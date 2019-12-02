A sloth crossing the road and monkeys munching on McDonald’s are some of the year’s best nature photos

caption “Why did the sloth cross the road?” by Andrew Whitworth. source Andrew Whitworth/British Ecological Society

Wild animals exhibiting rather human-like traits are among the prize-winning pictures in the British Ecological Society‘s annual photography competition.

Images from around the world include frogs, lions, monkeys, sloths, and more.

The winning images will be shown at the Society’s annual conference in Belfast from December 10 to 13, then at the Ulster Museum in February 2020.

Animals – they’re just like us, according to the winning and highly commended pictures from the British Ecological Society‘s annual photography competition which show them doing surprisingly human-like things.

“Capturing Ecology,” as the photography competition is known, features 15 prize-winning images capturing nature in all its glory around the world, and 15 highly commended runners-up.

Here are the prize-winning images and runners-up.

Overall winner: “Red night” by Roberto García Roa

caption “Red night” by Roberto García Roa. source Roberto García Roa/British Ecological Society

Overall Runner Up: “Autumn texture” by Mikhail Kapychka

caption “Autumn texture” by Mikhail Kapychka source Mikhail Kapychka/British Ecological Society

Overall student winner: “Flames in fumes” by Nilanjan Chatterjee

caption “Flames in flumes” by Nilanjan Chatterjee. source Nilanjan Chatterjee/British Ecological Society

Individuals and Populations category winner: “Sleeping still” by Felix Fornoff

caption “Sleeping still” by Felix Fornoff. source Felix Fornoff/British Ecological Society

Individuals and Populations student winner: “Watchful” by Khristian V. Valencia

caption “Watchful” by Khristian V. Valencia. source Khristian V. Valencia/British Ecological Society

Dynamic Ecosystems category winner: “Small warrior” by Roberto García Roa

caption “Small warrior” by Roberto García Roa. source Roberto García Roa/British Ecological Society

Dynamic Ecosystems student winner: “Are you seeing the same as me?” by Pablo Javier Merlo

caption “Are you seeing the same as me?” by Pablo Javier Merlo. source Pablo Javier Merlo/British Ecological Society

Up Close and Personal category winner: “Fluorescence” by Roberto García Roa

caption “Fluorescence” by Roberto García Roa. source Roberto García Roa/British Ecological Society

Up Close and Personal student winner: “Harlequin” by Khristian V. Valencia

caption “Harlequin” by Khristian V. Valencia. source Khristian V. Valencia/British Ecological Society

People and Nature category winner: “Why did the sloth cross the road?” by Andrew Whitworth

caption “Why did the sloth cross the road?” by Andrew Whitworth. source Andrew Whitworth/British Ecological Society

People and nature student winner: “Thawing away” by Gergana Daskalova

caption “Thawing away” by Gergana Daskalova. source Gergana Daskalova/British Ecological Society

Ecology in Action category winner: “The Rhino’s Annual Haircut” by Molly Penny

caption “The Rhino’s Annual Haircut” by Molly Penny. source Molly Penny/British Ecological Society

Ecology in Action student winner: “Capturing tundra vegetation change” by Gergana Daskalova

caption “Capturing tundra vegetation change” by Gergana Daskalova. source Gergana Daskalova/British Ecological Society

The Art of Ecology category winner: “For the love of flamingos” by Peter Hudson

caption ‘For the love of flamingos” by Peter Hudson. source Peter Hudson/British Ecological Society

The Art of Ecology student winner: “Teeny tiny world” by Sanne Govaert

caption “Teeny tiny world” by Sanne Govaert. source Sanne Govaert/British Ecological Society

Dynamic Ecosystems highly commended: “Battle in the undergrowth” by Ben Goodheart

caption “Battle in the undergrowth” by Ben Goodheart. source Ben Goodheart/British Ecological Society

Dynamic Ecosystems highly commended: “Iceland’s lady” by Hannah Westhenry

caption “Iceland’s lady” by Hannah Westhenry. source Hannah Westhenry/British Ecological Society

Up Close and Personal highly commended: “A stab in the dark” by Ed Hall

caption “A stab in the dark” by Ed Hall source Ed Hall/British Ecological Society

Up Close and Personal highly commended: “A glass frog blending in” by Emilie Ellis

caption “A glass frog blending in” by Emilie Ellis. source Emilie Ellis/British Ecological Society

The Art of Ecology highly commended: “Movement or not” by Roberto García Roa

caption “Movement or not” by Roberto García Roa. source Roberto García Roa/British Ecological Society

The Art of Ecology highly commended: “Misty crater lake” by Tessa Driessen

caption “Misty crater lake” by Tessa Driessen. source Tessa Driessen/British Ecological Society

The Art of Ecology highly commended: “Green life” by Veronica Nava

caption “Green life” by Veronica Nava source Veronica Nava/British Ecological Society

People and Nature highly commended: “A side of fries” by Nigel Taylor

caption “A side of fries” by Nigel Taylor. source Nigel Taylor/British Ecological Society

People and Nature highly commended: “I don’t think I will need those fishing lines to catch my food” by Andrea Parisi

caption “I don’t think I will need those fishing lines to catch my food” by Andrea Parisi. source Andrea Parisi/British Ecological Society

People and Nature highly commended: “One peregrine to eat them all” by Gergana Daskalova

caption “One peregrine to eat them all” by Gergana Daskalova. source Gergana Daskalova/British Ecological Society

Individuals and Populations highly commended: “Bringing up bee remains” by Peter Hudson

caption “Bringing up bee remains” by Peter Hudson. source Peter Hudson/British Ecological Society

Individuals and Populations highly commended: “Cooperation” by Roberto García Roa

caption “Cooperation” by Roberto García Roa. source Roberto García Roa/British Ecological Society

Individuals and Populations highly commended: “Sleeping beauty” by Katherine Mullin

caption “Sleeping beauty” by Katherine Mullin. source Katherine Mullin/British Ecological Society

Individuals and Populations highly commended: “Bringing the bacon home” by Peter Hudson

caption “Bringing the bacon home” by Peter Hudson. source Peter Hudson/British Ecological Society

Individuals and Populations highly commended: “Do I know you?” by Ellie Kent

caption “Do I know you?” by Ellie Kent source Ellie Kent/British Ecological Society

