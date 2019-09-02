Sky bridges, rain gardens and an animal walk: Here’s what Punggol’s 2 new BTO estates are offering

Flats in both estates will be offered in an upcoming sales exercise this month, HDB said. Housing and Development Board

Love wildlife? Well, the lucky residents of BTO’s newest project, Punggol Point Crown, will live in an estate inspired by one of Singapore’s earliest zoos, HDB announced on Sunday (Sep 1).

Ponggol Zoo, a popular zoo run between 1920 and 1940 by wildlife collector William Lawrence Soma Basapa, boasted Albert Einstein among its visitors, and was even used as a set for 1933 American film, Dyak before its forced closure at the start of World War II.

Inspired by the zoo’s heritage, Punggol Point Crown will have five thematic zones based on forests, grasslands, and the shoreline, featuring native plant species, such as edible fruit trees.

The estate’s signs, community spaces and outdoor furniture will be designed after the 200 animals and 2,000 birds in the old zoo, and a heritage walk will feature facts about the zoo animals, as well as animal footprints on the ground.

Punggol Point Crown will feature an animal-themed heritage walk, a first among new BTO projects. Housing and Development Board

Meanwhile, a second project – the second phase of Punggol Point Cove – is themed after a fishing village to commemorate the area’s former status as a fishing port.

The blocks in Punggol Point Cove will be staggered downwards to maximise views of the sea. Housing and Development Board

The estate will feature fishing nets and wave-like designs, and have sky bridges connecting various blocks.

Like Punggol Point Crown, it will also have zones based on the beach and forest, with rain, shade and flowering gardens featuring native plants that attract birds, butterflies, and dragonflies.

Each block in Punggol Point Cove will have its own courtyard. Housing and Development Board

Flats in both estates will be offered in an upcoming sales exercise this month, HDB said.

