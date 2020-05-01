An artist made his sister a ‘Sleeping Beauty’ cake for her birthday, and it’s identical to the one in the movie

caption Former Disney employee Brittany Hardy was surprised with a falling-over birthday cake inspired by the one from “Sleeping Beauty.” source Brittany Hardy

Former Walt Disney World employee Brittany Hardy’s magical birthday cake inspired by the classic Disney movie “Sleeping Beauty” is wowing the internet.

Made by her brother, an artist who designs props and sets for Broadway shows, the cake is a spot-on recreation of the one from the movie – right down to the pink candles sliding onto the broom.

“I’ve always said that this was my dream birthday cake, and this year my brother made it happen,” Hardy told Insider.

Brittany Hardy, a former Walt Disney World employee, just celebrated her birthday in the most magical way possible – without actually going to the parks.

For her 26th birthday, Hardy was surprised with a recreation of the falling-over birthday cake from the classic Disney movie, “Sleeping Beauty.”

My brother made me the birthday cake from Sleeping Beauty ???????????? pic.twitter.com/ar2W9MICyG — Brittany (@BrittanySofty) April 28, 2020

“I’ve always said that this was my dream birthday cake, and this year my brother made it happen,” Hardy, who worked as a Skipper at the Jungle Cruise in 2014, told Insider.

The cake was inspired by the scene in which the green fairy, Fauna, attempts to make Princess Aurora’s 16th birthday cake without using any magic.

Hardy’s cake is a spot-on recreation, right down to the pink candles sliding onto the broom.

“I was astonished when I first saw the cake,” Hardy said. “I may have screamed once or twice. It seemed like he was creating some sort of surprise, but I never could have imagined this.”

caption The cake featured pink candles and blue icing, just like the one in the movie. source Brittany Hardy

Brittany Hardy’s brother, Brandon Hardy, is an artist who designs props and sets for Broadway shows. He took to social media to talk about what went into making the lopsided cake.

“Yesterday was @brittanysofty‘s birthday and I knew she’s always loved the cake the Fairies make in ‘Sleeping Beauty,’ so I did some engineering and finally figured out how to make it for her,” Brandon Hardy wrote in an Instagram post. “I had to make the broom by hand using things lying around the house because I couldn’t find one the right size or style.”

Brittany Hardy said that the cake is made with vanilla cake and dyed vanilla frosting, supported by a sheet of cardboard, dowels, and an internal metal support system.

“There’s a main metal piece, which attaches to the broom that’s holding the cake in place, just like you see in the movie,” she said. “The broom is not made of cake, as it actually does serve as part of the support!”

While the cake may look like it could topple over at any moment, Brittany Hardy says it’s still standing.

“There were some minor incidents when constructing the cake, but the end result was sturdy,” she told Insider. “Brandon’s whole job is often creating whimsical objects which are built to last, so he had experience on his side.”

“I ran into more issues than I care to admit and it didn’t turn out exactly as I’d planned, but in the end, it worked and it’s still standing!” Brandon Hardy confirmed in the Instagram post.

Brittany Hardy’s original tweet has over 800,000 likes and 100,000 retweets as of May 1.

“I’ve had tweets go viral before, but never anywhere near this level,” she told Insider. “My biggest takeaway is just how kind everyone has been. Some snide comments are certainly out there, but 99% of my messages are people across the globe wanting to share a sweet thought or wish me a happy birthday.”

“Though the world has been so dark these past few months, it’s really comforting to see people be so generous with their positivity,” she added. “It has definitely been a slice of sunshine!”