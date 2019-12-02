A sloth crossing the road and monkeys munching on McDonald’s are some of the year’s best nature photos

Ben Mack
“Why did the sloth cross the road?” by Andrew Whitworth.
Andrew Whitworth/British Ecological Society

Animals – they’re just like us, according to the winning and highly commended pictures from the British Ecological Society‘s annual photography competition which show them doing surprisingly human-like things.

“Capturing Ecology,” as the photography competition is known, features 15 prize-winning images capturing nature in all its glory around the world, and 15 highly commended runners-up.

The winning images will be exhibited at the Society’s annual conference in Belfast from December 10 to 13. They will also be displayed at a free exhibition at Ulster Museum beginning February 11, 2020.

Here are the prize-winning images and runners-up.

Overall winner: “Red night” by Roberto García Roa

“Red night” by Roberto García Roa.
Roberto García Roa/British Ecological Society

Overall Runner Up: “Autumn texture” by Mikhail Kapychka

“Autumn texture” by Mikhail Kapychka
Mikhail Kapychka/British Ecological Society

Overall student winner: “Flames in fumes” by Nilanjan Chatterjee

“Flames in flumes” by Nilanjan Chatterjee.
Nilanjan Chatterjee/British Ecological Society

Individuals and Populations category winner: “Sleeping still” by Felix Fornoff

“Sleeping still” by Felix Fornoff.
Felix Fornoff/British Ecological Society

Individuals and Populations student winner: “Watchful” by Khristian V. Valencia

“Watchful” by Khristian V. Valencia.
Khristian V. Valencia/British Ecological Society

Dynamic Ecosystems category winner: “Small warrior” by Roberto García Roa

“Small warrior” by Roberto García Roa.
Roberto García Roa/British Ecological Society

Dynamic Ecosystems student winner: “Are you seeing the same as me?” by Pablo Javier Merlo

“Are you seeing the same as me?” by Pablo Javier Merlo.
Pablo Javier Merlo/British Ecological Society

Up Close and Personal category winner: “Fluorescence” by Roberto García Roa

“Fluorescence” by Roberto García Roa.
Roberto García Roa/British Ecological Society

Up Close and Personal student winner: “Harlequin” by Khristian V. Valencia

“Harlequin” by Khristian V. Valencia.
Khristian V. Valencia/British Ecological Society

People and Nature category winner: “Why did the sloth cross the road?” by Andrew Whitworth

“Why did the sloth cross the road?” by Andrew Whitworth.
Andrew Whitworth/British Ecological Society

People and nature student winner: “Thawing away” by Gergana Daskalova

“Thawing away” by Gergana Daskalova.
Gergana Daskalova/British Ecological Society

Ecology in Action category winner: “The Rhino’s Annual Haircut” by Molly Penny

“The Rhino’s Annual Haircut” by Molly Penny.
Molly Penny/British Ecological Society

Ecology in Action student winner: “Capturing tundra vegetation change” by Gergana Daskalova

“Capturing tundra vegetation change” by Gergana Daskalova.
Gergana Daskalova/British Ecological Society

The Art of Ecology category winner: “For the love of flamingos” by Peter Hudson

‘For the love of flamingos” by Peter Hudson.
Peter Hudson/British Ecological Society

The Art of Ecology student winner: “Teeny tiny world” by Sanne Govaert

“Teeny tiny world” by Sanne Govaert.
Sanne Govaert/British Ecological Society

Dynamic Ecosystems highly commended: “Battle in the undergrowth” by Ben Goodheart

“Battle in the undergrowth” by Ben Goodheart.
Ben Goodheart/British Ecological Society

Dynamic Ecosystems highly commended: “Iceland’s lady” by Hannah Westhenry

“Iceland’s lady” by Hannah Westhenry.
Hannah Westhenry/British Ecological Society

Up Close and Personal highly commended: “A stab in the dark” by Ed Hall

“A stab in the dark” by Ed Hall
Ed Hall/British Ecological Society

Up Close and Personal highly commended: “A glass frog blending in” by Emilie Ellis

“A glass frog blending in” by Emilie Ellis.
Emilie Ellis/British Ecological Society

The Art of Ecology highly commended: “Movement or not” by Roberto García Roa

“Movement or not” by Roberto García Roa.
Roberto García Roa/British Ecological Society

The Art of Ecology highly commended: “Misty crater lake” by Tessa Driessen

“Misty crater lake” by Tessa Driessen.
Tessa Driessen/British Ecological Society

The Art of Ecology highly commended: “Green life” by Veronica Nava

“Green life” by Veronica Nava
Veronica Nava/British Ecological Society

People and Nature highly commended: “A side of fries” by Nigel Taylor

“A side of fries” by Nigel Taylor.
Nigel Taylor/British Ecological Society

People and Nature highly commended: “I don’t think I will need those fishing lines to catch my food” by Andrea Parisi

“I don’t think I will need those fishing lines to catch my food” by Andrea Parisi.
Andrea Parisi/British Ecological Society

People and Nature highly commended: “One peregrine to eat them all” by Gergana Daskalova

“One peregrine to eat them all” by Gergana Daskalova.
Gergana Daskalova/British Ecological Society

Individuals and Populations highly commended: “Bringing up bee remains” by Peter Hudson

“Bringing up bee remains” by Peter Hudson.
Peter Hudson/British Ecological Society

Individuals and Populations highly commended: “Cooperation” by Roberto García Roa

“Cooperation” by Roberto García Roa.
Roberto García Roa/British Ecological Society

Individuals and Populations highly commended: “Sleeping beauty” by Katherine Mullin

“Sleeping beauty” by Katherine Mullin.
Katherine Mullin/British Ecological Society

Individuals and Populations highly commended: “Bringing the bacon home” by Peter Hudson

“Bringing the bacon home” by Peter Hudson.
Peter Hudson/British Ecological Society

Individuals and Populations highly commended: “Do I know you?” by Ellie Kent

“Do I know you?” by Ellie Kent
Ellie Kent/British Ecological Society

