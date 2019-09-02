Sky bridges, rain gardens and an animal walk: Here’s what Punggol’s 2 new BTO estates are offering

- Housing and Development Board
Love wildlife? Well, the lucky residents of BTO’s newest project, Punggol Point Crown, will live in an estate inspired by one of Singapore’s earliest zoos, HDB announced on Sunday (Sep 1).
Ponggol Zoo, a popular zoo run between 1920 and 1940 by wildlife collector William Lawrence Soma Basapa, boasted Albert Einstein among its visitors, and was even used as a set for 1933 American film, Dyak before its forced closure at the start of World War II.
Inspired by the zoo’s heritage, Punggol Point Crown will have five thematic zones based on forests, grasslands, and the shoreline, featuring native plant species, such as edible fruit trees.
The estate’s signs, community spaces and outdoor furniture will be designed after the 200 animals and 2,000 birds in the old zoo, and a heritage walk will feature facts about the zoo animals, as well as animal footprints on the ground.
- Housing and Development Board
Meanwhile, a second project – the second phase of Punggol Point Cove – is themed after a fishing village to commemorate the area’s former status as a fishing port.
- Housing and Development Board
The estate will feature fishing nets and wave-like designs, and have sky bridges connecting various blocks.
Like Punggol Point Crown, it will also have zones based on the beach and forest, with rain, shade and flowering gardens featuring native plants that attract birds, butterflies, and dragonflies.
- Housing and Development Board
Flats in both estates will be offered in an upcoming sales exercise this month, HDB said.
Read also:
-
Singapore is building a Winnie the Pooh-inspired park in Bidadari – and it’s even got squirrels and woodpeckers
-
HDB is adding better floors, doors, gates and toilets to BTO flats launched from Feb 2019 – here’s what they look like
-
Here’s everything to do at the Botanic Gardens’ new extension, which is opening in end 2019
-
An eco-resort with 24 treehouses shaped like seed-pods will open in Mandai in 2023 – here’s what it looks like
-
HDB just hinted that future flats could be 3D-printed smart homes that keep cool: Here’s how