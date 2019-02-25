8 sleep aids that tackle nighttime noise complaints like snoring — from Bose’s $250 Sleepbuds to a $2 app

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

We all accept the fact that sleep is important – though new studies suggest we may even still be underestimating how much.

And, given its impact on our moods, energy levels, and overall health, there seems to be no shortage of solutions for the most common sleep complaints.

Can’t sleep in anything less than a pitch-black room? Get blackout curtains. Have a hard time settling down before bed? Check out Som sleep drinks, ambient lighting, blue light glasses, relaxing sprays, meditation apps, and calming diffusers. Have a tough time getting a solid nights sleep? Grab some melatonin supplements, weighted blankets, and temperature regulating bedding.

There’s also a wealth of best practices to follow, ranging from common sense to ingenious. For example, studies show it’s harder to sleep in a cluttered room than a clean one, as well as more difficult to sleep in a room with bright colors than one with muted tones.

But no matter the plethora of options, dealing with noise complaints is different. It’s not as easy as getting blackout curtains or switching to blue light glasses if you have to use devices before bed. Snoring partners, disruptive traffic, and your neighbor’s new yappy dog can pose unique frustrations – because they’re much harder to solve. If you can’t stop the cars from driving, you’re just going to have to find a way to mask the sound.

Below are 7 products that aim to help you sleep better if your main concern is noise – ranging from luxe to cheap.

A headphone headband comfortable enough to sleep on

AcousticSheep Wireless Bluetooth Sleep Headphones, $100, available at Amazon

Find the full review here.

The AcousticSheep Wireless Bluetooth Sleep Headphones are the original sleep-friendly headphones created by a family physician to help patients fall asleep faster without relying on drugs. If you’d prefer to cover the noises of traffic or dogs with your go-to music playlist (or white noise sounds), I think this is your best option in terms of comfort and sound.

Unlike many similar products, the AcousticSheep SleepPhones work like any other pair of headphones – letting you play whatever music or white noise you like, rather than being restricted to a preset selection of sounds. And unless you’re playing them at a very high volume, a partner should not be able to hear the noise.

Our top pick for a white noise machine with 30 sound environment options

Sound+Sleep High Fidelity Sleep Sound Machine, $79.93, available at Amazon

You can find the full guide to the best sound machines you can buy here, but suffice it to say that he Sound+Sleep sleep sound machine offers amazing versatility, high-quality sound, many options to choose from, and a timer.

There are ten basic sounds that come as presets: fireplace, waterfall, white noise, meditation, brook, rainfall, train, city, meadow, and ocean.

You can add in two additional levels of sound to each of those basics. For example, train starts, train whistles, bells, and the sound of train couplers tapping against each other. You also get white noise, pink noise, and brown noise options. And the tracks aren’t short, unnatural loops either. You get naturally recorded, high-fidelity sounds. Plus, the machine “listens” to the ambient noise already in your bedroom, and adjusts its volume in response to help further protect your sleep.

If you’d rather not play the sounds out loud because of a sleeping partner or thin walls, there’s a headphone jack so you can listen on your own. If you want comfortable sleep headphones to pair it with, you may want to check out AcousticSheep’s cheaper $40 classic corded sleep headphones which are still compact and soft enough to sleep on top of comfortably.

Sleep buds that block noise for up to 16 hours after one charge

Bose’s newly developed Sleepbuds are tiny in-ear buds specifically designed to mask noise and be slept on top of comfortably, even while on your side.

For the Sleepbuds, Bose prioritized every concern connected to sleep. However, because the necessary tech would have pushed them to an uncomfortably large size, the Sleepbuds only play ten preloaded soothing and relaxing sounds via an app instead of streaming music. Some tracks are optimized for masking noise, and some for relaxation.

With one charge, they’ll deliver on 16 hours of playtime. You can also set alarms and timers.

The Sleepbuds also come in an attractive charge case built specifically for the prime real estate of a nightstand.

A pillow that plays soothing sounds only you can hear through bone conduction

Dreampad Slim Pillow, $150, available at Bed Bath & Beyond

Find the full review here.

The Dreampad pillow has an embedded intra-sound technology that plays music only you can hear while laying on top of it. It’s Bluetooth and music app-compatible, and comes in a thin, low-loft pillow that you can layer over others if you’re a fan of thicker sleeping arrangements.

If you can’t sleep without a certain amount of noise but don’t want to bother with Sleepbuds, headphones, or cords, this is a relatively simple upgrade that shouldn’t change your sleep process at all. And, according to the company, Dreampad technology is designed to be more effective than noise machines alone, since it travels through your body by bone conduction and triggers your nervous system’s relaxation process simultaneously.

However, the Dreampad is designed to play its pre-loaded music rather than your Spotify playlist. The pre-loaded tracks combine ambient music, nature sounds, and the rhythms and frequencies most conducive to deep sleep. If you try to play your own music, it will sound like it’s coming from underwater.

You can set any of the 10 sounds available to play for a few minutes or through the night to reduce the risk of waking up.

White noise app

If you already have a great speaker or want something more portable than your new favorite noise machine, Insider Picks editor Ellen Hoffman swears by the Noisli app.

Particularly good for travel, the Noisli app goes wherever you go and emits soothing sounds to block out external noises and reduce stress. If you have trouble with noise in other areas of your life, you might find yourself relying on Noisli to help you focus while working or studying or to relax before you actually head to bed. Plus, the app offers offline sounds, the ability to create and save your own combos, and has a timer with an unobtrusive fade-out function.

Strips that open the nasal passages to reduce snoring

Clear Passage Nasal Strips Extra Strength, $12.82, available at Amazon

It’s not an exciting new piece of tech, but if your noise complaints really begin and end with a snoring partner, you may want to start with gifting them some nasal strips to see if you can spend fewer nights staring at your bedroom ceiling in frustration.

These extra-strength strips gently work to open nasal passages to improve sleep, reduce snoring, and relieve congestion from colds or allergies.

Before committing to a new device or sleeping arrangement, they could be worth trying for less than $15.

A wedged pillow for ergonomic pillow that relieves snoring and acid reflux

Bed Wedge Pillow, $34.95, available at Amazon

Similar to the nasal strips, ergonomic pillows (and other sleep essentials) have been designed specifically to combat snoring. If your issues with noise are really just your partner’s penchant for snoring, and sleep strips aren’t something they’re willing to try, you may both benefit from something like a wedge pillow.

This Bed Wedge is made from high-density foam, with one and a half inches of memory foam layered on top of a polyurethane foam base. By supporting your upper back and shoulders, it helps relieve neck and back pain as well as supposedly combatting acid reflux, snoring, allergies, and other breathing issues.

For a more expensive and long-term option, the same ergonomic principles apply to adjustable bed frames.

Foam earplugs that will cost you less than $15

Mpow Foam Earplugs, $8.99, available at Amazon

Made from premium PU material with a high noise reduction rating of 34 db., these foam earplugs should effectively muffle outside noises. They’re also ultra-soft and low-pressure, so they shouldn’t cause any pain to the ear canal while you’re using them.

These won’t cost you more than $9 – which is a plus if you choose to go the earplug route since you’re advised to replace yours with a new pair after every five days or so.

The Mpow earplugs are hygienic and portable, and they come with an aluminum case for cleanliness, storage, and damage control.