must, but there are plenty of products out there to make it easier.

The Skip Hop Moby Bathtime Essentials Kit includes four pieces: a kneeler, an elbow rest, a rinser, and a bath spout cover.

The neutral gray matches almost any decor, and the whale design is fun for kids.

Product Card Module: Moby 4-Piece Bath Time Essentials Kit Card size: small

Bath time is a fun and calming part of the day for my daughter, and I enjoy watching her play in the water as she winds down before bed. But kneeling on the hard floor and leaning over the tub gets uncomfortable and even painful for me.

There are lots of products that promise to make bath time easier for parents, and Skip Hop’s Moby Bathtime Essentials Kit is one of the more popular options. A couple of months ago, Skip Hop sent me the kit to test, which includes a kneeler, elbow rest, rinser, and spout cover.

I’ve been using the Moby kit for more than a month now and am impressed, just as other Insider Reviewers have been with their mealtime products and toys. The Moby products have made bath time easier on me and more fun for my daughter. All of the items are grey and depict whales. They’re neutral to match most bathroom decor while still being engaging for kids. If you’re looking for a more colorful option, each piece is also sold separately in aqua blue.

Read on for our thoughts on the Skip Hop Moby Bathtime Essentials Kit:

The kneeler

source Skip Hop

The Moby kneeler is very thick and offers excellent padding. It’s just wide enough for one person to use. I’ve been using it for more than a month, and there’s no sign of wear or dipping on the padding. Although it has a nonslip bottom, it slides on my bathroom floor, so I always place it on a bath mat to prevent this.

If you want to hang it to dry, there’s a convenient strap. But since the mat is covered with quick-dry neoprene (the same material used for wet suits), it dries very quickly even without hanging. Compared to the bath mat I’d previously been using to support my knees, this kneeler is unbelievably comfortable.

Product Card Module: Moby Bath Kneeler Card size: small

The elbow rest

source Skip Hop

Like the kneeler, the padding on the elbow rest is nice and thick and covered in quick-dry neoprene. This is by far my favorite item in the kit – it allows me to extend bath time for my daughter because my aching joints aren’t begging me to get up. I like that it also protects my ribs when I lean over the tub and that it has a zipper pouch on the outside. It’s extremely convenient to toss in rings, a watch, or other jewelry if I forget to take them off before bath time.

Although some reviewers have complained that the suction cups on the elbow rest don’t hold well, I haven’t had a problem with this. For me, they stick perfectly on the first try and don’t slide around or pop off. Some other elbow rests include mesh pouches to store toys, which would be a nice addition to this one.

Product Card Module: Moby Bath Elbow Rest Card size: small

The bath spout cover

source Skip Hop

Prior to using the bath spout cover in this kit, I had used a much softer cover, so I was a bit nervous about how well this one would protect my daughter. My worries were unfounded because even though it doesn’t appear soft and cushy, the Moby cover does an excellent job of covering the spout and protecting my daughter’s head. The material is more forgiving than it looks; it easily bends and molds in my hands, but not so much that it would completely cave in if my daughter hit her head on it.

Another perk: After a month of use, I checked underneath and there was no mold or mildew accumulation. I think my daughter prefers the bright colors of our older bath spout cover, but I like that this one doesn’t clash with the decor. You can purchase the Moby bath spout cover in blue ($13.99) if you’re looking for something brighter.

Product Card Module: Moby Bath Spout Card size: small

The rinser

source Skip Hop

Overall I like the products included in the kit, but the plastic rinser was a bit of a disappointment for me. There’s nothing wrong with it – it just doesn’t work well to rinse my 21-month-old daughter’s hair. It has a soft silicone lip to place against your child’s head to prevent water from getting on their face and in ears. It’s great in theory, but it’s often hard to get a toddler to hold their head still. Water easily escapes down the sides of my daughter’s face.

If you’ll be using the rinser with a newborn or younger infant, you’ll have better luck with this piece. When my daughter was a newborn, we tried the blue version of the rinser, and it worked well at the time. By the time she was about 6 months old, she moved her head too much for the rinser to be very effective.

It’s not a waste, though, because my daughter likes to use it as a bath toy to pour water, and when she’s older, I might have more success keeping her head still. For now, we rinse shampoo out of her hair with wet washcloths or these bath toy buckets that have holes in the bottom.

Product Card Module: Moby Rinser Card size: small

The bottom line

The Skip Hop Moby Bathtime Essentials Kit doesn’t include all the essentials you need for bath time, but these four pieces will make bathing a baby or toddler much easier. You’ll also save a little ($6) by buying the kit rather than purchasing each item individually.

The kit also makes an adorable, practical gift for a baby shower or for any parent of young children. I honestly can’t believe I gave my daughter baths for almost two years without the elbow rest and knee pad.

Pros: Buying the kit saves money, neutral color with fun whale design, elbow rest and knee pad have thick padding

Cons: Some users report suction cups not working well

Product Card Module: Moby 4-Piece Bath Time Essentials Kit Card size: small