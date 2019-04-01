I tried a set of $169 bed sheets designed to reduce muscle and joint pain while you sleep — and they actually helped

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption Sleepletics bed sheets are made with Celliant, a thermo-reactive mineral-infused fabric that is said to promote faster muscle restoration. source Sleepletics

Sleepletics bed sheets ($114.99-$169.99 on Amazon) are woven with a blend of Celliant-infused polyester yarns that convert body heat into infrared energy that promotes increased blood flow and reduces recovery time for sore muscles.

Sleepletics sheets are well-made, durable, and will last for years even with regular machine washing.

These sheets are worth the small investment thanks to the quality of sleep they allow.

I’ve had a set of Sleepletics Celliant Performance Sheets for a few months now, and to be honest, I still haven’t slept soundly through a single night with them on my bed. But that’s the fault of a baby daughter who wakes me and my wife up several times a night and a pre-school-aged son still hasn’t gotten the memo that he doesn’t need to come say good morning to me before playing with his LEGOs or crayons or writing stories on his computer at 5:30 a.m.

But lack of restful sleep notwithstanding, Sleepletics sheets are some of the most comfortable sheets I’ve ever used. They are woven with a blend of 60% cotton and 40% Celliant polyester – don’t worry, we’ll get to what that material is momentarily – and they’re soft, smooth, and keep their feel even after many washes. At $114.99 for a set of twin sheets and $169.99 for king or California king sets, these will probably be the priciest sheets you own. In terms of sheer comfort and quality of their durable construction, I’d say they’re almost worth the price. If all the purported benefits of their Celliant fibers play out, then they’re more than worth it.

Celliant (the brand) also produces Celliant (the fabric) which is supposedly infused with “safe, naturally occurring, thermo-reactive minerals.” Products made with Celliant fabrics include athletic apparel, pajamas, mattresses, and more, and reflect your body heat in the form of infrared energy.

caption The bed sheets also help regulate your body temperature so you can sleep soundly throughout the night. source Amazon

But what’s so special about infrared energy being reflected back at you when you’re just sleeping? When tissues in your body, like those in your muscles, joints, and skin, absorb this energy, your blood vessels widen slightly and blood and oxygen flow increases. This helps your body restore and replenish itself more effectively and reducing aches and pains from injury or exercise. This entire process is known as vasodilation.

If you go to bed between a set of Celliant sheets after a serious chest day session at the gym or after climbing a mountain or two, you’re not going to wake up feeling 100% (that will take time). But you’ll likely feel a bit better than you would have sleeping with plain old cotton or microfiber sheets.

Sleepletics sheets also help regulate your body temperature to help you sleep more deeply. I’ll tell you more about that in a few years when I actually get a good night’s sleep after my kids grow up.