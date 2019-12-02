A sloth crossing the road and monkeys munching on McDonald’s are some of the year’s best nature photos

- source
- Andrew Whitworth/British Ecological Society
- Wild animals exhibiting rather human-like traits are among the prize-winning pictures in the British Ecological Society‘s annual photography competition.
- Images from around the world include frogs, lions, monkeys, sloths, and more.
- The winning images will be shown at the Society’s annual conference in Belfast from December 10 to 13, then at the Ulster Museum in February 2020.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Animals – they’re just like us, according to the winning and highly commended pictures from the British Ecological Society‘s annual photography competition which show them doing surprisingly human-like things.
“Capturing Ecology,” as the photography competition is known, features 15 prize-winning images capturing nature in all its glory around the world, and 15 highly commended runners-up.
The winning images will be exhibited at the Society’s annual conference in Belfast from December 10 to 13. They will also be displayed at a free exhibition at Ulster Museum beginning February 11, 2020.
Here are the prize-winning images and runners-up.
Overall winner: “Red night” by Roberto García Roa
- source
- Roberto García Roa/British Ecological Society
Overall Runner Up: “Autumn texture” by Mikhail Kapychka
- source
- Mikhail Kapychka/British Ecological Society
Overall student winner: “Flames in fumes” by Nilanjan Chatterjee
- source
- Nilanjan Chatterjee/British Ecological Society
Individuals and Populations category winner: “Sleeping still” by Felix Fornoff
- source
- Felix Fornoff/British Ecological Society
Individuals and Populations student winner: “Watchful” by Khristian V. Valencia
- source
- Khristian V. Valencia/British Ecological Society
Dynamic Ecosystems category winner: “Small warrior” by Roberto García Roa
- source
- Roberto García Roa/British Ecological Society
Dynamic Ecosystems student winner: “Are you seeing the same as me?” by Pablo Javier Merlo
- source
- Pablo Javier Merlo/British Ecological Society
Up Close and Personal category winner: “Fluorescence” by Roberto García Roa
- source
- Roberto García Roa/British Ecological Society
Up Close and Personal student winner: “Harlequin” by Khristian V. Valencia
- source
- Khristian V. Valencia/British Ecological Society
People and Nature category winner: “Why did the sloth cross the road?” by Andrew Whitworth
- source
- Andrew Whitworth/British Ecological Society
People and nature student winner: “Thawing away” by Gergana Daskalova
- source
- Gergana Daskalova/British Ecological Society
Ecology in Action category winner: “The Rhino’s Annual Haircut” by Molly Penny
- source
- Molly Penny/British Ecological Society
Ecology in Action student winner: “Capturing tundra vegetation change” by Gergana Daskalova
- source
- Gergana Daskalova/British Ecological Society
The Art of Ecology category winner: “For the love of flamingos” by Peter Hudson
- source
- Peter Hudson/British Ecological Society
The Art of Ecology student winner: “Teeny tiny world” by Sanne Govaert
- source
- Sanne Govaert/British Ecological Society
Dynamic Ecosystems highly commended: “Battle in the undergrowth” by Ben Goodheart
- source
- Ben Goodheart/British Ecological Society
Dynamic Ecosystems highly commended: “Iceland’s lady” by Hannah Westhenry
- source
- Hannah Westhenry/British Ecological Society
Up Close and Personal highly commended: “A stab in the dark” by Ed Hall
- source
- Ed Hall/British Ecological Society
Up Close and Personal highly commended: “A glass frog blending in” by Emilie Ellis
- source
- Emilie Ellis/British Ecological Society
The Art of Ecology highly commended: “Movement or not” by Roberto García Roa
- source
- Roberto García Roa/British Ecological Society
The Art of Ecology highly commended: “Misty crater lake” by Tessa Driessen
- source
- Tessa Driessen/British Ecological Society
The Art of Ecology highly commended: “Green life” by Veronica Nava
- source
- Veronica Nava/British Ecological Society
People and Nature highly commended: “A side of fries” by Nigel Taylor
- source
- Nigel Taylor/British Ecological Society
People and Nature highly commended: “I don’t think I will need those fishing lines to catch my food” by Andrea Parisi
- source
- Andrea Parisi/British Ecological Society
People and Nature highly commended: “One peregrine to eat them all” by Gergana Daskalova
- source
- Gergana Daskalova/British Ecological Society
Individuals and Populations highly commended: “Bringing up bee remains” by Peter Hudson
- source
- Peter Hudson/British Ecological Society
Individuals and Populations highly commended: “Cooperation” by Roberto García Roa
- source
- Roberto García Roa/British Ecological Society
Individuals and Populations highly commended: “Sleeping beauty” by Katherine Mullin
- source
- Katherine Mullin/British Ecological Society
Individuals and Populations highly commended: “Bringing the bacon home” by Peter Hudson
- source
- Peter Hudson/British Ecological Society
Individuals and Populations highly commended: “Do I know you?” by Ellie Kent
- source
- Ellie Kent/British Ecological Society
Read more:
This very good dog in Arizona will be a puppy for life due to a rare condition
A Komodo dragon hit the beach wearing a turtle as a hat, and there’s video evidence
A monkey with a face like a human has been single for 19 years, but zookeepers say it’s because he’s a bit of a jerk
An awkwardly timed photo of an adorable lion cub is the funniest animal photo of 2019
Wild turkeys are terrorizing the town of Tom’s River, New Jersey, by pecking at roofs, breaking windows, and attacking residents