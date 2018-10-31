Someone dressed up as the Slack app for Halloween — and absolutely nailed the costume

source Shutterstock

Many of us use Slack every day – and often wonder how work happened before its existence. So it was only a matter of time before someone thought to dress up as the work chat app itself.

Alex Engelberg, a tech worker from Seattle, made a Slack costume for Halloween and totally nailed it, even down to the snappy notification sound.

Watch the video below, with the sound on, and enjoy.

Employees across the country will go to work in costume on Wednesday, but perhaps no one is winning more than the guy who dressed up as the work chat app Slack.

Many of us use Slack every day – and often wonder how work happened before its existence. So it was only a matter of time before someone thought to dress up as its checkerboard app icon.

But I don’t think anyone could have predicted just how closely that person would nail it, even down to the snappy notification sound that plagues quiet offices everywhere.

Alex Engelberg, a tech worker from Seattle, tweeted a video of his Slack costume, and it’s so creative that we had to share (make sure you have the sound on):

1 new message pic.twitter.com/H09WcuYYoJ — Alex Octoberg ???? (@aengelbro) October 31, 2018

People on Twitter seem to be enjoying the costume. Here are some of our favorite reactions so far:

this is the most high effort low effort costume I've ever seen. — Pinecones (@robtiii) October 31, 2018

This is oddly mesmerizing. — May Helena Plumb (@mayhplumb) October 31, 2018

Any costume that uses claves is a winner. — Keenan Slusher (@Keenan_Slusher) October 31, 2018

Is this a millennial joke i don't get it? — C4TTYW4MPUS (@_CKeller_) October 31, 2018

POINT: Adults dressing in costumes for Halloween is the height of immature stupidity, and none of the costumes "I must see" are actually creative enough to change my mind. COUNTERPOINT: This guy ???????? https://t.co/3HN2Kg2SV3 — Joe Seph (@Joeyseph514) October 31, 2018

Shortly after Engelberg posted his video, the people at Slack saw the costume and tweeted at him to show their appreciation: