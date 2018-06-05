Skrumble Network Using Blockchain Technology to Solve the Data Crisis

TORONTO, CANADA – Media OutReach – 5 Jun 2018 – It is Skrumble Network‘s mission to ensure there’s global access to a communication system that is secure and allows for both data ownership and user privacy.









With recent massive data crises, the need for secure data that is owned by users has never been stronger. Facebook recently has had 86 million accounts compromised, over 70 million Telegram accounts have had data leaked, WhatsApp has been hacked in January and WeChat is known for actively censoring user’s data.

The global need to connect without any limits is higher than ever, especially with international communities such as the crypto world. Telegram has been banned in China and even in its native Russia. It’s also well documented that Facebook, WhatApp and Google are blocked in mainland China.

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a completely new blockchain that centers on creating the most secure communications possible. Once fully developed, the Skrumble Network blockchain and application will let users perform communication and financial transactions quicker and build their own applications using the network.

The team behind Skrumble Network is also developing a powerful dApp that will run on the network for messaging, voice, video, file sharing, in-app crypto trading and simple smart contracts. This will not be able to be blocked by firewalls in countries. Additionally, it will give users open-source documentation for developers to easily add a communication layer to their applications.

Who Is Behind Skrumble Network (SKM)?

While Skrumble Network itself is new, the team behind it is not. Skrumble Technologies Inc is a Toronto, Canada-based company that has been in operation since 2014. It has more than 40 employees, 30 global patent claims and multiple successful product lines within the space of enterprise communication.

Moreover, top tier advisors such as Anthony DiIorio (Co-Founder, Ethereum), Jeff Pulver (Co-Founder, Vonage), Jinius Tu (CTO, Aion), Redouane Elkamhi, PhD (Associate Professor of Finance, Rotman, University of Toronto), Kevin Xu (Founder, Block VC) and over 15 globally recognized VC groups have already backed the project.

What Are the Goals of the Skrumble Network (SKM)?

Skrumble Network will democratize communication on a global scale and give users back ownership of their own data. The Skrumble team is confident that with the success of the network, a new era featuring innovative blockchain communication will arrive. Using proprietary communication technology, Skrumble Network will be able to improve data privacy and security, allowing for secure, direct transactions and connections between users.

About Skrumble Network (SKM)

Skrumble Network is developing a completely new, revolutionary level of functionality and data security for those in search of a communication-centric blockchain. Anyone who wants secure communication via the blockchain, whether as a user or developer, should keep their eye on Skrumble Network as the blockchain, application, and communication layer launch.

For more information, please refer to www.skrumble.network or our telegram group at: https://t.me/skrumble