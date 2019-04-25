These silk hair ties are pricey at $20 for a 3-pack, but I’m glad I bought them — they protect my fine hair from kinks and breakage

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

There are lots of products we rely on to get healthy, shiny hair, but usually hair ties are not high up on that list.

However, hair ties can be a major source of damage to fine or dry hair.

To avoid the kinks, frizz, and breakage my fine hair is prone to, I use these silk scrunchies ($20 for three) made by Slip, the company behind everyone’s favorite silk pillowcases.

They’re a little pricey, but they really make a difference.

My hair defies gravity. And, no, I don’t mean that in a “belting Wicked in the shower” kind of way. Once I pull my strands up into a ponytail, bun, or braids, it’s game over – my hair just won’t fall back down.

Because of that, I’m always exploring products to help me tame my tresses. They’re very fine, but wavy and prone to a lot of frizz, not to mention kinks and breakage. I’ve added hair masks, nourishing oils, and even dabbled with different hairbrushes to see what will revive my day-old hair. In the end, I usually just go to a trusty hair tie and throw my hair up so I don’t have to deal with constantly patting it down to make it look less unruly.

The problem is, these hair ties are only a temporary fix – they actually make the original problem worse. My thin hair is left in an array of misshapen kinks and curls after being tightly wound around a little elastic, which usually ends up covered in fuzz from breakage. But I’d never really given much thought as to how they were affecting my hair.

That was, until I saw the Slip Skinnies Hair Ties. Admiring the silky shine on a friend’s wrist, she raved about how they were the best hair ties on the market. Immediately intrigued, I probed until I found out they were over $6 a hair tie – an absurd amount when you consider you could get a pack of 68 elastics on Amazon or at CVS for about $5. So, the silk scrunchies were out of sight, out of mind – until I passed them on my way to check out at Sephora. As with all good impulse buys, I hesitated until a loud “next in line” made my decision for me.

Admittedly, these are pretty expensive. A pack of three goes for $20 and a pack of six goes for $39. While I wouldn’t usually see the need to spend this much on something as seemingly trivial as hair ties, for me they’re worth the little investment toward better hair days.

Benefits of silk

You’ve probably heard that silk pillowcases are great for your skin and hair. Silk’s smooth surface is more delicate and creates less friction than cotton, which means less breakage and frizz. It also apparently absorbs less product from your skin as you sleep.

I’d heard the praises of Slip’s luxe pillowcases and eye masks all over the place (the brand is endorsed by dermatologists, hairstylists, and a hoard of five-star reviews), so I hoped the other products’ acclaim meant that these scrunchies were more than just an overpriced, albeit very cute, gimmick. Spoiler alert: they’re worth it, but more on that below.

Slip’s founders spent ten years developing a proprietary silk called “Slipsilk” until it was the perfect combination of thickness, softness, durability, and comfort. Every Slip product, including the scrunchies, is made from the highest grade (6A) long fiber mulberry silk with a 22 momme thickness. In silk circles, thickness correlates to softness, and 22 is apparently an ideal number.

source Sephora

Real life results

With traditional elastic hair ties, once I put my hair up there’s no turning back. The tight elastic leaves defined kinks in my hair which makes it look more frizzy than usual. Then, there’s the breakage aspect – tight elastics tug at delicate hair and can actually cause damage. Slip Skinnies are a more hair-friendly alternative.

They have a regular elastic inside, covered in the super-soft, shiny Slipsilk. The skinny scrunchies are just a little bigger than traditional hair elastics, though you can choose from a selection of larger options if you want a more authentic, 90’s scrunchie look.

You can use Slip Skinnies for whatever hairstyle you’d like. The scrunchies hold buns and high ponytails just as well as a regular elastic, but leave my hair crease-free.

I love that I can put my hair up with one of these, but know that when I take it down it’ll look as good as new. Plus, it makes my hair feel healthier. The silk is super gentle, so I have yet to deal with any breakage. And, while not the most important aspect, it helps that the scrunchies look super cute on your wrist.

Bottom Line

While expensive, I think the Slip Skinnies are worth the money. If you compare them to traditional hair ties, the price seems excessive. But, you really only need one pack of these.

And, in the spirit of the fewer, better movement, these hair ties make sense. Treating these like nice accessories other rather than cheap, disposable hair ties has made me take better care of them. If you’re looking for a cute, easy way to get healthier, better hair days, these are worth the investment.

Get the Slip Skinnie Scrunchies, 3 for $20, available at Sephora

Get the Slip Skinnie Scrunchies, 6 for $39, available at Sephora, Nordstrom, and Shopbop