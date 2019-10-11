12 slim Christmas trees that won’t take up your entire apartment — they’re great for small spaces and tight corners

source Home Depot

S lim Christmas trees are great for small spaces like doorways or halls, or if you just want a more compact tree this year.

Here are 12 of our favorite slim Christmas trees that may be on the smaller side but still pack a lot of Christmas spirit, some costing as little as $39.99.

Despite how much you want a huge artificial Christmas tree in your living room, sometimes you just don’t have the space. Unless you’re willing to tiptoe around the tree and risk bumping into delicate ornaments every five minutes, a slim Christmas tree is a great alternative.

The width of a slim Christmas tree is usually around half its height, so it’ll take up less space overall. They’re great for doorways, hallways, corners, behind couches – basically everywhere.

But what they lack in width, they make up for in festive holiday spirit. Here are 12 of our favorite slim Christmas trees, from fun palm trees to fully decorated ones covered with pine cones and red berries. Some even start as low as $39.99.

If you need additional Christmas décor inspiration for tree skirts, tree stands, ornaments, and more, check out some of our buying guides:

A slim pine tree with 300 white lights

source Home Depot

This slim pine Christmas tree looks like it should still be in the forest – the artificial tree is covered in glitter, faux snow, ice, and pine cones to give it a more realistic appearance. The tree also comes pre-strung with 300 microlights, so while it’s very much decorated, you can add extra ornaments and a tree topper to truly complete it.

Tree height: 7 feet

Base diameter: 34 inches

Light count: 300

A slim white Christmas tree with 50 clear lights

source Wayfair

This slim evergreen tree has branches that are swept downward and pre-strung with 50 clear lights. The tree’s branches, pole, and base are flocked with fake white snow so it looks like you’ve brought nature indoors.

Tree height: 3 feet

Base diameter: 14 inches

Light count: 50

A spiral topiary slim Christmas tree

source Lowe’s

This slim tree with spiraling branches is such a fun twist on traditional Christmas trees. This unique design looks like an optical illusion and has more than enough space between the branches to hang ornaments and lights.

Tree height: 5.5 feet

Base diameter: 29 inches

Light count: unlit

A slim Christmas tree with 105 lights

source Home Depot

This slim Christmas tree has 105 lights throughout to add a slight glow. The tree is on a sturdy square metal base, giving it a slightly different appearance compared to other artificial trees on stands with legs.

Tree height: 5 feet

Base diameter: 25 inches

Light count: 105

A slim Christmas tree with multicolored lights

source Target

At 9 feet, this tree comes in several sections and branches are hinged so setup is easy – stack the sections together, pull down the hinges, and fluff out the 1,094 branch tips. There’s no need to string lights either – the tree comes with 350 multicolored lights for a colorful and festive appearance.

Tree height: 9 feet

Base diameter: 37 inches

Light count: 350

An unlit slim Christmas tree with real wood

source Amazon

This natural alpine tree is the perfect backdrop for lights and ornaments. The tree has an exposed tree trunk made with real wood, adding to the realism. It comes in several heights, but the tallest at 9-feet has a 56-inch width, so we’d suggest looking at this 6-foot-tall option.

Tree height: 6 feet (also available in 2 feet, 3 feet, 4 feet, 5 feet, 6 feet, 7 feet, 8 feet, and 9 feet)

Base diameter: 34 inches

Light count: unlit

A slim Christmas tree with clear lights

source Target

This 9-foot-tall slim Virginia pine tree is pre-strung with 350 clear lights and is lightly flocked so it looks like there’s a bit of snow, but there’s still plenty of space to add decorations and ornaments.

Tree height: 9 feet

Base diameter: 32 inches

Light count: 350

A slim Christmas tree with pine cones and holly berries

source Macy’s

You don’t need to add much to this tree since it comes pre-decorated with pine cones, holly berries, 300 clear lights, and a dusting of fake snow.

Tree height: 6.5 feet

Base diameter: 33 inches

Light count: 300

A slim palm tree with 150 lights

source Lowe’s

If you want an even slimmer tree, try a palm tree like this. It’s 10-inches wide at the base and the leaves up top fan out to 30 inches, so it’ll still make a statement without taking up your floors. It’s a fun way to celebrate the holidays whether you live somewhere tropical with palms or just want to pretend that you do.

Tree height: 5 feet

Base diameter: 10 inches

Light count: 150

A slim 9-foot Christmas tree with 500 clear lights

source Home Depot

This pencil tree looks as well maintained as the ones in the Queen of Heart’s gardens. The tree’s uniformly slim profile measures just 23 inches so its perfect for extra-narrow spaces and the 500 white lights give it a warm glow.

Tree height: 9 feet

Base diameter: 23 inches

Light count: 500

A 6-foot-tall slim Christmas tree

source Amazon

Consider this slim unlit your foundation for as many lights and ornaments you want. The branches are sturdy enough to hold most ornaments, and the tree comes in five heights so you can maximize your space.

Tree height: 6 feet (also available in 5 feet, 7 feet, 8 feet, and 9 feet)

Base diameter: 25 inches

Light count: unlit

A slim Christmas tree with a burlap base

source Macy’s

This slim pine Christmas tree has a rustic burlap base that saves you from getting an extra tree skirt. It comes in four heights but the width stays relatively the same, so each one is still ideal for smaller spaces. The tree can be used indoor or outdoor too.

Tree height: 5 feet (also available in 6 feet, 7.5 feet, and 8 feet)

Base diameter: 24 inches

Light count: unlit