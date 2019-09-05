Slack plummets on inaugural earnings report after saying growth will slow

caption FILE PHOTO: The Slack Technologies Inc. logo is seen on a banner outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during thew company’s IPO in New York source Reuters

Slack reported its first quarterly earnings as a public company Wednesday. The report showed a large net loss and a trimmed full-year outlook.

Shares fell as much as 15% in early trading, putting the stock on pace to open just above its indicated direct-listing price of $26.

Wall Street analysts remain largely optimistic on shares of the company.

Watch Slack trade live on Markets Insider.

Slack is feeling slack in its stock price after its first earnings release as a public company, reported after the market close on Wednesday.

Shares of the company fell as much as 15% in the early hours Thursday, putting the stock on pace to open just above its indicated direct-listing price of $26. Slack went public in June.

The slide followed the report that showed a larger-than-expected operating profit loss in the second quarter and a slightly trimmed outlook for the company’s performance in the second half of fiscal 2020.

Here’s what the company reported, versus what analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected.

Revenue: $145 million reported versus $142 million expected

$145 million reported versus $142 million expected Loss per share: loss of $0.14 reported versus loss of $0.19 expected

loss of $0.14 reported versus loss of $0.19 expected Gross margin: 87.1% reported versus 86% expected

87.1% reported versus 86% expected Operating profit: loss of $364 million reported versus loss of $72.21 million expected

The company also noted that revenue was negatively impacted by $8.2 million of credits “related to serve level disruption.” Slack was down for two hours in the last quarter, which led to the credit cost.

Markets Insider is looking for a panel of millennial investors. If you’re active in the markets, CLICK HERE to sign up.

Slack also shared its forecast for both the third quarter and the full fiscal year. While the company raised its sales forecast to between $603 million and $610 million for the rest of the year, the midpoint was slightly under analyst expectations of $607.2 million.

“We remain focused on expansion within existing customers and growing our large enterprise customer base, and ended the quarter with 720 Paid Customers greater than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue, which is up 75% year-over-year,” said Allen Shim, the chief financial officer at Slack, in a press release.

In addition, the release showed that the company’s paid customer base is seeing slowed growth. The company added 5,000 paying customers in the quarter to 100,000 total, the growth represents a 37% increase from last year, down from 55%.

Wall street analysts that cover the company were unimpressed by the growth, which Mark Moerdler, an analyst at Bernstein, called “anemic.” He lowered his price target to $29 from $31.

Nine analysts say to buy Slack shares, while seven remain neutral. Only one analyst – Daniel Romanoff of Morningstar, Inc.- has a sell rating on the shares. He also has a price target of $14 for slack, much less than where the stock is currently trading around its direct-listing price of $26.

Shares of Slack were up 20% through Wednesday following its direct listing in June.