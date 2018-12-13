Skydivers honor President George H.W. Bush by forming the number ’41’ in a touching tribute

- Skydivers in Texas honored the late President George H.W. Bush by forming the number “41” during a recent jump.
- On Monday, Skydive Spaceland San Marcos posted video of the jump to their Facebook page.
- “Words cannot adequately express our appreciation of your service, character, and family focus. We hope your family will appreciate this tribute to a great man,” Skydive Spaceland officials wrote.
- The 41st president, who served as a fighter pilot in World War II, was known for his love of skydiving.
- In his later life, he often went skydiving on his birthday. His last jump was on his 90th birthday.
- Bush died late last month at the age of 94.