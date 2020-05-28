SLHFORHEROES: Small Luxury Hotels of the World Says Thank You with a 1000 Nights Giveaway

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 28 May 2020 – Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) has announced the launch of #SLHFORHEROES, a global campaign offering 1000 room nights to those on the frontline who have supported their communities through the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. Submissions to nominate a Hero are now open till June 30th and can be found at www.slh.com.













#SLHFORHEROES is a campaign that recognises those that have gone above and beyond to help others during the Coronavirus. Once nominations are submitted, 500 Heroes will be rewarded with two-night stays for use at one of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World properties. With over 520 hotels in more than 90 countries, SLH offers the opportunity to experience countryside retreats, beach resorts, cities and historic locations, once travel restrictions are lifted.

“We have an enormous sense of gratitude for those around the world who have worked tirelessly in the face of the pandemic,” notes Jean-François Ferret, CEO of Small Luxury Hotels of the World. “From frontline health workers through to delivery drivers and the army of charity workers and volunteers supporting the elderly, homeless and disadvantaged, these outstanding individuals put their lives on the line every day. This is our way of giving back and providing them with something special to anticipate. We are proud of this campaign and of our independently owned hotels exemplifying the SLH philosophy of community and integrity.”

SLH unites the most desirable community of independently minded travellers and independently spirited hotels around the world. Caring for the community and conscious travel are at the core, providing luxury experiences in a unique way within a safe environment. In addition to the #SLHFORHEROES campaign, SLH gift cards offer additional value for those who would like to send a personal thank you to our frontline Heroes, available here.

#SLHFORHEROES — special stays for special people.

To nominate please visit https://slh.com/about-slh/slhforheroes

