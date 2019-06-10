Meet Sky Brown, the 10-year-old skateboarder on pace to shake up the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

caption Sky Brown does a roll in as she drops from the top of a bus with her name sprayed on it. source BEHROUZ MEHRI / Getty Images

Sky Brown is the world’s youngest pro skateboarder at 10 years old.

If she qualifies for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she will be Great Britain’s youngest-ever summer Olympian.

Brown is not only a skateboarding prodigy but also a very talented surfer.

Sky Brown, the world’s youngest pro skateboarder at 10 years old, is set to become Great Britain’s youngest summer Olympian in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A skateboarding and surfing prodigy, Brown has amassed over five million views on YouTube and 375,000 followers on Instagram.

Despite her age, she has already made history and is defeating other pro skaters that are much older than her.

Here’s a look at Brown’s life and achievements so far.

Sky Brown is a 10-year-old skateboarder from Miyazaki, Japan. She is inspiring many skateboarders and young girls around the world.

caption Sky Brown. source BEHROUZ MEHRI / Getty Images

Skateboarding is a male-dominated sport, but over the past few years, females have begun to move into the spotlight.

Being a young girl, Brown has inspired many others with her passion and popularity.

In partnership with Almost Skateboards and Skateistan, a non-profit that empowers youth through skateboarding and education, Brown designed her boards to raise money for the organization.

“I wanna be young and show every girl that you can do it, just go for it – even though you’re little,” she told the Daily Mail.

She is Anglo-Japanese. Her mother, Mieko, is from Japan and her father, Stuart, is from England.

caption Sky and her mother prepare lunch for their family. source BEHROUZ MEHRI / Getty Images

As a dual citizen of England and Japan, Brown could have competed for either country in the Olympics.

She chose to compete on the British team because of a more relaxed approach.

“The British Skateboarding Association, they told me ‘no pressure, just have fun and get out there,'” Brown said in a video interview with BBC Sport after her selection in March. “So that’s why I chose England.”

She began skateboarding when she was three years old.

caption Sky Brown stands with her skateboard before tail dropping down the half-pipe. source BEHROUZ MEHRI / Getty Images

Brown comes from a family of skateboarders, but her dad was apprehensive when she showed an interest in it.

“I didn’t want her to get on a skateboard,” Stuart Brown told Women in the World. “You have a little girl, and you want to wrap her in cotton wool. But it was the one toy she kept going back to.”

Her preschool even had a skatepark.

Her daily routine involves a 5 a.m. wake up to go surfing before school.

caption Sky Brown catches a wave. source BEHROUZ MEHRI / Getty Images

Brown’s talents on a board don’t stop at skateboarding. She’s also a talented surfer and landed her first major sponsorship when she was seven.

With surfing also becoming an Olympic sport during Tokyo 2020, Brown hopes to qualify to compete in the event in addition to skateboarding.

Not only is Brown a skater and surfer, but she also won ABC’s ‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’ in December 2018.

Brown was partnered with professional, J.T. Church, and mentored by Alan Bersten. She received two perfect scores in her final dances.

Sky Brown became Nike’s youngest athlete when she joined the company’s “Dream Crazier” campaign in February.

The campaign highlights female athletes who have broken barriers, united people, and have inspired generations of athletes to chase their dreams.

She skates and surfs with her 7-year-old brother, Ocean, who is also a rising star.

caption Sky Brown and brother Ocean. source BEHROUZ MEHRI / Getty Images

Ocean Brown is also considered a child prodigy in sports. Both of their Instagram accounts are managed by their mom.

Brown became the youngest female to ever compete at the Vans US Open Pro Series in 2016.

Brown was 8 years old when she competed.

Despite falling off her board during a heat, commentators were amazed by her tricks and abilities at a young age that surpassed people older than her.

If Brown qualifies for Tokyo 2020, she will become Great Britain’s youngest summer Olympian.

caption Sky Brown does a roll in as she drops from the top of a bus with her name sprayed on it in Takanabe town, Miyazaki. source BEHROUZ MEHRI / Getty Images

Brown will be 12 years and 12 days old at the start of the Games in July 2020, bypassing Margery Hinton who was 13 years and 43 days old when the 1928 Olympics began in Amsterdam.

Brown will not hold the record for the youngest-ever Olympian from Great Britain. Cecilia Colledge was 11 years and four months old when she competed in the 1932 Winter Olympics in figure skating.

The youngest-ever Olympic athlete since the games debuted in 1896 was Dimitrios Loundras. Loundras competed in the debut of the games in Athens at the age of 10 and won a bronze medal in gymnastics.

Brown must be ranked in the top 20 in the world in her discipline based on points scored in qualification tournaments to be eligible.