Sling’s live TV streaming service is just $5 for your first month if you sign up by February 11

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

In honor of Sling TV’s fifth anniversary, the live TV streaming service is now offering a special introductory subscription discount.

New and returning subscribers can receive their first month of Sling Blue or Sling Orange service for just $5 (originally $30) when they sign up between February 7 and February 11.

The first month of the Sling Orange + Blue bundle is also being discounted during that same period for just $20 (originally $45).

Existing members aren’t being ignored either, as current subcribers can now take advantage of a free five-day preview of Sling’s Comedy, Kids, Lifestyle, Sports, and News add-ons.

Sling TV is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a special “National Cut the Cord Day” promotion on its live TV streaming service. From February 7 through February 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET, new and returning subscribers can receive a special discount on their first month of service.

With the limited time deal in place, Sling’s Orange and Blue plans now start at just $5 for your first month ($30/month after that). Sling Orange offers access to 32 live TV streaming channels, including ESPN and Disney. Meanwhile, Sling Blue offers access to 47 live TV streaming channels, including local NBC and Fox stations in select markets – but this plan doesn’t offer any Disney-owned networks.

Meanwhile, if you want to combine both plans, you can now take advantage of a special limited time introductory price of just $20 for your first month of Sling Orange + Blue ($45/month after that).

Finally, existing subscribers can simply sit back and enjoy free access to Sling’s Comedy, Kids, Lifestyle, Sports, and News add-on packages. These Extras include access to additional channels not featured in Sling’s regular plans, including networks like Disney Junior, NBA TV, and MTV.