I stayed at SLS Brickell in Miami, a slick hotel drawing visitors downtown and away from the beach — I loved the pool deck and cool design, but some rooms need work

SLS Brickell is a luxury hotel in downtown Miami, within the revived area of Brickell, now bustling with designer shopping, gourmet dining, and world-class art.

I spent the night in a Premier King room, which starts at $231 per night. It’s a mid-tier offering with a balcony. Standard rooms start at $201 without a terrace.

While I loved the rooftop pool deck, on-site dining, and well-designed public spaces, I thought the rooms and housekeeping could use some improvement. Here’s what you need to know.

It’s no longer novel to marvel over the renaissance happening in downtown Miami. The surge in popularity in the neighborhood of Brickell, in particular, is years in the making. Plenty of visitors opt to be by the bay over the beach in order to be close to this revitalized area and business hub with well-styled rooms from five-star hotel brands.

One such property is the slick SLS Brickell, a contemporary tower with common spaces and rooms designed by Philippe Starck, renowned for his distinctive approach that merges chic sophistication with a cheeky edge.

There are 124 rooms spread over nine floors, though the building encompasses many more, housing full-time condo residents.

I spent the night in a mid-tier Premier King room, comped for review purposes but starts at $231 per night. It’s similarly-appointed to a standard Superior King that starts at $207, but with the addition of a balcony and a bit more space.

It’s certainly a draw for those seeking a super sleek stay that only Starck could provide, with minimal rooms marked by an abundance of chrome, in an area of town proving a worthy alternative to South Beach. Plus, the ample perks included in the daily resort fee are incredibly useful, such as beach chairs at The Delano Hotel, laundry and garment pressing, an incredible pool deck, expansive gym, complimentary coffee, and house car, among others.

Just make sure your linens are as white as the rest of the gleaming interiors. I know I will next time – more on that in a minute.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by the SLS Brickell.

The impressive tower that houses the SLS Hotel and residences.

Upon my arrival, the lobby at SLS felt so subtle that I wondered if I had merely wandered up to a concierge or valet desk and inquired where I might find check-in. Turns out, I was already there.

I arrived at 7:30 p.m. on a Friday as guests emerged from the elevators looking ready to hit the Miami club scene. Surprisingly, there was no line at the front desk.

The SLS lobby was understated, aside from a large art installation made up of a panel of TV screens.

The lobby felt understated save for large digital screens collectively flashing bold imagery.

The installation flanked a long check-in desk that was next to a life-size sculpture, and a curved staircase leading up to the mezzanine level. Across the way was the on-site restaurant.

One of the pieces of art on display in the lobby.

The art is intentional, part of a collection of museum-worthy pieces woven throughout the premises, including installations and works by leading international artists such as Markus Linnenbrink, Katja Loher, Fernando Botero, Ester Patergàs, and Alex Marco.

There was no lounge or expansive seating in the lobby, though I later discovered there was plenty of that up the emerald-carpeted stairs.

Fellow hotel guests, or art?

Check-in was prompt and efficient and I was soon off into the brightly-lit elevators emblazoned with floor-to-ceiling photographs of stylish denizens that were so lifelike, at first I thought they were my real companions for the ride.

The moody elevator bank on the 6th floor.

On the sixth floor, the doors opened up to a moody red elevator bank, before a sharp contract with bright black-and-white walls.

My Premier King, as seen from the front door.

Inside my Premium King room, I immediately noticed a striking palette of pale pink, gray, white, and chrome lit by fluorescent-like fixtures.

There were so many mirrors in the bedroom, the bath, and yes, the ceiling, that it kind of felt like a sultry funhouse.

In the entryway, either the lights were meant to be impossibly dim or the bulbs were on their way out.

A large piece of art casually leans against the wall.

I immediately recognized the look as signature Starck, and contemporary design aficionados will no doubt appreciate the purposeful, glam approach. Though, those accustomed to more traditional and understated design might view it as a bit kitschy.

A smart TV was mounted on a wall that pulled out to face the bed and was equipped with Google Chromecast, which we used to stream Netflix. Two large pieces of art leaned against the same wall as if someone had neglected to hang them, though that too was a decisive Starck decision.

There was also a full minibar, high-speed Wi-Fi, and a Lavazza coffee machine.

The bed sits almost on a diagonal by itself in the middle of the room.

The generously-sized room felt comfortable for my husband and me and our luggage. The bed fronted a desk, with a divider in between topped with two lamps. There were no nightstands, which saved on room, but felt less than functional when it was time to go to sleep and I had no bedside area to plug in my phones, or when I wanted to check the time in the morning.

The bed was plush and comfortable but I right away noticed a faint stain at the foot of the bed. It wasn’t bad enough for me to ask to switch rooms but felt noticeable enough to want to avoid coming in direct contact with it.

The bathroom was large and impossibly sleek.

The bathroom was made up of mostly mirrors, with a large sink nearly too stylish for its own good. The nobs to turn it on or control the temperature were design-forward, but not exactly intuitive.

A sliding mirrored panel served as the bathroom door, and a second mirrored panel slid back and forth to either close off the rainfall shower, or provide privacy for the toilet; it was not possible to use it for both at the same time.

The shower stocked toiletries by Ciel with two heads, a traditional wall-mounted option, and an overhead rainfall-style showerhead. The temperature was great, though I wished I could use them at the same time and could not.

Sadly, after my shower was when my husband and I discovered our duvet cover was not an outlier. I spied several more faded stains on otherwise soft white towels, which felt surprising from such a high caliber hotel as SLS. I donned a white robe and settled in, but when my husband went to take his from the closet, he noticed a dark stain on the front collar and felt too uncomfortable to wear it.

I hoped these were just housekeeping misses but so many instances were hard to write off. Had we stayed longer than one night, I would have certainly requested new linens, or asked to change rooms. But considering we arrived late and were only staying one night, neither of us wanted to start switching rooms or waiting up for housekeeping to come and remedy the problem, which is how I imagine most people would feel.

Our balcony overlooked a busy street in Brickell.

Our room also had a balcony, which was a nice feature, and came with a roomy day bed. The view was of the parking lot next door and traffic passing by. I caught a glimpse of the bay in the distance, but wouldn’t consider the vantage point as a splurge-worthy perk.

Facing a busy road also came with traffic noise and a bit of noise bleed from next door. I slept fine with earplugs but would recommend either skipping the balcony to save money since the view is minimal, or opting for it only if it faces the pool, which would be a much quieter position.

The standard Superior King doesn’t have a balcony, and is only slightly smaller than my room. Starting at $207, it’s a better value for very a similar offering, though the balcony only costs about $30 more if you do appreciate the outdoor space.

The Altitude Pool Deck is a standout feature of the hotel.

All bookings at SLS are subject to a $25 daily resort fee, though the inclusions offer nice value, including access not only to the beautiful pool deck but two beach chairs at the Delano Hotel in South Beach, which is a nice touch. It also provides gym access, daily laundry and clothes pressing, and the use of the Lincoln town car within a three-mile radius.

Cabanas are available to rent at the pool, and daybeds are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Altitude Pool Deck was quite large, split into sections and surrounded by plush daybeds and cabanas painted in bright colors. The whole space was filled with lush green plants and a large bar churned out food and drinks. I didn’t get to use the pool, but it looked like an ideal spot to spend a Miami day and was perhaps the nicest area of the hotel.

The gym was full but large enough not to feel crowded.

Next to the pool area was also a full-service spa with a steam room and sauna, billiards room, and a large gym filled with all kinds of equipment that was packed on a Saturday morning.

The green-filled restaurant is dotted with plants, like those citrus trees hanging in the window.

Off of the lobby on the ground floor was the hotel’s restaurant, Fi’lia, serving modern Italian food. They are open for three meals a day with a menu of Italian favorites like pizzas, pastas, and paninis, all priced surprisingly well. I had breakfast, comped by the hotel as part of my stay, and enjoyed a hearty avocado toast.

source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

On the second floor was SAAM, an expansive lounge area with a terrace. The indoor/outdoor space featured an assortment of unique worldly accents including antique globes, African masks dance, and rich fabrics. Stop here in the morning for complimentary coffee, make it your co-working space in the afternoon, or grab cocktails in the evening.

SLS Brickell is in the heart of downtown Miami, which is the city’s Financial District.

Walk to designer shopping at the popular Brickell City Centre, or explore downtown Miami with the Metro Mover, a fully-automated free people mover connecting to major destinations including American Airlines Arena, Bayside Marketplace, Freedom Tower, Museum Park, and the Adrienne Arsht Center.

Other area recommendations include Komodo, a three-story indoor/outdoor pan-Asian eatery and lounge, or head out to explore vibrant neighborhoods like Little Havana or Wynwood, which are about a 15 to 20-minute Uber ride away.

SLS Brickell is rated 20 out of 135 hotels in Miami, with a 4.5 out of 5-star rating.

Past guests raved about the convenient location, unique decor, and fun pool deck. Others were amused by the mirrored ceiling and cheeky minibar offerings. Wrote one guest, “By far, SLS Brickell is among the nicest hotels in Brickell … The pool and spa are fantastic and the lounge served as my office each day. The restaurant in the hotel has a great happy hour or it’s also a couple of blocks to the Brickell City Centre area.”

Those that felt less than impressed criticized the same features others liked, such as the unconventional decor and mirrors and lack of nightstands, or lamented that the town car was never available. I tried once, and also was unable to use it. They also cited noise or dirty features, which I experienced as well.

Who stays here: Sleek tourists and business travelers who prefer rooms with edgy design that feel far from traditional, inspired by the Miami vibe and atmosphere. It’s also booked by those who want to be in Brickell over the beach.

We like: The common spaces are intricately-designed and art forward. I liked exploring the different areas, which all felt one-of-a-kind and thoughtfully put together.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The Altitude Pool Deck is not only immaculately designed with gradient colors, but it’s so large it will never feel too crowded and the views are stunning.

We’d do this differently next time: Try a different room type for hopefully a quieter base with a better view and to give housekeeping another chance.

SLS Brickell is a slick hotel renowned for a contemporary approach to design helmed by the legendary Philippe Starck. Rooms and common spaces are far from run-of-the-mill and feel perfectly-suited to an unconventional but vibrant Miami visit infused with creativity. The Brickell location is incredibly convenient to area business, conferences, or as a base to discover that there’s much more to Miami than the beach.

The hotel has room to improve when it comes to housekeeping and noise insulation, but for those who favor a five-star hotel that’s artfully-inspired and anything but ordinary, there’s not much else like it.