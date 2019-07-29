It’s not just you — Slack is suffering from an outage that’s affecting thousands of users

caption Slack went down for thousands of users on Monday. source Reuters

Slack is currently suffering from a partial outage.

Slack initially reported issues at 10:54 a.m. ET and is working on a fix.

The popular software is used to manage thousands of workplaces around the world.

Monday just got a bit harder for thousands of workspaces that rely on Slack: The collaborative software platform reported issues for certain workspaces at 10:54 ET on July 29, and more than 2,000 users reported issues with Slack via Downdetector between 10:50 and 11:15 a.m.

Slack confirmed the outage on its System Status page.

Employees around the globe, including hundreds at Business Insider, rely on Slack to communicate, organize tasks, and share information. Downdetector’s live outage map showed a concentration of reports in the United States, but users in Japan and Europe also reported problems.

Slack celebrated a $23 billion IPO in June, making many of the company’s top executives and investors billionaires.