Mark Zuckerberg built a glowing wooden box to help his wife sleep. Here are 3 similar gadgets you can actually buy.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg built a glowing wooden box to help his wife sleep, he recently revealed in an Instagram post.

The box emits light to wake her up without requiring her to look at the time.

While it’s not possible to buy that device, there are a few products available that use light to wake you up, help you fall asleep, and relieve stress.

Even the world’s wealthiest people can have trouble sleeping, as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reminded us over the weekend when he showcased the glowing wooden box he built to help his wife sleep.

In an Instagram post, Zuckerberg noted that his wife, Priscilla Chan, has a difficult time sleeping through the night. As many people likely do, Chan often checks the time when she wakes up to see if the kids will be awake soon. But knowing the time stresses her out and makes it hard for her to fall back asleep, the Facebook CEO wrote.

So he constructed a wooden “sleep box” that emits a faint light between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. The light is noticeable enough to let her know that it might be time for the kids to wake up, but it won’t wake her up if she’s already asleep, he says.

Zuckerberg’s sleep device isn’t for sale, but there are a whole category of sunrise alarm clocks that use light to provide a more natural wake-up experience.

If looking at the clock as soon as you wake up stresses you out too, here are some similar devices you can purchase that don’t prominently display the time.

Casper Glow

Casper’s $129 Glow is essentially a bedside lamp that’s designed to help you sleep better. The company says it emits a warm light as you’re preparing for bed that can ease you into sleep, and it similarly fills the room with soft light to wake you up in the morning.

Like Zuckerberg’s sleep box, the Casper Glow does not have a clock on it, so you won’t have to worry about seeing the time right away. You can schedule alarms through the lamp’s accompanying app.

Philips Wake-up Light

The Philips Wake-up Light does exactly as its name implies: it wakes you up by gradually increasing the light over a period of 30 minutes, mimicking natural sunlight.

Unlike Zuckerberg’s sleep box and the Casper Glow, the Philips Wake-up Light can combine lighting and sound effects to create an alarm. It was originally $139.99, but it’s on sale for $104.99 right now.

While this device does show the time, it’s a bit smaller and less noticeable than the clocks on some other competing devices.

iHome Zenergy Aroma + Light + Sound Therapy

Accessory maker iHome’s device is ideal for helping you fall asleep rather than waking you up. It’s probably best for those who want to get a good night’s worth of stress-free, uninterrupted sleep, rather than those seeking an alarm.

The $99 Zenergy Aroma offers a number of lighting effects, sounds, and aromas that it says will relieve stress and make it easier to relax. There’s a flickering candle mode and a breathe mode, which emits a slowly decreasing red pulse. The device comes with a remote control.

Like the Casper Glow, there’s no visible clock on this device.

