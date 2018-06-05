Britain’s government gave the go-ahead to Comcast’s $29 billion approach for Sky — but concerns remain about Fox’s bid

- source
- Thomson Reuters
The British government on Tuesday gave the go ahead for Comcast to proceed in its bid to take over UK telecoms giant Sky in a £22 billion ($29.4 billion) deal, but said that concerns still remain about a similar bid from Fox.
Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Britain’s Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Matt Hancock confirmed that Comcast’s bid for Sky does not raise public interest concerns, and will not be subject to an intervention from the government.
Hancock, however, said that a bid from Fox can not be approved until the media giant has provided adequate plans for the divestment of Sky’s news product, Sky News, from its core business.
