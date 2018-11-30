You can now buy ‘slipper’ pet beds that look like giant Crocs

-
- Every pet owner knows that the head of the household is their furry friend, who deserves to be at its most comfortable day in and day out-and what could be more comfortable than snug ol’ clogs? Thankfully, ‘Crocs’ for paws are here-sort of. Sasquatch, a seller on Amazon UK, retails pet beds that look very much like giant Crocs. The beds arrive in pink, gold, and beige. Each color has a different price that ranges between £46.79 (US$60) and £195.43 (US$250), which is odd, seeing as how your color vision-deficient friend isn’t going to care about premium or basic hues.
What’s important is that the beds are odor-resistant, and arrive with fleece liners that can be detached for easy cleaning. When they said Crocs had made their way to catwalks, no one knew the trend would eventually involve actual cats.
