23 clever gifts for people who deserve a better night’s sleep

The average person spends roughly a third of their life sleeping. Whether or not they’re getting quality sleep is a different story.
If you can’t quite figure out gifts your friends and family will actually use while they’re awake, giving them something that will improve their quality of sleep is a priceless alternative.
From simple items like cozy flannel sheets, travel pillows, and soothing herbal teas to special items like cell-repairing sheets and sleepwear, sleep-tracking smart mattresses, and sleep sound machines, the possibilities are in great abundance.
Whether you’re shopping for a hard worker who could use some rest or someone who could be a professional napper, you’ll find the sleep-aiding gift they’ve been dreaming of here.
Warm flannel sheets made to last for years
Boll & Branch Flannel Patterned Sheet Set, starting at $245
There’s nothing better than getting into a soft and warm bed when it’s cold outside. Boll & Branch’s organic cotton flannel sheets are made to last for years.
Comfortable Bluetooth sleeping headphones
AcousticSheep Wireless Bluetooth Sleep Headphones, available on Amazon, $99.95
Sleeping with normal headphones can be uncomfortable, and they’ll likely come out in the middle of the night anyway. The AcousticSheep Bluetooth Sleep Headphones feature a wide headband design so the wearer can comfortably fall asleep listening to music or white noise.
A pillow for sleeping on planes, trains, and anywhere else you can get a nap in
Ostrich Pillow Original, available in two colors on Amazon, $99
Though it looks pretty ridiculous, the Ostrich Pillow creates a personal space to make sleeping outside of your bed more comfortable. Whether sleeping on an airplane or under a desk during their lunch break, they’ll be able to peacefully catch some Z’s.
A machine that plays soothing white noise and nature sounds
Sound+Sleep High Fidelity Sleep Sound Machine, available on Amazon, $82 (Originally $89.98) [You save $7.98]
The Sound+Sleep sound machine has the ability to play 30 sounds from different types of environments. With options like fireplace, waterfall, white noise, meditation, brook, rainfall, train, city, meadow, and ocean, everyone can find a sound that’ll put them to sleep.
A pair of noise-masking earbuds specifically for sleeping in
Bose Noise-Masking Sleepbuds, available on Amazon and Best Buy, $249
Designed to fit comfortably in-ear when laying down, the Bose Sleepbuds can block out outside noise with ten pre-loaded soothing and relaxing sounds, which are played via an app.
Comfy knit socks they’ll actually want to sleep in
Boll & Branch Chunky Knit Socks, available in three colors, $30
The Boll & Branch Chunky Knit Socks end the great debate on whether or not sleeping in socks is comfortable. The one-size-fits-most pair are designed to be roomy and cozy, not restricting like performance or dress socks.
A personalized pillow
Gift the gift of a personalized Pluto Pillow or create your own, $89
Rather than guessing what’s comfortable for the person you’re shopping for, you can give the gift of personalizing their own Pluto Pillow. After taking a short quiz, Pluto will custom ize a pillow to meet their standards in comfort.
A cable knit throw blanket for naps on the couch
Boll & Branch Cable Knit Throw, available in three colors, $125
Knit from fine-gauge yarn, Boll & Branch makes the one of the softest and most comfortable throw blankets you can buy. It’s a timeless piece anybody will appreciate adding to their home – and napping with on the couch.
Quality sheets on which to sleep
Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle, available in 17 colors, starting at $187.50
Using 100% long-staple cotton percale, Brooklinen’s Classic Hardcore sheets are made with unbeatable quality that’s intended to last forever – and a lifetime warranty backs that. With these sheets, they’ll be able to get into a comfortable bed night after night.
Festive flannel sheets
Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheet Set, available in 20 styles on Target, starting at $28.89
If you’re trying to get into the holiday spirit on a budget, Eddie Bauer’s seasonal flannel sheet sets are a great way to do it. With everything from reindeer and skiers to snowflakes and penguins, there are plenty of designs for this time of year.
A soothing and seductively-scented diffuser
Snowe Pillow Talk Diffuser, $40
With hints of sandalwood, lavender, and ginger, the Snowe Pillow Talk diffuser is made to be both soothing and seductive.
Clothing and sheets with cell-regenerating properties
Shop the entire Under Armour Athlete Recovery Sleepwear Collection here.
Under Armour’s Athlete Recovery Sleepwear collection has a bioceramic print on the inside, which reflects Far Infrared – a type of energy that is proven to promote cell regrowth – back to the body. With both sheets and clothing, any athlete can enjoy benefits of the advanced technology at home.
A cozy knit blanket for babies
Boll & Branch Baby Blanket, available in seven colors, $50
With this soft and cozy baby blanket, new additions to the family can sleep tight at night. That means parents will get some extra sleep, too.
Matching pajamas for the family
Wondershop Holiday Red Plaid Notch Collar Family Pajamas, available at Target, $9.99-$24.99
Wearing pajamas over regular clothes make for a better night’s sleep year round, but since it’s the holidays, the whole family deserves matching pairs.
A silk sleep mask
Slipsilk Pure Silk Sleep Mask, available at Nordstrom in 11 colors, $50
A mask can sometimes make all the difference in getting quality sleep. This pure silk mask has been developed and refined over 10 years to provide the perfect combination of thickness and durability.
Organic herbal tea and a brewing basket to make it
New Moon Tea Co. Sweet Dreams Herbal Tea, available at Etsy, $10.24
Finum Brewing Basket, available at Amazon, $13.53
With chamomile, lavender, spearmint, rose, licorice, and lemon balm, this herbal tea is a relaxing blend to enjoy before bedtime. And since it’s a loose-leaf tea, it’s worth picking up a brewing basket to make it in.
A sleep-tracking smart mattress
Shop all Eight Sleep Smart Mattresses here, starting at $999
As arguably the most forward-thinking mattress startup out there, Eight Sleep Mattresses use premium foams for comfort and sleep-track sensors to help achieve the best sleep possible. You can read our full review of it here.
An essential oils diffuser
Urpower Essential Oil Diffuser, available on Amazon, $16.99 (Originally $24.99) [You save $8]
As one of the top rated diffusers on Amazon, the Urpower does a great job at setting the mood for sleep. It creates an aromatherapeutic mist with the oil of your choice and features an led light.
A unisex onesie for adults
MeUndies Unisex Onesie, $78 ($62 with membership)
Onesies aren’t just for babies. The MeUndies Unisex Onesies come in a bunch of cool patterns and are a fun way to dress comfortably for sleeping and lounging this season.
A pillow spray to lull them to sleep anywhere they go
ThisWorks Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, 75 ml., available at Amazon, $29
Using a blend of lavender, vetiver, and chamomile, a bit of this spray on their pillow will ease them to sleep at night.
A weighted blanket that can reduce anxiety
BlanQuil Quilted Weighted Blanket, available on Amazon $169-$249 (price varies by weight)
Weighted blankets have been proven to reduce stress and make sleeping easier by providing deep touch therapy. The concept is very similar to swaddling a baby.
A plush robe for lounging
Snowe Classic Bathrobe, $98
Snowe’s Classic Bathrobe is the pinnacle of comfort for those who prefer to lounge and sleep in robes over pajamas. Made from a super plush terry cotton material, they’ll want to wear it even when it’s not bath time.
A pillow for lonely cuddlers
The Original Boyfriend Body Pillow, available on Amazon, $34.99
Cuddling with the right person can put anybody to sleep quickly, but not everyone has a partner. Despite it being a funny gag gift for your single friends, they might actually get some use out of it.
