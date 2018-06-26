SKYMAGIC’s Large-Scale Drone Show Lights Up The United Kingdom’s Northen Sky With European Debut

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 June 2018 – SKYMAGIC, a joint venture between a Singapore based swarm technology company and a UK based creative studio, has delivered the United Kingdom’s first large-scale drone performance at the opening ceremony of the Great Exhibition of the North on 22 June 2018. The event, which showcased the top talents in North England’s creative industry also marked SKYMAGIC’s European debut.





Ms Hitomi Uematsu, director, SKYMAGIC said, “The Great Exhibition of the North offered the perfect platform to showcase our work. We are really excited about the new joint venture and the opportunities it affords to expand our offering outside of Asia. We are one of only a handful of companies in the world with the resource, expertise and vision to deliver performance drones. As this show demonstrated, it is not always about the volume of drones. In a tight, urban environment we have used less drones however the creative choreography coupled with the super stable, state-of-the-art swarm technology has still shone through.”





The mesmerising show, which featured 100 SKYMAGIC performance drones, was developed around a music track written and produced by electronic duo Darkstar. It explored the notion of home as an inspiration for the performance. SKYMAGIC’s choreography was designed to spark a sense of pride by drawing on the region’s rich heritage while celebrating its exciting future.





SKYMAGIC is a joint venture between Singapore based swam technology company and UK based creative studio NEWSUBSTANCE. The two companies have come together in an exciting venture to deliver performance drone shows around the world. Over the last five years, both companies have been at the vanguard of drone-based light shows. By joining forces as one company with offices in Asia and Europe, SKYMAGIC is positioned to truly push the boundaries of artistic performance, harnessing the latest drone technologies whilst delivering spectacular entertainment solutions around the globe.





Kindly refer to the link below for the full media release and high res images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/kjvc3491ho1hrmd/AACsk1bhnhgGI6fr1cW1QfLQa?dl=0





Please follow link for more information on the Great Exhibition of the North: https://getnorth2018.com/